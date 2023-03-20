Resolving Timeout Errors with `remote` and `remoteSecure` Table Functions

Learn how to fix timeout errors when using `remote` or `remoteSecure` table functions in ClickHouse by adjusting the connection timeout settings.

Problem remote() or remoteSecure() table function allows the access of remote table from another ClickHouse node.

When using these functions on a node that is located more than 100ms (latency wise) away from the remote node, it is common to encounter a timeout error.

For example:

Workaround To get increase the connection timeout, set connect_timeout_with_failover_secure_ms to a higher value (e.g. 1 second) from the default 100ms.