BSONEachRow
|输入
|输出
|别名
|✔
|✔
描述
BSONEachRow 格式将数据解析为一系列二进制 JSON (BSON) 文档，中间没有任何分隔符。每行被格式化为一个单一文档，每列被格式化为一个单一的 BSON 文档字段，列名作为键。
数据类型匹配
对于输出，它使用 ClickHouse 类型和 BSON 类型之间的以下对应关系：
|ClickHouse 类型
|BSON 类型
|Bool
\x08 boolean
|Int8/UInt8/Enum8
\x10 int32
|Int16/UInt16/Enum16
\x10 int32
|Int32
\x10 int32
|UInt32
\x12 int64
|Int64/UInt64
\x12 int64
|Float32/Float64
\x01 double
|Date/Date32
\x10 int32
|DateTime
\x12 int64
|DateTime64
\x09 datetime
|Decimal32
\x10 int32
|Decimal64
\x12 int64
|Decimal128
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype, size = 16
|Decimal256
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype, size = 32
|Int128/UInt128
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype, size = 16
|Int256/UInt256
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype, size = 32
|String/FixedString
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype or \x02 string if setting output_format_bson_string_as_string is enabled
|UUID
\x05 binary,
\x04 uuid subtype, size = 16
|Array
\x04 array
|Tuple
\x04 array
|Named Tuple
\x03 document
|Map
\x03 document
|IPv4
\x10 int32
|IPv6
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype
对于输入，它使用 BSON 类型和 ClickHouse 类型之间的以下对应关系：
|BSON 类型
|ClickHouse 类型
\x01 double
|Float32/Float64
\x02 string
|String/FixedString
\x03 document
|Map/Named Tuple
\x04 array
|Array/Tuple
\x05 binary,
\x00 binary subtype
|String/FixedString/IPv6
\x05 binary,
\x02 old binary subtype
|String/FixedString
\x05 binary,
\x03 old uuid subtype
|UUID
\x05 binary,
\x04 uuid subtype
|UUID
\x07 ObjectId
|String/FixedString
\x08 boolean
|Bool
\x09 datetime
|DateTime64
\x0A null value
|NULL
\x0D JavaScript code
|String/FixedString
\x0E symbol
|String/FixedString
\x10 int32
|Int32/UInt32/Decimal32/IPv4/Enum8/Enum16
\x12 int64
|Int64/UInt64/Decimal64/DateTime64
其他 BSON 类型不被支持。此外，它在不同整数类型之间进行转换。例如，可以将 BSON
int32 值插入 ClickHouse 作为
UInt8。
大整数和小数，例如
Int128/
UInt128/
Int256/
UInt256/
Decimal128/
Decimal256 可以从具有
\x00 二进制子类型的 BSON 二进制值中解析。此时，该格式会验证二进制数据的大小是否等于预期值的大小。
备注
该格式在大端平台上无法正常工作。
示例用法
格式设置
|设置
|描述
|默认值
output_format_bson_string_as_string
|对于字符串列使用 BSON 字符串类型，而不是二进制。
false
input_format_bson_skip_fields_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inference
|在 BSONEachRow 格式的模式推导中，允许跳过具有不支持类型的列。
false