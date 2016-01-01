JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithProgress

Input Output Alias ✗ ✔

Similar to JSONCompactEachRowWithProgress , but all values are converted to strings. This is useful when you need consistent string representation of all data types.

Key features:

Same structure as JSONCompactEachRowWithProgress

All values are represented as strings (numbers, arrays, etc. are all quoted strings)

Includes progress updates, totals, and exception handling

Useful for clients that prefer or require string-based data

SELECT * FROM generateRandom('a Array(Int8), d Decimal32(4), c Tuple(DateTime64(3), UUID)', 1, 10, 2) LIMIT 5 FORMAT JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithProgress