HTTP客户端
HTTP接口允许您在任何编程语言的任何平台上使用ClickHouse。我们使用它在Java和Perl以及shell脚本中工作。在其他部门中，HTTP接口用于Perl、Python和Go。HTTP接口比原生接口受到更多的限制，但它具有更好的兼容性。
默认情况下，
clickhouse-server会在
8123端口上监控HTTP请求（这可以在配置中修改）。
如果你发送了一个未携带任何参数的
GET /请求，它会返回一个字符串 «Ok.»（结尾有换行）。可以将它用在健康检查脚本中。
$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/'
Ok.
Web UI 可以通过这个地址访问:
http://localhost:8123/play.
在运行状况检查脚本中，使用
GET /ping请求。这个处理方法总是返回 "Ok"。(以换行结尾)。可从18.12.13版获得。请参见' /replicas_status '检查复制集的延迟。
$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/ping'
Ok.
$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/replicas_status'
Ok.
通过URL中的
query 参数来发送请求，或者发送POST请求，或者将查询的开头部分放在URL的
query参数中，其他部分放在POST中（我们会在后面解释为什么这样做是有必要的）。URL的大小会限制在16KB，所以发送大型查询时要时刻记住这点。
如果请求成功，将会收到200的响应状态码和响应主体中的结果。 如果发生了某个异常，将会收到500的响应状态码和响应主体中的异常描述信息。
当使用GET方法请求时，
readonly会被设置。换句话说，若要作修改数据的查询，只能发送POST方法的请求。可以将查询通过POST主体发送，也可以通过URL参数发送。
示例:
$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT%201'
1
$ wget -nv -O- 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT 1'
1
$ echo -ne 'GET /?query=SELECT%201 HTTP/1.0\r\n\r\n' | nc localhost 8123
HTTP/1.0 200 OK
Date: Wed, 27 Nov 2019 10:30:18 GMT
Connection: Close
Content-Type: text/tab-separated-values; charset=UTF-8
X-ClickHouse-Server-Display-Name: clickhouse.ru-central1.internal
X-ClickHouse-Query-Id: 5abe861c-239c-467f-b955-8a201abb8b7f
X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0"}
1
$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary @-
1
$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=' --data-binary @-
1
$ echo '1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT' --data-binary @-
1
如果部分查询是在参数中发送的，部分是在POST中发送的，则在这两个数据部分之间插入换行。
错误示例：
$ echo 'ECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SEL' --data-binary @-
Code: 59, e.displayText() = DB::Exception: Syntax error: failed at position 0: SEL
ECT 1
, expected One of: SHOW TABLES, SHOW DATABASES, SELECT, INSERT, CREATE, ATTACH, RENAME, DROP, DETACH, USE, SET, OPTIMIZE., e.what() = DB::Exception
默认情况下，返回的数据是
TabSeparated格式的，更多信息，见Formats部分。
您可以使用查询的FORMAT子句来设置其他格式。
另外，还可以使用
default_formatURL参数或
X-ClickHouse-Format头来指定TabSeparated之外的默认格式。
$ echo 'SELECT 1 FORMAT Pretty' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?' --data-binary @-
┏━━━┓
┃ 1 ┃
┡━━━┩
│ 1 │
└───┘
INSERT必须通过POST方法来插入数据。在这种情况下，您可以在URL参数中编写查询的开始部分，并使用POST传递要插入的数据。例如，要插入的数据可以是来自MySQL的一个以tab分隔的存储。通过这种方式，INSERT查询替换了从MySQL查询的LOAD DATA LOCAL INFILE。
示例: 创建一个表:
$ echo 'CREATE TABLE t (a UInt8) ENGINE = Memory' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary @-
使用类似INSERT的查询来插入数据：
$ echo 'INSERT INTO t VALUES (1),(2),(3)' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary @-
数据可以从查询中单独发送：
$ echo '(4),(5),(6)' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=INSERT%20INTO%20t%20VALUES' --data-binary @-
您可以指定任何数据格式。
Values格式与将INSERT写入
t值时使用的格式相同:
$ echo '(7),(8),(9)' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=INSERT%20INTO%20t%20FORMAT%20Values' --data-binary @-
若要插入tab分割的数据，需要指定对应的格式：
