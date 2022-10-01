ClickHouse Connect driver API

备注 Passing keyword arguments is recommended for most api methods given the number of possible arguments, most of which are optional. Methods not documented here are not considered part of the API, and may be removed or changed.

The clickhouse_connect.driver.client class provides the primary interface between a Python application and the ClickHouse database server. Use the clickhouse_connect.get_client function to obtain a Client instance, which accepts the following arguments:

Parameter Type Default Description interface str http Must be http or https. host str localhost The hostname or IP address of the ClickHouse server. If not set, localhost will be used. port int 8123 or 8443 The ClickHouse HTTP or HTTPS port. If not set will default to 8123, or to 8443 if secure=True or interface=https. username str default The ClickHouse user name. If not set, the default ClickHouse user will be used. password str <empty string> The password for username. database str None The default database for the connection. If not set, ClickHouse Connect will use the default database for username. secure bool False Use HTTPS/TLS. This overrides inferred values from the interface or port arguments. dsn str None A string in standard DSN (Data Source Name) format. Other connection values (such as host or user) will be extracted from this string if not set otherwise. compress bool or str True Enable compression for ClickHouse HTTP inserts and query results. See Additional Options (Compression) query_limit int 0 (unlimited) Maximum number of rows to return for any query response. Set this to zero to return unlimited rows. Note that large query limits may result in out of memory exceptions if results are not streamed, as all results are loaded into memory at once. query_retries int 2 Maximum number of retries for a query request. Only "retryable" HTTP responses will be retried. command or insert requests are not automatically retried by the driver to prevent unintended duplicate requests. connect_timeout int 10 HTTP connection timeout in seconds. send_receive_timeout int 300 Send/receive timeout for the HTTP connection in seconds. client_name str None client_name prepended to the HTTP User Agent header. Set this to track client queries in the ClickHouse system.query_log. pool_mgr obj <default PoolManager> The urllib3 library PoolManager to use. For advanced use cases requiring multiple connection pools to different hosts. http_proxy str None HTTP proxy address (equivalent to setting the HTTP_PROXY environment variable). https_proxy str None HTTPS proxy address (equivalent to setting the HTTPS_PROXY environment variable). apply_server_timezone bool True Use server timezone for timezone aware query results. See Timezone Precedence show_clickhouse_errors bool True Include detailed ClickHouse server error messages and exception codes in client exceptions. autogenerate_session_id bool None Override the global autogenerate_session_id setting. If True, automatically generate a UUID4 session ID when none is provided. proxy_path str <empty string> Optional path prefix to add to the ClickHouse server URL for proxy configurations. form_encode_query_params bool False Send query parameters as form-encoded data in the request body instead of URL parameters. Useful for queries with large parameter sets that might exceed URL length limits. rename_response_column str None Optional callback function or column name mapping to rename response columns in query results.

Parameter Type Default Description verify bool True Validate the ClickHouse server TLS/SSL certificate (hostname, expiration, etc.) if using HTTPS/TLS. ca_cert str None If verify=True, the file path to Certificate Authority root to validate ClickHouse server certificate, in .pem format. Ignored if verify is False. This is not necessary if the ClickHouse server certificate is a globally trusted root as verified by the operating system. client_cert str None File path to a TLS Client certificate in .pem format (for mutual TLS authentication). The file should contain a full certificate chain, including any intermediate certificates. client_cert_key str None File path to the private key for the Client Certificate. Required if the private key is not included the Client Certificate key file. server_host_name str None The ClickHouse server hostname as identified by the CN or SNI of its TLS certificate. Set this to avoid SSL errors when connecting through a proxy or tunnel with a different hostname tls_mode str None Controls advanced TLS behavior. proxy and strict do not invoke ClickHouse mutual TLS connection, but do send client cert and key. mutual assumes ClickHouse mutual TLS auth with a client certificate. None/default behavior is mutual

Finally, the settings argument to get_client is used to pass additional ClickHouse settings to the server for each client request. Note that in most cases, users with readonly=1 access cannot alter settings sent with a query, so ClickHouse Connect will drop such settings in the final request and log a warning. The following settings apply only to HTTP queries/sessions used by ClickHouse Connect, and are not documented as general ClickHouse settings.

