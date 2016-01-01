ClickPipes Terraform 参考
所有类型的 ClickPipes 都可以使用 ClickHouse Terraform 提供商中的
clickhouse_clickpipe 资源进行创建和管理。本页面介绍提供商的设置，以及每种受支持的 ClickPipe 类型的配置示例。
提供商设置
从提供商 v3.14.0 版本开始，ClickPipes 支持已正式可用。 如果您使用的是更早的版本，则需要使用 alpha 版本——详情请参阅 提供商更新日志。
将 ClickHouse 提供商添加到 Terraform 配置中：
terraform {
required_providers {
clickhouse = {
source = "ClickHouse/clickhouse"
version = ">= 3.14.0"
}
}
}
provider "clickhouse" {
organization_id = var.organization_id
token_key = var.token_key
token_secret = var.token_secret
}
有关创建供该提供商使用的 API 密钥的说明，请参阅管理 API 密钥。
资源概览
clickhouse_clickpipe 资源具有以下顶层参数：
|参数
|必需
|描述
name
|是
|ClickPipe 的名称。
service_id
|是
|ClickHouse Cloud 服务的 ID。
source
|是
|源配置 (每个 ClickPipe 仅支持一个 source 块) 。
destination
|是
|目标端配置。
scaling
|否
|副本数和规格。默认值为 1 个副本。
field_mappings
|否
|源列与目标端列之间的自定义字段映射。
settings
|否
|进阶 ClickPipe 设置。
stopped
|否
|设置为
true 可在停止状态下创建 ClickPipe。默认值为
false。
id 和
state 属性为只读，由 ClickHouse Cloud 在创建后填入。
目标端
destination 块适用于所有数据源类型：
destination {
database = "default" # Target database. Defaults to "default".
table = "my_table" # Target table name. Required for all sources except CDC.
managed_table = true # Let ClickPipes create and manage the table. Defaults to true.
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree" # MergeTree, ReplacingMergeTree, SummingMergeTree, or Null.
}
sorting_key = ["id", "ts"] # Optional.
partition_by = "toYYYYMM(ts)" # Optional.
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
对于 CDC 源 (Postgres、MySQL、MongoDB、BigQuery) ，系统会根据源 schema 自动创建目标表——通常只需提供
database。
按 ClickPipe 类型分类的示例
Kafka
支持的
type 取值：
kafka、
confluent、
msk、
azureeventhub、
redpanda、
warpstream。
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kafka_clickpipe" {
name = "My Kafka ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
scaling {
replicas = 2
replica_cpu_millicores = 250
replica_memory_gb = 1.0
}
source {
kafka {
type = "confluent"
format = "JSONEachRow"
brokers = "broker.example.com:9092"
topics = "my_topic"
consumer_group = "clickpipes-consumer-group"
authentication = "PLAIN"
credentials {
username = "my_user"
password = var.kafka_password
}
offset {
strategy = "from_latest"
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
columns {
name = "timestamp"
type = "DateTime"
}
}
}
带有 schema 注册表的 Kafka
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kafka_avro_clickpipe" {
name = "My Kafka Avro ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
kafka {
type = "confluent"
format = "AvroConfluent"
brokers = "broker.example.com:9092"
topics = "my_avro_topic"
credentials {
username = "my_user"
password = var.kafka_password
}
schema_registry {
url = "https://schema-registry.example.com"
authentication = "PLAIN"
credentials {
username = "sr_user"
password = var.schema_registry_password
}
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_avro_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "event"
type = "String"
}
}
}
Amazon Kinesis
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kinesis_clickpipe" {
name = "My Kinesis ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
kinesis {
format = "JSONEachRow"
stream_name = "my-stream"
region = "us-east-1"
iterator_type = "TRIM_HORIZON"
authentication = "IAM_USER"
access_key {
access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id
secret_key = var.aws_secret_key
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
使用 IAM role 的 Kinesis
IAM role 身份验证需要在 AWS 上运行的 ClickHouse 服务。
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kinesis_iam_role_clickpipe" {
name = "My Kinesis ClickPipe (IAM Role)"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
kinesis {
format = "JSONEachRow"
stream_name = "my-stream"
region = "us-east-1"
iterator_type = "LATEST"
authentication = "IAM_ROLE"
iam_role = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/my-kinesis-role"
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
亚马逊 S3
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "s3_clickpipe" {
name = "My S3 ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
object_storage {
type = "s3"
url = "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json"
format = "JSONEachRow"
authentication = "IAM_USER"
access_key {
access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id
secret_key = var.aws_secret_key
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
通过 SQS 对 S3 进行持续摄取
如需使用 SQS 队列 (无序模式) 进行持续摄取，请参见配置无序模式了解设置说明。
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "s3_continuous_clickpipe" {
name = "My S3 Continuous ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
object_storage {
type = "s3"
url = "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json"
format = "JSONEachRow"
is_continuous = true
queue_url = "https://sqs.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/123456789012/my-queue"
authentication = "IAM_USER"
access_key {
access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id
secret_key = var.aws_secret_key
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
Google Cloud Storage
service_account_key 必须为经过 Base64 编码的 GCP 服务账户 JSON 密钥文件内容。
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "gcs_clickpipe" {
name = "My GCS ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
object_storage {
type = "gcs"
url = "gs://my-bucket/data/*.json"
format = "JSONEachRow"
authentication = "SERVICE_ACCOUNT"
service_account_key = var.gcs_service_account_key
