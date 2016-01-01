暂停和恢复 Postgres ClickPipe

There are scenarios where it would be useful to pause a Postgres ClickPipe. For example, you may want to run some analytics on existing data in a static state. Or, you might be performing upgrades on Postgres. Here is how you can pause and resume a Postgres ClickPipe.

在数据源标签中，点击您希望暂停的 Postgres ClickPipe。 转到 设置 标签。 点击 暂停 按钮。

将出现确认对话框。再次点击暂停。

转到 指标 标签。 在大约 5 秒后（也可以在页面刷新时），管道的状态应为 已暂停。

在数据源标签中，点击您希望恢复的 Postgres ClickPipe。镜像的状态应该最初显示为 已暂停。 转到 设置 标签。 点击 恢复 按钮。

将出现确认对话框。再次点击恢复。