$ echo -ne '10\n11\n12\n' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=INSERT%20INTO%20t%20FORMAT%20TabSeparated' --data-binary @-
从表中读取内容。由于查询处理是并行的，数据以随机顺序输出。
$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT%20a%20FROM%20t'
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
5
6
删除表：
$ echo 'DROP TABLE t' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary @-
成功请求后并不会返回数据，返回一个空的响应体。
在传输数据时，可以使用ClickHouse内部压缩格式。压缩的数据具有非标准格式，您需要使用特殊的
clickhouse-compressor程序来处理它(它是与
clickhouse-client包一起安装的)。为了提高数据插入的效率，您可以通过使用http_native_compression_disable_checksumming_on_decompress设置禁用服务器端校验。
如果在URL中指定了
compress=1，服务会返回压缩的数据。
如果在URL中指定了
decompress=1，服务会解压通过POST方法发送的数据。
您也可以选择使用HTTP compression。发送一个压缩的POST请求，附加请求头
Content-Encoding: compression_method。为了使ClickHouse响应，您必须附加
Accept-Encoding: compression_method。ClickHouse支持
gzip，
br和
deflate compression methods。要启用HTTP压缩，必须使用ClickHouse启用Http压缩配置。您可以在Http zlib压缩级别设置中为所有压缩方法配置数据压缩级别。
您可以使用它在传输大量数据时减少网络流量，或者创建立即压缩的转储。
通过压缩发送数据的例子:
#Sending data to the server:
$ curl -vsS "http://localhost:8123/?enable_http_compression=1" -d 'SELECT number FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10' -H 'Accept-Encoding: gzip'
#Sending data to the client:
$ echo "SELECT 1" | gzip -c | curl -sS --data-binary @- -H 'Content-Encoding: gzip' 'http://localhost:8123/'
!!! note "警告"
一些HTTP客户端可能会在默认情况下从服务器解压数据(使用
gzip和
deflate)，即使您未正确地使用了压缩设置，您也可能会得到解压数据。
您可以使用
databaseURL参数或
X-ClickHouse-Database头来指定默认数据库。
$ echo 'SELECT number FROM numbers LIMIT 10' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?database=system' --data-binary @-
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
默认情况下，在服务器设置中注册的数据库被用作默认数据库。默认情况下，它是名为
default的数据库。或者，您可以始终在表名之前使用点来指定数据库。
用户名和密码可以通过以下三种方式指定：
- 通过HTTP Basic Authentication。示例：
$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://user:passwo[email protected]:8123/' -d @-
- 通过URL参数中的
user和
password。示例：
$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?user=user&password=password' -d @-
- 使用
X-ClickHouse-User或
X-ClickHouse-Key头指定，示例:
$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl -H 'X-ClickHouse-User: user' -H 'X-ClickHouse-Key: password' 'http://localhost:8123/' -d @-
如果未指定用户名，则使用
default。如果未指定密码，则使用空密码。
您还可以使用URL参数来指定处理单个查询或整个设置配置文件的任何设置。例子:
http://localhost:8123/?profile=web&max_rows_to_read=1000000000&query=SELECT+1
更多信息，详见设置部分。
$ echo 'SELECT number FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?' --data-binary @-
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
有关其他参数的信息，请参考
SET一节。
类似地，您可以在HTTP协议中使用ClickHouse会话。为此，需要向请求添加
session_idGET参数。您可以使用任何字符串作为会话ID。默认情况下，会话在60秒不活动后终止。要更改此超时配置，请修改服务器配置中的
default_session_timeout设置，或向请求添加
session_timeoutGET参数。要检查会话状态，使用
session_check=1参数。一次只能在单个会话中执行一个查询。
您可以在
X-ClickHouse-Progress响应头中收到查询进度的信息。为此，启用Http Header携带进度。示例：
X-ClickHouse-Progress: {"read_rows":"2752512","read_bytes":"240570816","total_rows_to_read":"8880128"}
X-ClickHouse-Progress: {"read_rows":"5439488","read_bytes":"482285394","total_rows_to_read":"8880128"}
X-ClickHouse-Progress: {"read_rows":"8783786","read_bytes":"819092887","total_rows_to_read":"8880128"}
显示字段信息:
read_rows— 读取的行数。
read_bytes— 读取的数据字节数。
total_rows_to_read— 读取的数据总行数。
written_rows— 写入数据行数。
written_bytes— 写入数据字节数。
如果HTTP连接丢失，运行的请求不会自动停止。解析和数据格式化是在服务器端执行的，使用Http连接可能无效。
可选的
query_id参数可能当做query ID传入（或者任何字符串）。更多信息，详见replace_running_query部分。
可选的
quota_key参数可能当做quota key传入（或者任何字符串）。更多信息，详见Quotas部分。
HTTP接口允许传入额外的数据（外部临时表）来查询。更多信息，详见外部数据查询处理部分。
响应缓冲
可以在服务器端启用响应缓冲。提供了
buffer_size和
wait_end_of_query两个URL参数来达此目的。
buffer_size决定了查询结果要在服务内存中缓冲多少个字节数据. 如果响应体比这个阈值大，缓冲区会写入到HTTP管道，剩下的数据也直接发到HTTP管道中。
为了确保整个响应体被缓冲，可以设置
wait_end_of_query=1。这种情况下，存入内存的数据会被缓冲到服务端的一个临时文件中。
示例:
$ curl -sS 'http://localhost:8123/?max_result_bytes=4000000&buffer_size=3000000&wait_end_of_query=1' -d 'SELECT toUInt8(number) FROM system.numbers LIMIT 9000000 FORMAT RowBinary'
查询请求响应状态码和HTTP头被发送到客户端后，若发生查询处理出错，使用缓冲区可以避免这种情况的发生。在这种情况下，响应主体的结尾会写入一条错误消息，而在客户端，只能在解析阶段检测到该错误。
查询参数
您可以使用参数创建查询，并通过相应的HTTP请求参数为它们传递值。有关更多信息，请参见CLI查询参数。
示例
$ curl -sS "<address>?param_id=2¶m_phrase=test" -d "SELECT * FROM table WHERE int_column = {id:UInt8} and string_column = {phrase:String}"
特定的HTTP接口
ClickHouse通过HTTP接口支持特定的查询。例如，您可以如下所示向表写入数据:
$ echo '(4),(5),(6)' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=INSERT%20INTO%20t%20VALUES' --data-binary @-
ClickHouse还支持预定义的HTTP接口，可以帮助您更容易与第三方工具集成，如Prometheus Exporter.
示例:
- 首先，将此部分添加到服务器配置文件中:
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<url>/predefined_query</url>
<methods>POST,GET</methods>
<handler>
<type>predefined_query_handler</type>
<query>SELECT * FROM system.metrics LIMIT 5 FORMAT Template SETTINGS format_template_resultset = 'prometheus_template_output_format_resultset', format_template_row = 'prometheus_template_output_format_row', format_template_rows_between_delimiter = '\n'</query>
</handler>
</rule>
<rule>...</rule>
<rule>...</rule>
</http_handlers>
- 请求Prometheus格式的URL以获取数据:
$ curl -v 'http://localhost:8123/predefined_query'
* Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /predefined_query HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
>
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< Date: Tue, 28 Apr 2020 08:52:56 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
< X-ClickHouse-Server-Display-Name: i-mloy5trc
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< X-ClickHouse-Query-Id: 96fe0052-01e6-43ce-b12a-6b7370de6e8a
< X-ClickHouse-Format: Template
< X-ClickHouse-Timezone: Asia/Shanghai
< Keep-Alive: timeout=3
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0"}
<
# HELP "Query" "Number of executing queries"
# TYPE "Query" counter
"Query" 1
# HELP "Merge" "Number of executing background merges"
# TYPE "Merge" counter
"Merge" 0
# HELP "PartMutation" "Number of mutations (ALTER DELETE/UPDATE)"
# TYPE "PartMutation" counter
"PartMutation" 0
# HELP "ReplicatedFetch" "Number of data parts being fetched from replica"
# TYPE "ReplicatedFetch" counter
"ReplicatedFetch" 0
