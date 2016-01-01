跳到主要内容
ClickHouse C# Client

The official C# client for connecting to ClickHouse. The client source code is available in the GitHub repository. Originally developed by Oleg V. Kozlyuk.

Supported .NET Versions

ClickHouse.Driver supports the following .NET versions:

  • .NET Framework 4.6.2
  • .NET Framework 4.8
  • .NET Standard 2.1
  • .NET 6.0
  • .NET 8.0
  • .NET 9.0

Installation

Install the package from NuGet:

Or using the NuGet Package Manager:

Usage

Creating a Connection

Create a connection using a connection string:

Creating a Table

Create a table using standard SQL syntax:

Inserting Data

Insert data using parameterized queries:

Bulk Insert

Performing SELECT Queries

Execute SELECT queries and process results:

Raw streaming

Supported Data Types

ClickHouse.Driver supports the following ClickHouse data types: Boolean Type

  • Bool (bool)

Numeric Types:

  • Int8 (sbyte)
  • Int16 (short)
  • Int32 (int)
  • Int64 (long)
  • Int128 (BigInteger)
  • Int256 (BigInteger)
  • UInt8 (byte)
  • UInt16 (ushort)
  • UInt32 (uint)
  • UInt64 (ulong)
  • UInt128 (BigInteger)
  • UInt256 (BigInteger)
  • Float32 (float)
  • Float64 (double)
  • Decimal (decimal)
  • Decimal32 (decimal)
  • Decimal64 (decimal)
  • Decimal256 (BigDecimal)

String Types

  • String (string)
  • FixedString (string)

Date and Time Types

  • Date (DateTime)
  • Date32 (DateTime)
  • DateTime (DateTime)
  • DateTime32 (DateTime)
  • DateTime64 (DateTime)

Network Types

  • IPv4 (IPAddress)
  • IPv6 (IPAddress)

Geo Types

  • Point (Tuple)
  • Ring (Array of Points)
  • Polygon (Array of Rings)

Complex Types

  • Array (Array of any type)
  • Tuple (Tuple of any types)
  • Nullable (Nullable version of any type)

DateTime handling

ClickHouse.Driver tries to correctly handle timezones and DateTime.Kind property. Specifically:

DateTime values are returned as UTC. User can then convert them themselves or use ToLocalTime() method on DateTime instance. When inserting, DateTime values are handled in following way:

  • UTC DateTime are inserted as is, because ClickHouse stores them in UTC internally
  • Local DateTime are converted to UTC according to user's local timezone settings
  • Unspecified DateTime are considered to be in target column's timezone, and hence are converted to UTC according to that timezone