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
Azure Blob Storage
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "abs_clickpipe" {
name = "My Azure Blob ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
object_storage {
type = "azureblobstorage"
azure_container_name = "my-container"
path = "data/*.json"
format = "JSONEachRow"
authentication = "CONNECTION_STRING"
connection_string = var.azure_connection_string
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
Postgres CDC
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "postgres_cdc_clickpipe" {
name = "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
postgres {
host = "postgres.example.com"
port = 5432
database = "mydb"
credentials {
username = "postgres_user"
password = var.postgres_password
}
settings {
replication_mode = "cdc"
# Optional settings
sync_interval_seconds = 60
pull_batch_size = 100000
allow_nullable_columns = true
initial_load_parallelism = 4
snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000
snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 1
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "public"
source_table = "users"
target_table = "public_users"
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "public"
source_table = "orders"
target_table = "public_orders"
# Optional
excluded_columns = ["internal_notes"]
use_custom_sorting_key = true
sorting_keys = ["id", "created_at"]
table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
使用 IAM role 的 Postgres
要使用 IAM role 身份验证，需要有一个运行在 AWS 上的 ClickHouse 服务。
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "postgres_iam_role_clickpipe" {
name = "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe (IAM Role)"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
postgres {
host = "mydb.cluster.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com"
port = 5432
database = "mydb"
type = "rdspostgres"
authentication = "iam_role"
iam_role = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/my-rds-role"
credentials {
username = "postgres_user"
}
settings {
replication_mode = "cdc"
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "public"
source_table = "orders"
target_table = "public_orders"
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
MySQL CDC
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "mysql_cdc_clickpipe" {
name = "My MySQL CDC ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
mysql {
host = "mysql.example.com"
port = 3306
type = "mysql"
credentials {
username = "mysql_user"
password = var.mysql_password
}
settings {
replication_mode = "cdc"
# Optional settings
sync_interval_seconds = 30
pull_batch_size = 10000
allow_nullable_columns = true
initial_load_parallelism = 4
snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000
snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "mydb"
source_table = "orders"
target_table = "mydb_orders"
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "mydb"
source_table = "customers"
target_table = "mydb_customers"
# Optional
excluded_columns = ["password_hash"]
use_custom_sorting_key = true
sorting_keys = ["id"]
table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
MongoDB CDC
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "mongodb_cdc_clickpipe" {
name = "My MongoDB CDC ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
mongodb {
uri = "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net"
read_preference = "secondaryPreferred"
credentials {
username = "mongo_user"
password = var.mongodb_password
}
settings {
replication_mode = "cdc"
# Optional settings
sync_interval_seconds = 30
pull_batch_size = 500
snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000
snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2
}
table_mappings {
source_database_name = "mydb"
source_collection = "users"
target_table = "mydb_users"
}
table_mappings {
source_database_name = "mydb"
source_collection = "orders"
target_table = "mydb_orders"
table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
BigQuery
service_account_file 必须为经过 Base64 编码的 GCP 服务账户 JSON 密钥文件内容。
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "bigquery_snapshot_clickpipe" {
name = "My BigQuery ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
bigquery {
snapshot_staging_path = "gs://my-staging-bucket/staging/"
credentials {
service_account_file = var.gcp_service_account_key
}
settings {
replication_mode = "snapshot"
# Optional settings
initial_load_parallelism = 4
snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000
snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2
allow_nullable_columns = true
}
table_mappings {
source_dataset_name = "my_dataset"
source_table = "my_table"
target_table = "my_bigquery_table"
}
table_mappings {
source_dataset_name = "my_dataset"
source_table = "another_table"
target_table = "another_bigquery_table"
table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree"
use_custom_sorting_key = true
sorting_keys = ["id"]
excluded_columns = ["internal_col"]
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
扩缩容
所有 ClickPipe 类型都支持通过
scaling 块配置副本数量及其资源分配：
scaling {
replicas = 2 # Default: 1. Maximum: 10.
replica_cpu_millicores = 500 # Between 125 and 2000.
replica_memory_gb = 2.0 # Between 0.5 and 8.0.
}
导入现有 ClickPipes
现有的 ClickPipes 可使用 service ID 和 ClickPipe ID 导入到 Terraform state 中：
terraform import clickhouse_clickpipe.example <service_id>:<clickpipe_id>