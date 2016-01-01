Schema Changes Propagation Support
ClickPipes for MySQL can detect schema changes in the source tables and, in some cases, automatically propagate the changes to the destination tables. The way each DDL operation is handled is documented below:
|Schema Change Type
|Behaviour
|Adding a new column (
ALTER TABLE ADD COLUMN ...)
|Propagated automatically. The new column(s) will be populated for all rows replicated after the schema change
|Adding a new column with a default value (
ALTER TABLE ADD COLUMN ... DEFAULT ...)
|Propagated automatically. The new column(s) will be populated for all rows replicated after the schema change, but existing rows will not show the default value without a full table refresh
|Dropping an existing column (
ALTER TABLE DROP COLUMN ...)
|Detected, but not propagated. The dropped column(s) will be populated with
NULL for all rows replicated after the schema change