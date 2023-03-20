Resolving Timeout Errors with `remote` and `remoteSecure` Table Functions
Learn how to fix timeout errors when using `remote` or `remoteSecure` table functions in ClickHouse by adjusting the connection timeout settings.
Problem
Workaround
To get increase the connection timeout, set
Code: 279. DB::NetException: All connection tries failed.
Problem
remote() or
remoteSecure() table function allows the access of remote table from another ClickHouse node.
When using these functions on a node that is located more than 100ms (latency wise) away from the remote node, it is common to encounter a timeout error.
For example:
Workaround
To get increase the connection timeout, set
connect_timeout_with_failover_secure_ms to a higher value (e.g. 1 second) from the default 100ms.
· 阅读需 2 分钟