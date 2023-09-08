跳到主要内容

How do I change my Billing Contact in ClickHouse Cloud?

Let's learn how to change your billing address in ClickHouse Cloud.

To change the Billing Contact as an Admin, follow the steps below:

  1. Invite a new user as an Admin to the Cloud Organization.
  2. Once they accept the invite, go into the ClickHouse Cloud Console billing page (Admin->Billing) and find the section on "Billing contacts".
  3. Use the Edit button to select the new Admin user as a Billing Contact.
· 阅读需 1 分钟