ClickPipes OpenAPI 参考

curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "My Kafka ClickPipe", "source": { "kafka": { "type": "confluent", "format": "JSONEachRow", "brokers": "broker.example.com:9092", "topics": "my_topic", "consumerGroup": "clickpipes-consumer-group", "authentication": "PLAIN", "credentials": { "username": "my_user", "password": "my_password" } } }, "destination": { "table": "my_table", "managedTable": true, "tableDefinition": { "engine": { "type": "MergeTree" } }, "columns": [ { "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" }, { "name": "message", "type": "String" }, { "name": "timestamp", "type": "DateTime" } ] } }' \ "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"