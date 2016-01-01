Pausing and Resuming a MySQL ClickPipe

There are scenarios where it would be useful to pause a MySQL ClickPipe. For example, you may want to run some analytics on existing data in a static state. Or, you might be performing upgrades on MySQL. Here is how you can pause and resume a MySQL ClickPipe.

In the Data Sources tab, click on the MySQL ClickPipe you wish to pause. Head over to the Settings tab. Click on the Pause button.

A dialog box should appear for confirmation. Click on Pause again.

Head over to the Metrics tab. In around 5 seconds (and also on page refresh), the status of the pipe should be Paused.

In the Data Sources tab, click on the MySQL ClickPipe you wish to resume. The status of the mirror should be Paused initially. Head over to the Settings tab. Click on the Resume button.

A dialog box should appear for confirmation. Click on Resume again.