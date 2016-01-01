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ClickPipes OpenAPI 参考

所有类型的 ClickPipes 都可以通过 ClickHouse Cloud OpenAPI 以编程方式创建、更新和删除。本页面介绍身份验证和可用的 ClickPipes 端点，并为每种 ClickPipe 类型提供 curl 请求示例。

身份验证

ClickHouse Cloud API 使用 HTTP Basic 身份验证。您需要一个对目标服务具有相应权限的 API 密钥 (key ID + key secret) 。有关如何创建 API 密钥，请参见管理 API 密钥

在运行下面的任何示例之前，请先设置以下环境变量：

export KEY_ID=<your_key_id>
export KEY_SECRET=<your_key_secret>
export ORG_ID=<your_organization_id>
export SERVICE_ID=<your_service_id>

基本 URL

https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1

端点

所有 ClickPipes 端点都限定在某个 ClickHouse Cloud 服务范围内：

MethodPathDescription
GET/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes列出所有 ClickPipes
POST/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes创建一个 ClickPipe
GET/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}获取一个 ClickPipe
PATCH/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}更新一个 ClickPipe
DELETE/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}删除一个 ClickPipe
GET/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings获取 ClickPipe 设置
PUT/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings更新 ClickPipe 设置
PATCH/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/scaling更新 ClickPipe 扩缩容
PATCH/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/state更新 ClickPipe 状态 (启动/停止)

对于 CDC ClickPipes (Postgres、MySQL、MongoDB) ，还提供了额外的组织级端点，用于共享 CDC 基础设施的扩缩容：

MethodPathDescription
GET/organizations/{organizationId}/clickpipes/cdcScaling获取 CDC ClickPipes 扩缩容
PATCH/organizations/{organizationId}/clickpipes/cdcScaling更新 CDC ClickPipes 扩缩容

有关每个端点的完整请求和响应 schema，请参阅 Swagger UI

示例

列出 ClickPipes

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

获取 ClickPipe

CLICKPIPE_ID=<your_clickpipe_id>

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID"

停止或启动 ClickPipe

# Stop
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X PATCH \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"action": "stop"}' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID/state"

# Start
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X PATCH \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"action": "start"}' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID/state"

删除 ClickPipe

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X DELETE \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID"

创建 ClickPipes

POST /clickpipes 的请求体会因数据源类型不同而有所差异。以下示例展示了每种受支持的 ClickPipe 类型的结构。权威 JSON schema 请参阅 Swagger UI

Kafka

支持的 Kafka 兼容数据源：kafkaconfluentmskazureeventhubredpandawarpstream

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My Kafka ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "kafka": {
        "type": "confluent",
        "format": "JSONEachRow",
        "brokers": "broker.example.com:9092",
        "topics": "my_topic",
        "consumerGroup": "clickpipes-consumer-group",
        "authentication": "PLAIN",
        "credentials": {
          "username": "my_user",
          "password": "my_password"
        }
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "table": "my_table",
      "managedTable": true,
      "tableDefinition": {
        "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
      },
      "columns": [
        { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
        { "name": "message", "type": "String" },
        { "name": "timestamp", "type": "DateTime" }
      ]
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

Amazon Kinesis

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My Kinesis ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "kinesis": {
        "format": "JSONEachRow",
        "streamName": "my-stream",
        "region": "us-east-1",
        "iteratorType": "TRIM_HORIZON",
        "authentication": "IAM_USER",
        "accessKey": {
          "accessKeyId": "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE",
          "secretKey": "<secret_key>"
        }
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "table": "my_table",
      "managedTable": true,
      "tableDefinition": {
        "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
      },
      "columns": [
        { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
        { "name": "message", "type": "String" }
      ]
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

Amazon S3

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My S3 ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "objectStorage": {
        "type": "s3",
        "url": "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json",
        "format": "JSONEachRow",
        "authentication": "IAM_USER",
        "accessKey": {
          "accessKeyId": "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE",
          "secretKey": "<secret_key>"
        }
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "table": "my_table",
      "managedTable": true,
      "tableDefinition": {
        "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
      },
      "columns": [
        { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
        { "name": "message", "type": "String" }
      ]
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

Google Cloud Storage

serviceAccountKey 必须为 GCP 服务账户 JSON 密钥文件内容的 base64 编码。

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My GCS ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "objectStorage": {
        "type": "gcs",
        "url": "gs://my-bucket/data/*.json",
        "format": "JSONEachRow",
        "authentication": "SERVICE_ACCOUNT",
        "serviceAccountKey": "<base64_encoded_service_account_json>"
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "table": "my_table",
      "managedTable": true,
      "tableDefinition": {
        "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
      },
      "columns": [
        { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
        { "name": "message", "type": "String" }
      ]
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

Azure Blob Storage

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My Azure Blob ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "objectStorage": {
        "type": "azureblobstorage",
        "azureContainerName": "my-container",
        "path": "data/*.json",
        "format": "JSONEachRow",
        "authentication": "CONNECTION_STRING",
        "connectionString": "DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net"
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "table": "my_table",
      "managedTable": true,
      "tableDefinition": {
        "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
      },
      "columns": [
        { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
        { "name": "message", "type": "String" }
      ]
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

Postgres CDC

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "postgres": {
        "host": "postgres.example.com",
        "port": 5432,
        "database": "mydb",
        "credentials": {
          "username": "postgres_user",
          "password": "<password>"
        },
        "settings": {
          "replicationMode": "cdc"
        },
        "tableMappings": [
          {
            "sourceSchemaName": "public",
            "sourceTable": "users",
            "targetTable": "public_users"
          }
        ]
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "database": "default"
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

MySQL CDC

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My MySQL CDC ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "mysql": {
        "host": "mysql.example.com",
        "port": 3306,
        "credentials": {
          "username": "mysql_user",
          "password": "<password>"
        },
        "settings": {
          "replicationMode": "cdc"
        },
        "tableMappings": [
          {
            "sourceSchemaName": "mydb",
            "sourceTable": "orders",
            "targetTable": "mydb_orders"
          }
        ]
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "database": "default"
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

MongoDB CDC

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My MongoDB CDC ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "mongodb": {
        "uri": "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net",
        "readPreference": "secondaryPreferred",
        "credentials": {
          "username": "mongo_user",
          "password": "<password>"
        },
        "settings": {
          "replicationMode": "cdc"
        },
        "tableMappings": [
          {
            "sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
            "sourceCollection": "users",
            "targetTable": "mydb_users"
          }
        ]
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "database": "default"
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"

BigQuery

serviceAccountFile 必须填写为 GCP 服务账户 JSON 密钥文件内容经 base64 编码后的结果。

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My BigQuery ClickPipe",
    "source": {
      "bigquery": {
        "snapshotStagingPath": "gs://my-staging-bucket/staging/",
        "credentials": {
          "serviceAccountFile": "<base64_encoded_service_account_json>"
        },
        "settings": {
          "replicationMode": "snapshot"
        },
        "tableMappings": [
          {
            "sourceDatasetName": "my_dataset",
            "sourceTable": "my_table",
            "targetTable": "my_bigquery_table"
          }
        ]
      }
    },
    "destination": {
      "database": "default"
    }
  }' \
  "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"