Setting Description buffer_size Buffer size (in bytes) used by the ClickHouse server before writing to the HTTP channel. session_id A unique session ID to associate related queries on the server. Required for temporary tables. compress Whether the ClickHouse server should compress the POST response data. This setting should only be used for "raw" queries. decompress Whether the data sent to the ClickHouse server must be decompressed. This setting should only be used for "raw" inserts. quota_key The quota key associated with this request. See the ClickHouse server documentation on quotas. session_check Used to check the session status. session_timeout Number of seconds of inactivity before the session identified by the session ID will time out and no longer be considered valid. Defaults to 60 seconds. wait_end_of_query Buffers the entire response on the ClickHouse server. This setting is required to return summary information, and is set automatically on non-streaming queries. role ClickHouse role to be used for the session. Valid transport setting that can be included in query context.

For other ClickHouse settings that can be sent with each query, see the ClickHouse documentation.

Without any parameters, a ClickHouse Connect client will connect to the default HTTP port on localhost with the default user and no password:

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() print(client.server_version) # Output: '22.10.1.98'

Connecting to a secure (HTTPS) external ClickHouse server

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client(host='play.clickhouse.com', secure=True, port=443, user='play', password='clickhouse') print(client.command('SELECT timezone()')) # Output: 'Etc/UTC'

Connecting with a session ID and other custom connection parameters and ClickHouse settings.

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client( host='play.clickhouse.com', user='play', password='clickhouse', port=443, session_id='example_session_1', connect_timeout=15, database='github', settings={'distributed_ddl_task_timeout':300}, ) print(client.database) # Output: 'github'

Creating a ClickHouse Connect client is an expensive operation that involves establishing a connection, retrieving server metadata, and initializing settings. Follow these best practices for optimal performance:

Reuse clients : Create clients once at application startup and reuse them throughout the application lifetime

: Create clients once at application startup and reuse them throughout the application lifetime Avoid frequent creation : Don't create a new client for each query or request (this wastes hundreds of milliseconds per operation)

: Don't create a new client for each query or request (this wastes hundreds of milliseconds per operation) Clean up properly : Always close clients when shutting down to release connection pool resources

: Always close clients when shutting down to release connection pool resources Share when possible: A single client can handle many concurrent queries through its connection pool (see threading notes below)

✅ Good: Reuse a single client

import clickhouse_connect # Create once at startup client = clickhouse_connect.get_client(host='my-host', username='default', password='password') # Reuse for all queries for i in range(1000): result = client.query('SELECT count() FROM users') # Close on shutdown client.close()

❌ Bad: Creating clients repeatedly

# BAD: Creates 1000 clients with expensive initialization overhead for i in range(1000): client = clickhouse_connect.get_client(host='my-host', username='default', password='password') result = client.query('SELECT count() FROM users') client.close()

警告 Client instances are NOT thread-safe when using session IDs. By default, clients have an auto-generated session ID, and concurrent queries within the same session will raise a ProgrammingError .

To share a client across threads safely:

import clickhouse_connect import threading # Option 1: Disable sessions (recommended for shared clients) client = clickhouse_connect.get_client( host='my-host', username='default', password='password', autogenerate_session_id=False # Required for thread safety ) def worker(thread_id): # All threads can now safely use the same client result = client.query(f"SELECT {thread_id}") print(f"Thread {thread_id}: {result.result_rows[0][0]}") threads = [threading.Thread(target=worker, args=(i,)) for i in range(10)] for t in threads: t.start() for t in threads: t.join() client.close() # Output: # Thread 0: 0 # Thread 7: 7 # Thread 1: 1 # Thread 9: 9 # Thread 4: 4 # Thread 2: 2 # Thread 8: 8 # Thread 5: 5 # Thread 6: 6 # Thread 3: 3

Alternative for sessions: If you need sessions (e.g., for temporary tables), create a separate client per thread:

def worker(thread_id): # Each thread gets its own client with isolated session client = clickhouse_connect.get_client(host='my-host', username='default', password='password') client.command('CREATE TEMPORARY TABLE temp (id UInt32) ENGINE = Memory') # ... use temp table ... client.close()

Always close clients at shutdown. Note that client.close() disposes the client and closes pooled HTTP connections only when the client owns its pool manager (for example, when created with custom TLS/proxy options). For the default shared pool, use client.close_connections() to proactively clear sockets; otherwise, connections are reclaimed automatically via idle expiration and at process exit.

