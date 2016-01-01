跳到主要内容
BSONEachRow

输入输出别名

描述

BSONEachRow 格式将数据解析为一系列二进制 JSON (BSON) 文档，中间没有任何分隔符。每行被格式化为一个单一文档，每列被格式化为一个单一的 BSON 文档字段，列名作为键。

数据类型匹配

对于输出，它使用 ClickHouse 类型和 BSON 类型之间的以下对应关系：

ClickHouse 类型BSON 类型
Bool\x08 boolean
Int8/UInt8/Enum8\x10 int32
Int16/UInt16/Enum16\x10 int32
Int32\x10 int32
UInt32\x12 int64
Int64/UInt64\x12 int64
Float32/Float64\x01 double
Date/Date32\x10 int32
DateTime\x12 int64
DateTime64\x09 datetime
Decimal32\x10 int32
Decimal64\x12 int64
Decimal128\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype, size = 16
Decimal256\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype, size = 32
Int128/UInt128\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype, size = 16
Int256/UInt256\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype, size = 32
String/FixedString\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype or \x02 string if setting output_format_bson_string_as_string is enabled
UUID\x05 binary, \x04 uuid subtype, size = 16
Array\x04 array
Tuple\x04 array
Named Tuple\x03 document
Map\x03 document
IPv4\x10 int32
IPv6\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtype

对于输入，它使用 BSON 类型和 ClickHouse 类型之间的以下对应关系：

BSON 类型ClickHouse 类型
\x01 doubleFloat32/Float64
\x02 stringString/FixedString
\x03 documentMap/Named Tuple
\x04 arrayArray/Tuple
\x05 binary, \x00 binary subtypeString/FixedString/IPv6
\x05 binary, \x02 old binary subtypeString/FixedString
\x05 binary, \x03 old uuid subtypeUUID
\x05 binary, \x04 uuid subtypeUUID
\x07 ObjectIdString/FixedString
\x08 booleanBool
\x09 datetimeDateTime64
\x0A null valueNULL
\x0D JavaScript codeString/FixedString
\x0E symbolString/FixedString
\x10 int32Int32/UInt32/Decimal32/IPv4/Enum8/Enum16
\x12 int64Int64/UInt64/Decimal64/DateTime64

其他 BSON 类型不被支持。此外，它在不同整数类型之间进行转换。例如，可以将 BSON int32 值插入 ClickHouse 作为 UInt8

大整数和小数，例如 Int128/UInt128/Int256/UInt256/Decimal128/Decimal256 可以从具有 \x00 二进制子类型的 BSON 二进制值中解析。此时，该格式会验证二进制数据的大小是否等于预期值的大小。

备注

该格式在大端平台上无法正常工作。

示例用法

格式设置

设置描述默认值
output_format_bson_string_as_string对于字符串列使用 BSON 字符串类型，而不是二进制。false
input_format_bson_skip_fields_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inference在 BSONEachRow 格式的模式推导中，允许跳过具有不支持类型的列。false