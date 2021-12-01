Skip to main content

HTTP客户端

HTTP接口允许您在任何编程语言的任何平台上使用ClickHouse。我们使用它在Java和Perl以及shell脚本中工作。在其他部门中，HTTP接口用于Perl、Python和Go。HTTP接口比原生接口受到更多的限制，但它具有更好的兼容性。

默认情况下，clickhouse-server会在8123端口上监控HTTP请求（这可以在配置中修改）。

如果你发送了一个未携带任何参数的GET /请求，它会返回一个字符串 «Ok.»（结尾有换行）。可以将它用在健康检查脚本中。

$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/'
Ok.

Web UI 可以通过这个地址访问: http://localhost:8123/play. 在运行状况检查脚本中，使用GET /ping请求。这个处理方法总是返回 "Ok"。(以换行结尾)。可从18.12.13版获得。请参见' /replicas_status '检查复制集的延迟。

$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/ping'
Ok.
$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/replicas_status'
Ok.

通过URL中的 query 参数来发送请求，或者发送POST请求，或者将查询的开头部分放在URL的query参数中，其他部分放在POST中（我们会在后面解释为什么这样做是有必要的）。URL的大小会限制在16KB，所以发送大型查询时要时刻记住这点。

如果请求成功，将会收到200的响应状态码和响应主体中的结果。 如果发生了某个异常，将会收到500的响应状态码和响应主体中的异常描述信息。

当使用GET方法请求时，readonly会被设置。换句话说，若要作修改数据的查询，只能发送POST方法的请求。可以将查询通过POST主体发送，也可以通过URL参数发送。

示例:

$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT%201'
1

$ wget -nv -O- 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT 1'
1

$ echo -ne 'GET /?query=SELECT%201 HTTP/1.0\r\n\r\n' | nc localhost 8123
HTTP/1.0 200 OK
Date: Wed, 27 Nov 2019 10:30:18 GMT
Connection: Close
Content-Type: text/tab-separated-values; charset=UTF-8
X-ClickHouse-Server-Display-Name: clickhouse.ru-central1.internal
X-ClickHouse-Query-Id: 5abe861c-239c-467f-b955-8a201abb8b7f
X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0"}

1

可以看到，curl 命令由于空格需要 URL 转义，所以不是很方便。尽管 wget 命令对url做了 URL 转义，但我们并不推荐使用他，因为在 HTTP 1.1 协议下使用 keep-alive 和 Transfer-Encoding: chunked 头部设置它并不能很好的工作。

$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary @-
1

$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=' --data-binary @-
1

$ echo '1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT' --data-binary @-
1

$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary @-
1

$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=' --data-binary @-
1

$ echo '1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT' --data-binary @-
1

如果部分查询是在参数中发送的，部分是在POST中发送的，则在这两个数据部分之间插入换行。

错误示例：

$ echo 'ECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SEL' --data-binary @-
Code: 59, e.displayText() = DB::Exception: Syntax error: failed at position 0: SEL
ECT 1
, expected One of: SHOW TABLES, SHOW DATABASES, SELECT, INSERT, CREATE, ATTACH, RENAME, DROP, DETACH, USE, SET, OPTIMIZE., e.what() = DB::Exception

默认情况下，返回的数据是TabSeparated格式的，更多信息，见Formats部分。

您可以使用查询的FORMAT子句来设置其他格式。

另外，还可以使用default_formatURL参数或X-ClickHouse-Format头来指定TabSeparated之外的默认格式。

$ echo 'SELECT 1 FORMAT Pretty' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?' --data-binary @-
┏━━━┓
1
┡━━━┩
1
└───┘

INSERT必须通过POST方法来插入数据。在这种情况下，您可以在URL参数中编写查询的开始部分，并使用POST传递要插入的数据。例如，要插入的数据可以是来自MySQL的一个以tab分隔的存储。通过这种方式，INSERT查询替换了从MySQL查询的LOAD DATA LOCAL INFILE。

示例: 创建一个表:

$ echo 'CREATE TABLE t (a UInt8) ENGINE = Memory' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary @-

使用类似INSERT的查询来插入数据：

$ echo 'INSERT INTO t VALUES (1),(2),(3)' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary @-

