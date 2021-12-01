< http_handlers >



< rule >



< url > <![CDATA[/query_param_with_url/\w+/(?P<name_1>[^/]+)(/(?P<name_2>[^/]+))?]]> </ url >



< method > GET </ method >



< headers >



< XXX > TEST_HEADER_VALUE </ XXX >



< PARAMS_XXX > <![CDATA[(?P<name_1>[^/]+)(/(?P<name_2>[^/]+))?]]> </ PARAMS_XXX >



</ headers >



< handler >



< type > predefined_query_handler </ type >



< query > SELECT value FROM system.settings WHERE name = {name_1:String} </ query >



< query > SELECT name, value FROM system.settings WHERE name = {name_2:String} </ query >



</ handler >



</ rule >

