Alter User Settings Exception

Handing the an exception thrown when altering user settings

When you try to alter a user's settings, you may encounter the above exception.

Here are a few options to troubleshoot this error:

You can edit or add the desired settings for a specific user in users.xml directly in the file /etc/clickhouse-server/users.d .

Read more about users.xml here.

You can create another user with the specified settings, then connect to ClickHouse using that new user.

View this page to learn how to create users.

You can enable SQL-drive access control and account management for the default user. The steps to enable this are specified in this page.