client = clickhouse_connect.get_client(host='my-host', username='default', password='password') try: result = client.query('SELECT 1') finally: client.close()

Or use a context manager:

with clickhouse_connect.get_client(host='my-host', username='default', password='password') as client: result = client.query('SELECT 1')

Multiple clients are appropriate for:

Different servers : One client per ClickHouse server or cluster

: One client per ClickHouse server or cluster Different credentials : Separate clients for different users or access levels

: Separate clients for different users or access levels Different databases : When you need to work with multiple databases

: When you need to work with multiple databases Isolated sessions : When you need separate sessions for temporary tables or session-specific settings

: When you need separate sessions for temporary tables or session-specific settings Per-thread isolation: When threads need independent sessions (as shown above)

Several client methods use one or both of the common parameters and settings arguments. These keyword arguments are described below.

ClickHouse Connect Client query* and command methods accept an optional parameters keyword argument used for binding Python expressions to a ClickHouse value expression. Two sorts of binding are available.

ClickHouse supports server side binding for most query values, where the bound value is sent separate from the query as an HTTP query parameter. ClickHouse Connect will add the appropriate query parameters if it detects a binding expression of the form {<name>:<datatype>} . For server side binding, the parameters argument should be a Python dictionary.

Server-side binding with Python dictionary, DateTime value, and string value

import datetime my_date = datetime.datetime(2022, 10, 1, 15, 20, 5) parameters = {'table': 'my_table', 'v1': my_date, 'v2': "a string with a single quote'"} client.query('SELECT * FROM {table:Identifier} WHERE date >= {v1:DateTime} AND string ILIKE {v2:String}', parameters=parameters)

This generates the following query on the server:

SELECT * FROM my_table WHERE date >= '2022-10-01 15:20:05' AND string ILIKE 'a string with a single quote\''

警告 Server-side binding is only supported (by the ClickHouse server) for SELECT queries. It does not work for ALTER , DELETE , INSERT , or other types of queries. This may change in the future; see https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/issues/42092.

ClickHouse Connect also supports client-side parameter binding, which can allow more flexibility in generating templated SQL queries. For client-side binding, the parameters argument should be a dictionary or a sequence. Client-side binding uses the Python "printf" style string formatting for parameter substitution.

Note that unlike server-side binding, client-side binding does not work for database identifiers such as database, table, or column names, since Python-style formatting cannot distinguish between the different types of strings, and they need to be formatted differently (backticks or double quotes for database identifiers, single quotes for data values).

Example with Python Dictionary, DateTime value and string escaping

import datetime my_date = datetime.datetime(2022, 10, 1, 15, 20, 5) parameters = {'v1': my_date, 'v2': "a string with a single quote'"} client.query('SELECT * FROM my_table WHERE date >= %(v1)s AND string ILIKE %(v2)s', parameters=parameters)

This generates the following query on the server:

SELECT * FROM my_table WHERE date >= '2022-10-01 15:20:05' AND string ILIKE 'a string with a single quote\''

Example with Python Sequence (Tuple), Float64, and IPv4Address

import ipaddress parameters = (35200.44, ipaddress.IPv4Address(0x443d04fe)) client.query('SELECT * FROM some_table WHERE metric >= %s AND ip_address = %s', parameters=parameters)

This generates the following query on the server:

SELECT * FROM some_table WHERE metric >= 35200.44 AND ip_address = '68.61.4.254''

备注 To bind DateTime64 arguments (ClickHouse types with sub-second precision) requires one of two custom approaches: Wrap the Python datetime.datetime value in the new DT64Param class, e.g. query = 'SELECT {p1:DateTime64(3)}' # Server-side binding with dictionary parameters={'p1': DT64Param(dt_value)} query = 'SELECT %s as string, toDateTime64(%s,6) as dateTime' # Client-side binding with list parameters=['a string', DT64Param(datetime.now())] If using a dictionary of parameter values, append the string _64 to the parameter name query = 'SELECT {p1:DateTime64(3)}, {a1:Array(DateTime(3))}' # Server-side binding with dictionary parameters={'p1_64': dt_value, 'a1_64': [dt_value1, dt_value2]}

value in the new DT64Param class, e.g.

All the key ClickHouse Connect Client "insert" and "select" methods accept an optional settings keyword argument to pass ClickHouse server user settings for the included SQL statement. The settings argument should be a dictionary. Each item should be a ClickHouse setting name and its associated value. Note that values will be converted to strings when sent to the server as query parameters.

As with client level settings, ClickHouse Connect will drop any settings that the server marks as readonly=1, with an associated log message. Settings that apply only to queries via the ClickHouse HTTP interface are always valid. Those settings are described under the get_client API.

Example of using ClickHouse settings:

settings = {'merge_tree_min_rows_for_concurrent_read': 65535, 'session_id': 'session_1234', 'use_skip_indexes': False} client.query("SELECT event_type, sum(timeout) FROM event_errors WHERE event_time > '2022-08-01'", settings=settings)

Use the Client.command method to send SQL queries to the ClickHouse server that do not normally return data or that return a single primitive or array value rather than a full dataset. This method takes the following parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description cmd str Required A ClickHouse SQL statement that returns a single value or a single row of values. parameters dict or iterable None See parameters description. data str or bytes None Optional data to include with the command as the POST body. settings dict None See settings description. use_database bool True Use the client database (specified when creating the client). False means the command will use the default ClickHouse server database for the connected user. external_data ExternalData None An ExternalData object containing file or binary data to use with the query. See Advanced Queries (External Data)

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Create a table result = client.command("CREATE TABLE test_command (col_1 String, col_2 DateTime) ENGINE MergeTree ORDER BY tuple()") print(result) # Returns QuerySummary with query_id # Show table definition result = client.command("SHOW CREATE TABLE test_command") print(result) # Output: # CREATE TABLE default.test_command # ( # `col_1` String, # `col_2` DateTime # ) # ENGINE = MergeTree # ORDER BY tuple() # SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192 # Drop table client.command("DROP TABLE test_command")

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Single value result count = client.command("SELECT count() FROM system.tables") print(count) # Output: 151 # Server version version = client.command("SELECT version()") print(version) # Output: "25.8.2.29"

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Using client-side parameters table_name = "system" result = client.command( "SELECT count() FROM system.tables WHERE database = %(db)s", parameters={"db": table_name} ) # Using server-side parameters result = client.command( "SELECT count() FROM system.tables WHERE database = {db:String}", parameters={"db": "system"} )

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Execute command with specific settings result = client.command( "OPTIMIZE TABLE large_table FINAL", settings={"optimize_throw_if_noop": 1} )

The Client.query method is the primary way to retrieve a single "batch" dataset from the ClickHouse server. It utilizes the Native ClickHouse format over HTTP to transmit large datasets (up to approximately one million rows) efficiently. This method takes the following parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description query str Required The ClickHouse SQL SELECT or DESCRIBE query. parameters dict or iterable None See parameters description. settings dict None See settings description. query_formats dict None Datatype formatting specification for result values. See Advanced Usage (Read Formats) column_formats dict None Datatype formatting per column. See Advanced Usage (Read Formats) encoding str None Encoding used to encode ClickHouse String columns into Python strings. Python defaults to UTF-8 if not set. use_none bool True Use Python None type for ClickHouse nulls. If False, use a datatype default (such as 0) for ClickHouse nulls. Note - defaults to False for NumPy/Pandas for performance reasons. column_oriented bool False Return the results as a sequence of columns rather than a sequence of rows. Helpful for transforming Python data to other column oriented data formats. query_tz str None A timezone name from the zoneinfo database. This timezone will be applied to all datetime or Pandas Timestamp objects returned by the query. column_tzs dict None A dictionary of column name to timezone name. Like query_tz , but allows specifying different timezones for different columns. use_extended_dtypes bool True Use Pandas extended dtypes (like StringArray), and pandas.NA and pandas.NaT for ClickHouse NULL values. Applies only to query_df and query_df_stream methods. external_data ExternalData None An ExternalData object containing file or binary data to use with the query. See Advanced Queries (External Data) context QueryContext None A reusable QueryContext object can be used to encapsulate the above method arguments. See Advanced Queries (QueryContexts)