数据可以从查询中单独发送：

$ echo '(4),(5),(6)' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=INSERT%20INTO%20t%20VALUES' --data-binary @-

您可以指定任何数据格式。Values格式与将INSERT写入t值时使用的格式相同:

$ echo '(7),(8),(9)' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=INSERT%20INTO%20t%20FORMAT%20Values' --data-binary @-

若要插入tab分割的数据，需要指定对应的格式：

$ echo -ne '10\n11\n12\n' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=INSERT%20INTO%20t%20FORMAT%20TabSeparated' --data-binary @-

从表中读取内容。由于查询处理是并行的，数据以随机顺序输出。

$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT%20a%20FROM%20t'
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
5
6

删除表：

$ echo 'DROP TABLE t' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary @-

成功请求后并不会返回数据，返回一个空的响应体。

在传输数据时，可以使用ClickHouse内部压缩格式。压缩的数据具有非标准格式，您需要使用特殊的clickhouse-compressor程序来处理它(它是与clickhouse-client包一起安装的)。为了提高数据插入的效率，您可以通过使用http_native_compression_disable_checksumming_on_decompress设置禁用服务器端校验。

如果在URL中指定了compress=1，服务会返回压缩的数据。 如果在URL中指定了decompress=1，服务会解压通过POST方法发送的数据。

您也可以选择使用HTTP compression。发送一个压缩的POST请求，附加请求头Content-Encoding: compression_method。为了使ClickHouse响应，您必须附加Accept-Encoding: compression_method。ClickHouse支持gzipbrdeflate compression methods。要启用HTTP压缩，必须使用ClickHouse启用Http压缩配置。您可以在Http zlib压缩级别设置中为所有压缩方法配置数据压缩级别。

您可以使用它在传输大量数据时减少网络流量，或者创建立即压缩的转储。

通过压缩发送数据的例子:

#Sending data to the server:
$ curl -vsS "http://localhost:8123/?enable_http_compression=1" -d 'SELECT number FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10' -H 'Accept-Encoding: gzip'

#Sending data to the client:
$ echo "SELECT 1" | gzip -c | curl -sS --data-binary @- -H 'Content-Encoding: gzip' 'http://localhost:8123/'

!!! note "警告" 一些HTTP客户端可能会在默认情况下从服务器解压数据(使用gzipdeflate)，即使您未正确地使用了压缩设置，您也可能会得到解压数据。

您可以使用databaseURL参数或X-ClickHouse-Database头来指定默认数据库。

$ echo 'SELECT number FROM numbers LIMIT 10' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?database=system' --data-binary @-
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

默认情况下，在服务器设置中注册的数据库被用作默认数据库。默认情况下，它是名为default的数据库。或者，您可以始终在表名之前使用点来指定数据库。

用户名和密码可以通过以下三种方式指定：

  1. 通过HTTP Basic Authentication。示例：
$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://user:passwo[email protected]:8123/' -d @-
  1. 通过URL参数中的userpassword。示例：
$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?user=user&password=password' -d @-
  1. 使用X-ClickHouse-UserX-ClickHouse-Key头指定，示例:
$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl -H 'X-ClickHouse-User: user' -H 'X-ClickHouse-Key: password' 'http://localhost:8123/' -d @-

如果未指定用户名，则使用default。如果未指定密码，则使用空密码。 您还可以使用URL参数来指定处理单个查询或整个设置配置文件的任何设置。例子:http://localhost:8123/?profile=web&max_rows_to_read=1000000000&query=SELECT+1

更多信息，详见设置部分。

$ echo 'SELECT number FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?' --data-binary @-
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9

有关其他参数的信息，请参考SET一节。

类似地，您可以在HTTP协议中使用ClickHouse会话。为此，需要向请求添加session_idGET参数。您可以使用任何字符串作为会话ID。默认情况下，会话在60秒不活动后终止。要更改此超时配置，请修改服务器配置中的default_session_timeout设置，或向请求添加session_timeoutGET参数。要检查会话状态，使用session_check=1参数。一次只能在单个会话中执行一个查询。

您可以在X-ClickHouse-Progress响应头中收到查询进度的信息。为此，启用Http Header携带进度。示例：

X-ClickHouse-Progress: {"read_rows":"2752512","read_bytes":"240570816","total_rows_to_read":"8880128"}
X-ClickHouse-Progress: {"read_rows":"5439488","read_bytes":"482285394","total_rows_to_read":"8880128"}
X-ClickHouse-Progress: {"read_rows":"8783786","read_bytes":"819092887","total_rows_to_read":"8880128"}

显示字段信息:

  • read_rows — 读取的行数。
  • read_bytes — 读取的数据字节数。
  • total_rows_to_read — 读取的数据总行数。
  • written_rows — 写入数据行数。
  • written_bytes — 写入数据字节数。

如果HTTP连接丢失，运行的请求不会自动停止。解析和数据格式化是在服务器端执行的，使用Http连接可能无效。

可选的query_id参数可能当做query ID传入（或者任何字符串）。更多信息，详见replace_running_query部分。

可选的quota_key参数可能当做quota key传入（或者任何字符串）。更多信息，详见Quotas部分。

HTTP接口允许传入额外的数据（外部临时表）来查询。更多信息，详见外部数据查询处理部分。

响应缓冲

可以在服务器端启用响应缓冲。提供了buffer_sizewait_end_of_query两个URL参数来达此目的。

buffer_size决定了查询结果要在服务内存中缓冲多少个字节数据. 如果响应体比这个阈值大，缓冲区会写入到HTTP管道，剩下的数据也直接发到HTTP管道中。

为了确保整个响应体被缓冲，可以设置wait_end_of_query=1。这种情况下，存入内存的数据会被缓冲到服务端的一个临时文件中。

示例:

$ curl -sS 'http://localhost:8123/?max_result_bytes=4000000&buffer_size=3000000&wait_end_of_query=1' -d 'SELECT toUInt8(number) FROM system.numbers LIMIT 9000000 FORMAT RowBinary'

查询请求响应状态码和HTTP头被发送到客户端后，若发生查询处理出错，使用缓冲区可以避免这种情况的发生。在这种情况下，响应主体的结尾会写入一条错误消息，而在客户端，只能在解析阶段检测到该错误。

查询参数

您可以使用参数创建查询，并通过相应的HTTP请求参数为它们传递值。有关更多信息，请参见CLI查询参数

示例

$ curl -sS "<address>?param_id=2&param_phrase=test" -d "SELECT * FROM table WHERE int_column = {id:UInt8} and string_column = {phrase:String}"

特定的HTTP接口

ClickHouse通过HTTP接口支持特定的查询。例如，您可以如下所示向表写入数据:

$ echo '(4),(5),(6)' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=INSERT%20INTO%20t%20VALUES' --data-binary @-

ClickHouse还支持预定义的HTTP接口，可以帮助您更容易与第三方工具集成，如Prometheus Exporter.

示例:

  • 首先，将此部分添加到服务器配置文件中:
<http_handlers>
    <rule>
        <url>/predefined_query</url>
        <methods>POST,GET</methods>
        <handler>
            <type>predefined_query_handler</type>
            <query>SELECT * FROM system.metrics LIMIT 5 FORMAT Template SETTINGS format_template_resultset = 'prometheus_template_output_format_resultset', format_template_row = 'prometheus_template_output_format_row', format_template_rows_between_delimiter = '\n'</query>
        </handler>
    </rule>
    <rule>...</rule>
    <rule>...</rule>
</http_handlers>
  • 请求Prometheus格式的URL以获取数据:
$ curl -v 'http://localhost:8123/predefined_query'
*   Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /predefined_query HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
>
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< Date: Tue, 28 Apr 2020 08:52:56 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
< X-ClickHouse-Server-Display-Name: i-mloy5trc
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< X-ClickHouse-Query-Id: 96fe0052-01e6-43ce-b12a-6b7370de6e8a
< X-ClickHouse-Format: Template
< X-ClickHouse-Timezone: Asia/Shanghai
< Keep-Alive: timeout=3
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0"}
<
# HELP "Query" "Number of executing queries"
# TYPE "Query" counter
"Query" 1

