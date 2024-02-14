跳到主要内容

Backing up a specific partition

How can I backup a specific partition in ClickHouse?

Question

Answer

See the below example, this uses the S3(Minio) disk configuration listed in our docker compose examples page.

备注

This does NOT apply to ClickHouse Cloud

Create a table:

Add some data that will fill both partitions equally:

verify data:

backup partition with id 1 to configured s3 disk:

Drop the table:

restore just partition with id 1 from backup:

validate the restored data:

