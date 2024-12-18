Adding a column to a table
Adding a Column to a Table
We'll be using clickhouse-local:
Let's imagine we have the following table:
Let's add one record:
And now query the
events table:
Adding a new column
Now let's say we're going to add a new column called
favoriteNumber, which will be a
Float64.
We can do this using the
ALTER TABLE...ADD COLUMN clause:
If we query the
events table, we'll see the following output:
The
Alexey row defaults to 7 since that column didn't exist when we added that row.
Next, let's add another column:
If we query the
events table, we'll see the following output:
Modifying a column's default value
If we modify the
favoriteNumber column to have a different type using the
ALTER TABLE...MODIFY COLUMN clause, things get interesting:
If we query
events again, we'll see this output:
Tyler keeps a value of
7, which was the default when that row was created.
Alexey picks up the new default of
99 because the
favoriteNumber column didn't exist when that row was created.
If we want the
Alexey row to use the current default right away, we need to call
OPTIMIZE TABLE to force current defaults to be written to disk:
Once we've done that, let's say we change the default value again:
And then insert another row:
Finally, let's query
events one more time:
Tanya picks up the new default of
21, but
Alexey has the old default of
99.
Controlling column position in table
When we add a new column, by default it will be added at the end of the table.
But, we can use the
FIRST and
AFTER clauses to control where a column is positioned.
For example, if we wanted to add a column called
favoriteColor after the
name column, we could do this:
Let's query
events:
And if we wanted to add a column
favoriteDatabase and have that be first in the list, we could do this:
And let's have a look at the table definition: