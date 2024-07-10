ODBC authentication failed error when using the Power BI ClickHouse connector

When trying to connect from PowerBI to ClickHouse using the connector, you receive a authentication error.

This error usually looks like the following:

Check the password being used to see if the password contains a tilde ~ .

The recommendation is to use a dedicated user for the connection and set the password manually. If using ClickHouse Cloud and the admin level of permissions with the default user is needed, then create a new user and and assign the default_role .

For more information:

https://clickhouse.com/docs/operations/access-rights#user-account-management https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/security/cloud-access-management#database-roles