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Simple SELECT query result = client.query("SELECT name, database FROM system.tables LIMIT 3") # Access results as rows for row in result.result_rows: print(row) # Output: # ('CHARACTER_SETS', 'INFORMATION_SCHEMA') # ('COLLATIONS', 'INFORMATION_SCHEMA') # ('COLUMNS', 'INFORMATION_SCHEMA') # Access column names and types print(result.column_names) # Output: ("name", "database") print([col_type.name for col_type in result.column_types]) # Output: ['String', 'String']

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() result = client.query("SELECT number, toString(number) AS str FROM system.numbers LIMIT 3") # Row-oriented access (default) print(result.result_rows) # Output: [[0, "0"], [1, "1"], [2, "2"]] # Column-oriented access print(result.result_columns) # Output: [[0, 1, 2], ["0", "1", "2"]] # Named results (list of dictionaries) for row_dict in result.named_results(): print(row_dict) # Output: # {"number": 0, "str": "0"} # {"number": 1, "str": "1"} # {"number": 2, "str": "2"} # First row as dictionary print(result.first_item) # Output: {"number": 0, "str": "0"} # First row as tuple print(result.first_row) # Output: (0, "0")

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Using dictionary parameters (printf-style) query = "SELECT * FROM system.tables WHERE database = %(db)s AND name LIKE %(pattern)s" parameters = {"db": "system", "pattern": "%query%"} result = client.query(query, parameters=parameters) # Using tuple parameters query = "SELECT * FROM system.tables WHERE database = %s LIMIT %s" parameters = ("system", 5) result = client.query(query, parameters=parameters)

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Server-side binding (more secure, better performance for SELECT queries) query = "SELECT * FROM system.tables WHERE database = {db:String} AND name = {tbl:String}" parameters = {"db": "system", "tbl": "query_log"} result = client.query(query, parameters=parameters)

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Pass ClickHouse settings with the query result = client.query( "SELECT sum(number) FROM numbers(1000000)", settings={ "max_block_size": 100000, "max_execution_time": 30 } )

The base query method returns a QueryResult object with the following public properties:

result_rows -- A matrix of the data returned in the form of a Sequence of rows, with each row element being a sequence of column values.

-- A matrix of the data returned in the form of a Sequence of rows, with each row element being a sequence of column values. result_columns -- A matrix of the data returned in the form of a Sequence of columns, with each column element being a sequence of the row values for that column

-- A matrix of the data returned in the form of a Sequence of columns, with each column element being a sequence of the row values for that column column_names -- A tuple of strings representing the column names in the result_set

-- A tuple of strings representing the column names in the column_types -- A tuple of ClickHouseType instances representing the ClickHouse data type for each column in the result_columns

-- A tuple of ClickHouseType instances representing the ClickHouse data type for each column in the query_id -- The ClickHouse query_id (useful for examining the query in the system.query_log table)

-- The ClickHouse query_id (useful for examining the query in the table) summary -- Any data returned by the X-ClickHouse-Summary HTTP response header

-- Any data returned by the HTTP response header first_item -- A convenience property for retrieving the first row of the response as a dictionary (keys are column names)

-- A convenience property for retrieving the first row of the response as a dictionary (keys are column names) first_row -- A convenience property to return the first row of the result

-- A convenience property to return the first row of the result column_block_stream -- A generator of query results in column oriented format. This property should not be referenced directly (see below).

-- A generator of query results in column oriented format. This property should not be referenced directly (see below). row_block_stream -- A generator of query results in row oriented format. This property should not be referenced directly (see below).

-- A generator of query results in row oriented format. This property should not be referenced directly (see below). rows_stream -- A generator of query results that yields a single row per invocation. This property should not be referenced directly (see below).

-- A generator of query results that yields a single row per invocation. This property should not be referenced directly (see below). summary -- As described under the command method, a dictionary of summary information returned by ClickHouse

The *_stream properties return a Python Context that can be used as an iterator for the returned data. They should only be accessed indirectly using the Client *_stream methods.

The complete details of streaming query results (using StreamContext objects) are outlined in Advanced Queries (Streaming Queries).

ClickHouse Connect provides specialized query methods for NumPy, Pandas, and Arrow data formats. For detailed information on using these methods, including examples, streaming capabilities, and advanced type handling, see Advanced Querying (NumPy, Pandas and Arrow Queries).

For streaming large result sets, ClickHouse Connect provides multiple streaming methods. See Advanced Queries (Streaming Queries) for details and examples.

For the common use case of inserting multiple records into ClickHouse, there is the Client.insert method. It takes the following parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description table str Required The ClickHouse table to insert into. The full table name (including database) is permitted. data Sequence of Sequences Required The matrix of data to insert, either a Sequence of rows, each of which is a sequence of column values, or a Sequence of columns, each of which is a sequence of row values. column_names Sequence of str, or str '*' A list of column_names for the data matrix. If '*' is used instead, ClickHouse Connect will execute a "pre-query" to retrieve all of the column names for the table. database str '' The target database of the insert. If not specified, the database for the client will be assumed. column_types Sequence of ClickHouseType None A list of ClickHouseType instances. If neither column_types or column_type_names is specified, ClickHouse Connect will execute a "pre-query" to retrieve all the column types for the table. column_type_names Sequence of ClickHouse type names None A list of ClickHouse datatype names. If neither column_types or column_type_names is specified, ClickHouse Connect will execute a "pre-query" to retrieve all the column types for the table. column_oriented bool False If True, the data argument is assumed to be a Sequence of columns (and no "pivot" will be necessary to insert the data). Otherwise data is interpreted as a Sequence of rows. settings dict None See settings description. context InsertContext None A reusable InsertContext object can be used to encapsulate the above method arguments. See Advanced Inserts (InsertContexts) transport_settings dict None Optional dictionary of transport-level settings (HTTP headers, etc.)

This method returns a "query summary" dictionary as described under the "command" method. An exception will be raised if the insert fails for any reason.

For specialized insert methods that work with Pandas DataFrames, PyArrow Tables, and Arrow-backed DataFrames, see Advanced Inserting (Specialized Insert Methods).

备注 A NumPy array is a valid Sequence of Sequences and can be used as the data argument to the main insert method, so a specialized method is not required.

The examples below assume an existing table users with schema (id UInt32, name String, age UInt8) .

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Row-oriented data: each inner list is a row data = [ [1, "Alice", 25], [2, "Bob", 30], [3, "Joe", 28], ] client.insert("users", data, column_names=["id", "name", "age"])

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Column-oriented data: each inner list is a column data = [ [1, 2, 3], # id column ["Alice", "Bob", "Joe"], # name column [25, 30, 28], # age column ] client.insert("users", data, column_names=["id", "name", "age"], column_oriented=True)

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Useful when you want to avoid a DESCRIBE query to the server data = [ [1, "Alice", 25], [2, "Bob", 30], [3, "Joe", 28], ] client.insert( "users", data, column_names=["id", "name", "age"], column_type_names=["UInt32", "String", "UInt8"], )

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() data = [ [1, "Alice", 25], [2, "Bob", 30], ] # Insert into a table in a specific database client.insert( "users", data, column_names=["id", "name", "age"], database="production", )

For inserting data directly from files into ClickHouse tables, see Advanced Inserting (File Inserts).

For advanced use cases requiring direct access to ClickHouse HTTP interfaces without type transformations, see Advanced Usage (Raw API).

The following classes and functions are also considered part of the "public" clickhouse-connect API and are, like the classes and methods documented above, stable across minor releases. Breaking changes to these classes and functions will only occur with a minor (not patch) release and will be available with a deprecated status for at least one minor release.

All custom exceptions (including those defined in the DB API 2.0 specification) are defined in the clickhouse_connect.driver.exceptions module. Exceptions actually detected by the driver will use one of these types.

The functions and the DT64Param class in the clickhouse_connect.driver.binding module can be used to properly build and escape ClickHouse SQL queries. Similarly, the functions in the clickhouse_connect.driver.parser module can be used to parse ClickHouse datatype names.

For information on using ClickHouse Connect in multithreaded, multiprocess, and async/event-driven applications, see Advanced Usage (Multithreaded, multiprocess, and async/event driven use cases).

For information on using the AsyncClient wrapper for asyncio environments, see Advanced Usage (AsyncClient wrapper).

For information on managing ClickHouse session IDs in multi-threaded or concurrent applications, see Advanced Usage (Managing ClickHouse Session IDs).

For information on customizing the HTTP connection pool for large multi-threaded applications, see Advanced Usage (Customizing the HTTP connection pool).