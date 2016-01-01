JSONCompactEachRowWithProgress

This format combines the compact row-by-row output of JSONCompactEachRow with streaming progress information. It outputs data as separate JSON objects for metadata, individual rows, progress updates, totals, and exceptions. Values are represented in their native types.

Key features:

Outputs metadata first with column names and types

Each row is a separate JSON object with a "row" key containing an array of values

Includes progress updates during query execution (as {"progress":...} objects)

objects) Supports totals and extremes

Values keep their native types (numbers as numbers, strings as strings)

SELECT * FROM generateRandom('a Array(Int8), d Decimal32(4), c Tuple(DateTime64(3), UUID)', 1, 10, 2) LIMIT 5 FORMAT JSONCompactEachRowWithProgress