# HELP "Merge" "Number of executing background merges"
# TYPE "Merge" counter
"Merge" 0

# HELP "PartMutation" "Number of mutations (ALTER DELETE/UPDATE)"
# TYPE "PartMutation" counter
"PartMutation" 0

# HELP "ReplicatedFetch" "Number of data parts being fetched from replica"
# TYPE "ReplicatedFetch" counter
"ReplicatedFetch" 0

# HELP "ReplicatedSend" "Number of data parts being sent to replicas"
# TYPE "ReplicatedSend" counter
"ReplicatedSend" 0

* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact

正如您从示例中看到的，如果在config.xml文件中配置了http_handlers，并且http_handlers可以包含许多规则。ClickHouse将把接收到的HTTP请求与rule中的预定义类型进行匹配，第一个匹配的将运行处理程序。如果匹配成功，ClickHouse将执行相应的预定义查询。

现在rule可以配置methodheaderurlhandler:

  • method 负责匹配HTTP请求的方法部分。 method完全符合HTTP协议中method的定义。这是一个可选的配置。如果它没有在配置文件中定义，那么它与HTTP请求的方法部分不匹配。

  • url 负责匹配HTTP请求的URL部分。它匹配RE2正则表达式。这是一个可选的配置。如果配置文件中没有定义它，则它与HTTP请求的URL部分不匹配。

  • headers 负责匹配HTTP请求的头部分。它与RE2的正则表达式兼容。这是一个可选的配置。如果它没有在配置文件中定义，那么它与HTTP请求的头部分不匹配。

  • handler 包含主要的处理部分。现在handler可以配置type, status, content_type, response_content, query, query_param_nametype 目前支持三种类型:特定查询, 动态查询, static.

    • query — 使用predefined_query_handler类型，在调用处理程序时执行查询。

    • query_param_name — 与dynamic_query_handler类型一起使用，提取并执行HTTP请求参数中与query_param_name值对应的值。

    • status — 与static类型一起使用，响应状态代码。

    • content_type — 与static类型一起使用，响应信息content-type

    • response_content — 与static类型一起使用，响应发送给客户端的内容，当使用前缀file://config://时，从发送给客户端的文件或配置中查找内容。

接下来是不同type的配置方法。

特定查询

predefined_query_handler 支持设置Settingsquery_params参数。您可以将query配置为predefined_query_handler类型。

query 是一个预定义的predefined_query_handler查询，它由ClickHouse在匹配HTTP请求并返回查询结果时执行。这是一个必须的配置。

以下是定义的max_threadsmax_final_threads设置， 然后查询系统表以检查这些设置是否设置成功。

示例:

<http_handlers>
    <rule>
        <url><![CDATA[/query_param_with_url/\w+/(?P<name_1>[^/]+)(/(?P<name_2>[^/]+))?]]></url>
        <method>GET</method>
        <headers>
            <XXX>TEST_HEADER_VALUE</XXX>
            <PARAMS_XXX><![CDATA[(?P<name_1>[^/]+)(/(?P<name_2>[^/]+))?]]></PARAMS_XXX>
        </headers>
        <handler>
            <type>predefined_query_handler</type>
            <query>SELECT value FROM system.settings WHERE name = {name_1:String}</query>
            <query>SELECT name, value FROM system.settings WHERE name = {name_2:String}</query>
        </handler>
    </rule>
</http_handlers>
$ curl -H 'XXX:TEST_HEADER_VALUE' -H 'PARAMS_XXX:max_threads' 'http://localhost:8123/query_param_with_url/1/max_threads/max_final_threads?max_threads=1&max_final_threads=2'
1
max_final_threads   2

!!! note "警告" 在一个predefined_query_handler中，只支持insert类型的一个查询

动态查询

dynamic_query_handler时，查询以HTTP请求参数的形式编写。区别在于，在predefined_query_handler中，查询是在配置文件中编写的。您可以在dynamic_query_handler中配置query_param_name

ClickHouse提取并执行与HTTP请求URL中的query_param_name值对应的值。query_param_name的默认值是/query。这是一个可选的配置。如果配置文件中没有定义，则不会传入参数。

为了试验这个功能，示例定义了max_threadsmax_final_threadsqueries设置是否成功的值。

示例:

