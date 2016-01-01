JSON 的格式设置
在此页面上，您可以找到所有 JSON 格式的通用格式设置。
|设置
|描述
|默认值
|注意
input_format_import_nested_json
|将嵌套 JSON 数据映射到嵌套表（适用于 JSONEachRow 格式）。
false
input_format_json_read_bools_as_numbers
|允许在 JSON 输入格式中将布尔值解析为数字。
true
input_format_json_read_bools_as_strings
|允许在 JSON 输入格式中将布尔值解析为字符串。
true
input_format_json_read_numbers_as_strings
|允许在 JSON 输入格式中将数字解析为字符串。
true
input_format_json_read_arrays_as_strings
|允许在 JSON 输入格式中将 JSON 数组解析为字符串。
true
input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings
|允许在 JSON 输入格式中将 JSON 对象解析为字符串。
true
input_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects
|将命名元组列解析为 JSON 对象。
true
input_format_json_try_infer_numbers_from_strings
|尝试从字符串字段推断数字，适用于模式推断。
false
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects
|在模式推断过程中，尝试从 JSON 对象推断命名元组。
true
input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings
|在 JSON 输入格式的模式推断中，对仅包含 Null 或空对象/数组的键使用字符串类型。
true
input_format_json_defaults_for_missing_elements_in_named_tuple
|在解析命名元组时，为 JSON 对象中缺失的元素插入默认值。
true
input_format_json_ignore_unknown_keys_in_named_tuple
|在命名元组的 JSON 对象中忽略未知键。
false
input_format_json_compact_allow_variable_number_of_columns
|允许在 JSONCompact/JSONCompactEachRow 格式中使用可变数量的列，忽略额外的列并对缺失的列使用默认值。
false
input_format_json_throw_on_bad_escape_sequence
|如果 JSON 字符串包含无效的转义序列，则抛出异常。如果禁用，无效的转义序列将在数据中保持不变。
true
input_format_json_empty_as_default
|将 JSON 输入中的空字段视为默认值。
false
|对于复杂的默认表达式，
[input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields](/operations/settings/settings-formats.md/#input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields) 也必须启用。
output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers
|控制 JSON 输出格式中 64 位整数的引号。
true
output_format_json_quote_64bit_floats
|控制 JSON 输出格式中 64 位浮点数的引号。
false
output_format_json_quote_denormals
|在 JSON 输出格式中启用 '+nan'、'-nan'、'+inf'、'-inf' 的输出。
false
output_format_json_quote_decimals
|控制 JSON 输出格式中十进制数的引号。
false
output_format_json_escape_forward_slashes
|控制 JSON 输出格式中的字符串输出转义斜杠。
true
output_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects
|将命名元组列序列化为 JSON 对象。
true
output_format_json_array_of_rows
|在 JSONEachRow(Compact) 格式中输出所有行的 JSON 数组。
false
output_format_json_validate_utf8
|在 JSON 输出格式中启用 UTF-8 序列的验证。
false
|请注意，这不会影响 JSON/JSONCompact/JSONColumnsWithMetadata 格式，它们始终验证 UTF-8。