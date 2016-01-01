Integrating ClickHouse with Databricks

The ClickHouse Spark connector works seamlessly with Databricks. This guide covers platform-specific setup, installation, and usage patterns for Databricks.

By default, Databricks uses Unity Catalog, which blocks Spark catalog registration. In this case, you must use the TableProvider API (format-based access).

However, if you disable Unity Catalog by creating a cluster with No isolation shared access mode, you can use the Catalog API instead. The Catalog API provides centralized configuration and native Spark SQL integration.

Unity Catalog Status Recommended API Notes Enabled (default) TableProvider API (format-based) Unity Catalog blocks Spark catalog registration Disabled (No isolation shared) Catalog API Requires cluster with "No isolation shared" access mode

Build or download the runtime JAR: clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}-{{ stable_version }}.jar Upload the JAR to your Databricks workspace: Go to Workspace → Navigate to your desired folder → Select the JAR file

→ Navigate to your desired folder Click Upload → Select the JAR file

The JAR will be stored in your workspace Install the library on your cluster: Go to Compute → Select your cluster

→ Select your cluster Click the Libraries tab

tab Click Install New

Select DBFS or Workspace → Navigate to the uploaded JAR file

or → Navigate to the uploaded JAR file Click Install

Restart the cluster to load the library

# Upload JAR to DBFS databricks fs cp clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}-{{ stable_version }}.jar \ dbfs:/FileStore/jars/ # Install on cluster databricks libraries install \ --cluster-id <your-cluster-id> \ --jar dbfs:/FileStore/jars/clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}-{{ stable_version }}.jar

Navigate to your Databricks workspace: Go to Compute → Select your cluster

→ Select your cluster Click the Libraries tab

tab Click Install New

Select Maven tab Add the Maven coordinates:

com.clickhouse.spark:clickhouse-spark-runtime-{{ spark_binary_version }}_{{ scala_binary_version }}:{{ stable_version }}

Click Install and restart the cluster to load the library

When Unity Catalog is enabled (default), you must use the TableProvider API (format-based access) because Unity Catalog blocks Spark catalog registration. If you've disabled Unity Catalog by using a cluster with "No isolation shared" access mode, you can use the Catalog API instead.

Python

Scala # Read from ClickHouse using TableProvider API df = spark.read \ .format("clickhouse") \ .option("host", "your-clickhouse-cloud-host.clickhouse.cloud") \ .option("protocol", "https") \ .option("http_port", "8443") \ .option("database", "default") \ .option("table", "events") \ .option("user", "default") \ .option("password", dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password")) \ .option("ssl", "true") \ .load() # Schema is automatically inferred df.display() val df = spark.read .format("clickhouse") .option("host", "your-clickhouse-cloud-host.clickhouse.cloud") .option("protocol", "https") .option("http_port", "8443") .option("database", "default") .option("table", "events") .option("user", "default") .option("password", dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password")) .option("ssl", "true") .load() df.show()

Python

Scala # Write to ClickHouse - table will be created automatically if it doesn't exist df.write \ .format("clickhouse") \ .option("host", "your-clickhouse-cloud-host.clickhouse.cloud") \ .option("protocol", "https") \ .option("http_port", "8443") \ .option("database", "default") \ .option("table", "events_copy") \ .option("user", "default") \ .option("password", dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password")) \ .option("ssl", "true") \ .option("order_by", "id") \ # Required: specify ORDER BY when creating a new table .option("settings.allow_nullable_key", "1") \ # Required for ClickHouse Cloud if ORDER BY has nullable columns .mode("append") \ .save() df.write .format("clickhouse") .option("host", "your-clickhouse-cloud-host.clickhouse.cloud") .option("protocol", "https") .option("http_port", "8443") .option("database", "default") .option("table", "events_copy") .option("user", "default") .option("password", dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password")) .option("ssl", "true") .option("order_by", "id") // Required: specify ORDER BY when creating a new table .option("settings.allow_nullable_key", "1") // Required for ClickHouse Cloud if ORDER BY has nullable columns .mode("append") .save()

Use Databricks secret scopes to securely store ClickHouse credentials:

# Access secrets password = dbutils.secrets.get(scope="clickhouse", key="password")

When connecting to ClickHouse Cloud from Databricks:

Use HTTPS protocol ( protocol: https , http_port: 8443 ) Enable SSL ( ssl: true )