# HELP "ReplicatedSend" "Number of data parts being sent to replicas"
# TYPE "ReplicatedSend" counter
"ReplicatedSend" 0
正如您从示例中看到的，如果在
config.xml文件中配置了
http_handlers，并且
http_handlers可以包含许多
规则。ClickHouse将把接收到的HTTP请求与
rule中的预定义类型进行匹配，第一个匹配的将运行处理程序。如果匹配成功，ClickHouse将执行相应的预定义查询。
现在
rule可以配置
method，
header，
url，
handler:
method负责匹配HTTP请求的方法部分。
method完全符合HTTP协议中method的定义。这是一个可选的配置。如果它没有在配置文件中定义，那么它与HTTP请求的方法部分不匹配。
url负责匹配HTTP请求的URL部分。它匹配RE2正则表达式。这是一个可选的配置。如果配置文件中没有定义它，则它与HTTP请求的URL部分不匹配。
headers负责匹配HTTP请求的头部分。它与RE2的正则表达式兼容。这是一个可选的配置。如果它没有在配置文件中定义，那么它与HTTP请求的头部分不匹配。
handler包含主要的处理部分。现在
handler可以配置
type,
status,
content_type,
response_content,
query,
query_param_name。
type目前支持三种类型:特定查询, 动态查询, static.
query— 使用
predefined_query_handler类型，在调用处理程序时执行查询。
query_param_name— 与
dynamic_query_handler类型一起使用，提取并执行HTTP请求参数中与
query_param_name值对应的值。
status— 与
static类型一起使用，响应状态代码。
content_type— 与
static类型一起使用，响应信息content-type。
response_content— 与
static类型一起使用，响应发送给客户端的内容，当使用前缀
file://或
config://时，从发送给客户端的文件或配置中查找内容。
接下来是不同
type的配置方法。
特定查询
predefined_query_handler 支持设置
Settings和
query_params参数。您可以将
query配置为
predefined_query_handler类型。
query 是一个预定义的
predefined_query_handler查询，它由ClickHouse在匹配HTTP请求并返回查询结果时执行。这是一个必须的配置。
以下是定义的max_threads和
max_final_threads设置， 然后查询系统表以检查这些设置是否设置成功。
示例:
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<url><![CDATA[/query_param_with_url/\w+/(?P<name_1>[^/]+)(/(?P<name_2>[^/]+))?]]></url>
<method>GET</method>
<headers>
<XXX>TEST_HEADER_VALUE</XXX>
<PARAMS_XXX><![CDATA[(?P<name_1>[^/]+)(/(?P<name_2>[^/]+))?]]></PARAMS_XXX>
</headers>
<handler>
<type>predefined_query_handler</type>
<query>SELECT value FROM system.settings WHERE name = {name_1:String}</query>
<query>SELECT name, value FROM system.settings WHERE name = {name_2:String}</query>
</handler>
</rule>
</http_handlers>
$ curl -H 'XXX:TEST_HEADER_VALUE' -H 'PARAMS_XXX:max_threads' 'http://localhost:8123/query_param_with_url/1/max_threads/max_final_threads?max_threads=1&max_final_threads=2'
1
max_final_threads 2
!!! note "警告"
在一个
predefined_query_handler中，只支持insert类型的一个
查询。
动态查询
dynamic_query_handler时，查询以HTTP请求参数的形式编写。区别在于，在
predefined_query_handler中，查询是在配置文件中编写的。您可以在
dynamic_query_handler中配置
query_param_name。
ClickHouse提取并执行与HTTP请求URL中的
query_param_name值对应的值。
query_param_name的默认值是
/query。这是一个可选的配置。如果配置文件中没有定义，则不会传入参数。
为了试验这个功能，示例定义了max_threads和
max_final_threads，
queries设置是否成功的值。
示例:
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<headers>
<XXX>TEST_HEADER_VALUE_DYNAMIC</XXX> </headers>
<handler>
<type>dynamic_query_handler</type>
<query_param_name>query_param</query_param_name>
</handler>
</rule>
</http_handlers>
$ curl -H 'XXX:TEST_HEADER_VALUE_DYNAMIC' 'http://localhost:8123/own?max_threads=1&max_final_threads=2¶m_name_1=max_threads¶m_name_2=max_final_threads&query_param=SELECT%20name,value%20FROM%20system.settings%20where%20name%20=%20%7Bname_1:String%7D%20OR%20name%20=%20%7Bname_2:String%7D'
max_threads 1
max_final_threads 2
static
static可以返回content_type, status和
response_content。
response_content可以返回指定的内容。
示例:
返回信息.
