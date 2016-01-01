ClickPipes Terraform 参考

destination { database = "default" # Target database. Defaults to "default". table = "my_table" # Target table name. Required for all sources except CDC. managed_table = true # Let ClickPipes create and manage the table. Defaults to true. table_definition { engine { type = "MergeTree" # MergeTree, ReplacingMergeTree, SummingMergeTree, or Null. } sorting_key = ["id", "ts"] # Optional. partition_by = "toYYYYMM(ts)" # Optional. } columns { name = "id" type = "UInt64" } columns { name = "message" type = "String" } }