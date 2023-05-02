Resolving SSL Certificate Verify Error in ClickHouse

Learn how to resolve the SSL Exception `CERTIFICATE_VERIFY_FAILED` error.

The error is typically reported as:

DB::NetException: SSL Exception: error:1000007d:SSL routines:OPENSSL_internal:CERTIFICATE_VERIFY_FAILED

This error occurs while trying to connect to a ClickHouse server using clickhouse-client . The cause of the error is either:

the client configuration file config.xml is missing the root certificate in the machine CA default store, or

If using an internal or self-signed CA, configure the CA root certificate in config.xml in the client directory (e.g. /etc/clickhouse-client ) and disable the loading of the default root CA certificates from the default location.

Here is an example configuration:

View https://clickhouse.com/docs/interfaces/cli/#configuration_files