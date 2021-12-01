MySQL接口
ClickHouse支持MySQL wire通讯协议。可以通过在配置文件中设置 mysql_port 来启用它:
<mysql_port>9004</mysql_port>
使用命令行工具
mysql 进行连接的示例:
$ mysql --protocol tcp -u default -P 9004
如果连接成功，则输出:
Welcome to the MySQL monitor. Commands end with ; or \g.
Your MySQL connection id is 4
Server version: 20.2.1.1-ClickHouse
Copyright (c) 2000, 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its
affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective
owners.
Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.
mysql>
为了与所有MySQL客户端兼容，建议在配置文件中使用 double SHA1 来指定用户密码。 如果使用 SHA256 指定用户密码，一些客户端将无法进行身份验证（比如mysqljs和旧版本的命令行工具mysql）。
限制:
不支持prepared queries
某些数据类型以字符串形式发送