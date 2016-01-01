RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypesAndDefaults
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✗
Description
Similar to the
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes format, but with an extra byte before each cell that indicates whether the column's
DEFAULT value should be used — exactly like in the
RowBinaryWithDefaults format. This combination supports schema-evolving
INSERTs: the writer can omit columns from the header (they receive the target column's
DEFAULT) and, for any column it does send, it can mark individual cells as "use the column's
DEFAULT" without conflating that with
NULL.
This format is input only.
Wire format
The header is identical to
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes:
- A
VarUIntwith the number of columns
N.
Nlength-prefixed
Strings with column names.
Ncolumn types — either textual names or compact binary encoding, controlled by the
output_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_format/
input_format_binary_decode_types_in_binary_formatsettings.
After the header, each row consists of
N cells. For each cell:
- A single
UInt8marker byte.
0x01— use the target column's
DEFAULTexpression. No value bytes follow.
0x00— a value follows, serialized via the column type's
RowBinaryserializer. For
Nullable(T)the value bytes start with the
Nullablenull byte (
0for non-null,
1for NULL), then the inner value if non-null.
-
Defaults vs NULL
The per-cell default marker and
Nullable's built-in null byte are independent. A
Nullable(UInt32) DEFAULT 42 column can be sent three different ways per row:
|Bytes
|Meaning
01
|Use
DEFAULT 42.
00 01
|Value path, then
NULL via the
Nullable type.
00 00 …
|Value path, then a non-null inner value.
Schema evolution
|Case
|Behavior
|Column missing from the file's header entirely
|Filled in the target via
insertDefaultsForNotSeenColumns; gated by
defaults_for_omitted_fields.
|Column present in the header, cell marker
0x01
insertDefault per row.
|Column present in the header, cell marker
0x00
|Value is parsed normally.
|Extra column in the header, not in the target table
|Silently dropped when
input_format_skip_unknown_fields = 1 (the marker is consumed first; if
0x01, nothing else; if
0x00, the typed value is parsed and discarded).
Example usage
- The header carries one column named
xof type
Nullable(UInt32).
- The single cell uses marker
0x01, meaning "use
DEFAULT 42".
Format settings
The following settings are common to all
RowBinary type formats.
|Setting
|Description
|Default
format_binary_max_string_size
|The maximum allowed size for String in RowBinary format.
1GiB
output_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_format
|Allows to write types in header using
binary encoding instead of strings with type names in
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes output format.
false
input_format_binary_decode_types_in_binary_format
|Allows to read types in header using
binary encoding instead of strings with type names in
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes input format.
false
output_format_binary_write_json_as_string
|Allows to write values of the
JSON data type as
JSON String values in
RowBinary output format.
false
input_format_binary_read_json_as_string
|Allows to read values of the
JSON data type as
JSON String values in
RowBinary input format.
false