<http_handlers>
    <rule>
    <headers>
        <XXX>TEST_HEADER_VALUE_DYNAMIC</XXX>    </headers>
    <handler>
        <type>dynamic_query_handler</type>
        <query_param_name>query_param</query_param_name>
    </handler>
    </rule>
</http_handlers>
$ curl  -H 'XXX:TEST_HEADER_VALUE_DYNAMIC'  'http://localhost:8123/own?max_threads=1&max_final_threads=2&param_name_1=max_threads&param_name_2=max_final_threads&query_param=SELECT%20name,value%20FROM%20system.settings%20where%20name%20=%20%7Bname_1:String%7D%20OR%20name%20=%20%7Bname_2:String%7D'
max_threads 1
max_final_threads   2

static

static可以返回content_type, statusresponse_contentresponse_content可以返回指定的内容。

示例:

返回信息.

<http_handlers>
        <rule>
            <methods>GET</methods>
            <headers><XXX>xxx</XXX></headers>
            <url>/hi</url>
            <handler>
                <type>static</type>
                <status>402</status>
                <content_type>text/html; charset=UTF-8</content_type>
                <response_content>Say Hi!</response_content>
            </handler>
        </rule>
</http_handlers>
$ curl -vv  -H 'XXX:xxx' 'http://localhost:8123/hi'
*   Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /hi HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
> XXX:xxx
>
< HTTP/1.1 402 Payment Required
< Date: Wed, 29 Apr 2020 03:51:26 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< Keep-Alive: timeout=3
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0"}
<
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact
Say Hi!%

从配置中查找发送到客户端的内容。

<get_config_static_handler><![CDATA[<html ng-app="SMI2"><head><base href="http://ui.tabix.io/"></head><body><div ui-view="" class="content-ui"></div><script src="http://loader.tabix.io/master.js"></script></body></html>]]></get_config_static_handler>

<http_handlers>
        <rule>
            <methods>GET</methods>
            <headers><XXX>xxx</XXX></headers>
            <url>/get_config_static_handler</url>
            <handler>
                <type>static</type>
                <response_content>config://get_config_static_handler</response_content>
            </handler>
        </rule>
</http_handlers>
$ curl -v  -H 'XXX:xxx' 'http://localhost:8123/get_config_static_handler'
*   Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /get_config_static_handler HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
> XXX:xxx
>
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< Date: Wed, 29 Apr 2020 04:01:24 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< Keep-Alive: timeout=3
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0"}
<
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact
<html ng-app="SMI2"><head><base href="http://ui.tabix.io/"></head><body><div ui-view="" class="content-ui"></div><script src="http://loader.tabix.io/master.js"></script></body></html>%

从发送到客户端的文件中查找内容。

<http_handlers>
        <rule>
            <methods>GET</methods>
            <headers><XXX>xxx</XXX></headers>
            <url>/get_absolute_path_static_handler</url>
            <handler>
                <type>static</type>
                <content_type>text/html; charset=UTF-8</content_type>
                <response_content>file:///absolute_path_file.html</response_content>
            </handler>
        </rule>
        <rule>
            <methods>GET</methods>
            <headers><XXX>xxx</XXX></headers>
            <url>/get_relative_path_static_handler</url>
            <handler>
                <type>static</type>
                <content_type>text/html; charset=UTF-8</content_type>
                <response_content>file://./relative_path_file.html</response_content>
            </handler>
        </rule>
</http_handlers>
$ user_files_path='/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files'
$ sudo echo "<html><body>Relative Path File</body></html>" > $user_files_path/relative_path_file.html
$ sudo echo "<html><body>Absolute Path File</body></html>" > $user_files_path/absolute_path_file.html
$ curl -vv -H 'XXX:xxx' 'http://localhost:8123/get_absolute_path_static_handler'
*   Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /get_absolute_path_static_handler HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
> XXX:xxx
>
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< Date: Wed, 29 Apr 2020 04:18:16 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< Keep-Alive: timeout=3
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0"}
<
<html><body>Absolute Path File</body></html>
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact
$ curl -vv -H 'XXX:xxx' 'http://localhost:8123/get_relative_path_static_handler'
*   Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /get_relative_path_static_handler HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
> XXX:xxx
>
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< Date: Wed, 29 Apr 2020 04:18:31 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< Keep-Alive: timeout=3
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0"}
<
<html><body>Relative Path File</body></html>
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact

