ODBC authentication failed error when using the Power BI ClickHouse connector
Check the password being used to see if the password contains a tilde
The recommendation is to use a dedicated user for the connection and set the password manually. If using ClickHouse Cloud and the admin level of permissions with the
For more information:
Question
When trying to connect from PowerBI to ClickHouse using the connector, you receive a authentication error.
This error usually looks like the following:
Answer
~.
default user is needed, then create a new user and and assign the
default_role.
https://clickhouse.com/docs/operations/access-rights#user-account-management https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/security/cloud-access-management#database-roles
· 阅读需 1 分钟