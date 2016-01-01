跳到主要内容
JSON 的格式设置

在此页面上，您可以找到所有 JSON 格式的通用格式设置。

设置描述默认值注意
input_format_import_nested_json将嵌套 JSON 数据映射到嵌套表（适用于 JSONEachRow 格式）。false
input_format_json_read_bools_as_numbers允许在 JSON 输入格式中将布尔值解析为数字。true
input_format_json_read_bools_as_strings允许在 JSON 输入格式中将布尔值解析为字符串。true
input_format_json_read_numbers_as_strings允许在 JSON 输入格式中将数字解析为字符串。true
input_format_json_read_arrays_as_strings允许在 JSON 输入格式中将 JSON 数组解析为字符串。true
input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings允许在 JSON 输入格式中将 JSON 对象解析为字符串。true
input_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects将命名元组列解析为 JSON 对象。true
input_format_json_try_infer_numbers_from_strings尝试从字符串字段推断数字，适用于模式推断。false
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects在模式推断过程中，尝试从 JSON 对象推断命名元组。true
input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings在 JSON 输入格式的模式推断中，对仅包含 Null 或空对象/数组的键使用字符串类型。true
input_format_json_defaults_for_missing_elements_in_named_tuple在解析命名元组时，为 JSON 对象中缺失的元素插入默认值。true
input_format_json_ignore_unknown_keys_in_named_tuple在命名元组的 JSON 对象中忽略未知键。false
input_format_json_compact_allow_variable_number_of_columns允许在 JSONCompact/JSONCompactEachRow 格式中使用可变数量的列，忽略额外的列并对缺失的列使用默认值。false
input_format_json_throw_on_bad_escape_sequence如果 JSON 字符串包含无效的转义序列，则抛出异常。如果禁用，无效的转义序列将在数据中保持不变。true
input_format_json_empty_as_default将 JSON 输入中的空字段视为默认值。false对于复杂的默认表达式，[input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields](/operations/settings/settings-formats.md/#input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields) 也必须启用。
output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers控制 JSON 输出格式中 64 位整数的引号。true
output_format_json_quote_64bit_floats控制 JSON 输出格式中 64 位浮点数的引号。false
output_format_json_quote_denormals在 JSON 输出格式中启用 '+nan'、'-nan'、'+inf'、'-inf' 的输出。false
output_format_json_quote_decimals控制 JSON 输出格式中十进制数的引号。false
output_format_json_escape_forward_slashes控制 JSON 输出格式中的字符串输出转义斜杠。true
output_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects将命名元组列序列化为 JSON 对象。true
output_format_json_array_of_rows在 JSONEachRow(Compact) 格式中输出所有行的 JSON 数组。false
output_format_json_validate_utf8在 JSON 输出格式中启用 UTF-8 序列的验证。false请注意，这不会影响 JSON/JSONCompact/JSONColumnsWithMetadata 格式，它们始终验证 UTF-8。