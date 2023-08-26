Alter User Settings Exception
Handing the an exception thrown when altering user settings
DB::Exception: Cannot update user
You can edit or add the desired settings for a specific user in
Read more about
DB::Exception: Cannot update user
default in users.xml because this storage is readonly. (ACCESS_STORAGE_READONLY)
When you try to alter a user's settings, you may encounter the above exception.
Here are a few options to troubleshoot this error:
Edit users.xml directly
You can edit or add the desired settings for a specific user in
users.xml directly in the file
/etc/clickhouse-server/users.d.
Read more about
users.xml here.
Create another user
You can create another user with the specified settings, then connect to ClickHouse using that new user.
View this page to learn how to create users.
Enable SQL-driven access control
You can enable SQL-drive access control and account management for the default user. The steps to enable this are specified in this page.
· 阅读需 1 分钟