How do I change my Billing Contact in ClickHouse Cloud?
To change the Billing Contact as an Admin, follow the steps below:
- Invite a new user as an Admin to the Cloud Organization.
- Once they accept the invite, go into the ClickHouse Cloud Console billing page (Admin->Billing) and find the section on "Billing contacts".
- Use the Edit button to select the new Admin user as a Billing Contact.