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<methods>GET</methods>
<headers><XXX>xxx</XXX></headers>
<url>/hi</url>
<handler>
<type>static</type>
<status>402</status>
<content_type>text/html; charset=UTF-8</content_type>
<response_content>Say Hi!</response_content>
</handler>
</rule>
</http_handlers>
$ curl -vv -H 'XXX:xxx' 'http://localhost:8123/hi'
* Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /hi HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
> XXX:xxx
>
< HTTP/1.1 402 Payment Required
< Date: Wed, 29 Apr 2020 03:51:26 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< Keep-Alive: timeout=3
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0"}
<
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact
Say Hi!%
从配置中查找发送到客户端的内容。
<get_config_static_handler><![CDATA[<html ng-app="SMI2"><head><base href="http://ui.tabix.io/"></head><body><div ui-view="" class="content-ui"></div><script src="http://loader.tabix.io/master.js"></script></body></html>]]></get_config_static_handler>
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<methods>GET</methods>
<headers><XXX>xxx</XXX></headers>
<url>/get_config_static_handler</url>
<handler>
<type>static</type>
<response_content>config://get_config_static_handler</response_content>
</handler>
</rule>
</http_handlers>
$ curl -v -H 'XXX:xxx' 'http://localhost:8123/get_config_static_handler'
* Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /get_config_static_handler HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
> XXX:xxx
>
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< Date: Wed, 29 Apr 2020 04:01:24 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< Keep-Alive: timeout=3
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0"}
<
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact
<html ng-app="SMI2"><head><base href="http://ui.tabix.io/"></head><body><div ui-view="" class="content-ui"></div><script src="http://loader.tabix.io/master.js"></script></body></html>%
从发送到客户端的文件中查找内容。
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<methods>GET</methods>
<headers><XXX>xxx</XXX></headers>
<url>/get_absolute_path_static_handler</url>
<handler>
<type>static</type>
<content_type>text/html; charset=UTF-8</content_type>
<response_content>file:///absolute_path_file.html</response_content>
</handler>
</rule>
<rule>
<methods>GET</methods>
<headers><XXX>xxx</XXX></headers>
<url>/get_relative_path_static_handler</url>
<handler>
<type>static</type>
<content_type>text/html; charset=UTF-8</content_type>
<response_content>file://./relative_path_file.html</response_content>
</handler>
</rule>
</http_handlers>
$ user_files_path='/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files'
$ sudo echo "<html><body>Relative Path File</body></html>" > $user_files_path/relative_path_file.html
$ sudo echo "<html><body>Absolute Path File</body></html>" > $user_files_path/absolute_path_file.html
$ curl -vv -H 'XXX:xxx' 'http://localhost:8123/get_absolute_path_static_handler'
* Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /get_absolute_path_static_handler HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
> XXX:xxx
>
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< Date: Wed, 29 Apr 2020 04:18:16 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< Keep-Alive: timeout=3
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0"}
<
<html><body>Absolute Path File</body></html>
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact
$ curl -vv -H 'XXX:xxx' 'http://localhost:8123/get_relative_path_static_handler'
* Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /get_relative_path_static_handler HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
> XXX:xxx
>
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< Date: Wed, 29 Apr 2020 04:18:31 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< Keep-Alive: timeout=3
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0"}
<
<html><body>Relative Path File</body></html>
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact