AvroConfluent

AvroConfluent 支持解码在 Kafka 和 Confluent Schema Registry 中常用的单对象 Avro 消息。每个 Avro 消息嵌入一个 schema ID，可以借助 Schema Registry 解析为实际的 schema。schemas 在解析后会被缓存。

The table below shows all data types supported by the Apache Avro format, and their corresponding ClickHouse data types in INSERT and SELECT queries.

* bytes 是默认值，通过设置 output_format_avro_string_column_pattern 控制。

** Variant类型 隐式接受 null 作为字段值，因此，例如 Avro union(T1, T2, null) 将转换为 Variant(T1, T2) 。因此，在从 ClickHouse 生成 Avro 时，我们必须始终将 null 类型包含在 Avro union 类型集中，因为我们不知道在模式推理过程中任何值是否实际为 null 。

*** Avro 逻辑类型

不支持的 Avro 逻辑数据类型：

time-millis

time-micros

duration

要快速验证 schema 的解析，可以使用 kafkacat 与 clickhouse-local：

要在 Kafka 中使用 AvroConfluent ：

Schema Registry URL 通过 format_avro_schema_registry_url 进行配置。

备注 设置 format_avro_schema_registry_url 需要在 users.xml 中配置，以便在重启后保持其值。您也可以使用 Kafka 表引擎的 format_avro_schema_registry_url 设置。