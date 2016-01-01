Reference
Supported data sources
|Name
|Logo
|Type
|Status
|Description
|Apache Kafka
|Streaming
|Stable
|Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Apache Kafka into ClickHouse Cloud.
|Confluent Cloud
|Streaming
|Stable
|Unlock the combined power of Confluent and ClickHouse Cloud through our direct integration.
|Redpanda
|Streaming
|Stable
|Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Redpanda into ClickHouse Cloud.
|AWS MSK
|Streaming
|Stable
|Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from AWS MSK into ClickHouse Cloud.
|Azure Event Hubs
|Streaming
|Stable
|Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from Azure Event Hubs into ClickHouse Cloud.
|WarpStream
|Streaming
|Stable
|Configure ClickPipes and start ingesting streaming data from WarpStream into ClickHouse Cloud.
Supported data formats
The supported formats are:
Supported data types
Standard
The following standard ClickHouse data types are currently supported in ClickPipes:
- Base numeric types - [U]Int8/16/32/64 and Float32/64
- Large integer types - [U]Int128/256
- Decimal Types
- Boolean
- String
- FixedString
- Date, Date32
- DateTime, DateTime64 (UTC timezones only)
- Enum8/Enum16
- UUID
- IPv4
- IPv6
- all ClickHouse LowCardinality types
- Map with keys and values using any of the above types (including Nullables)
- Tuple and Array with elements using any of the above types (including Nullables, one level depth only)
Avro
Supported Avro Data Types
ClickPipes supports all Avro Primitive and Complex types, and all Avro Logical types except
time-millis,
time-micros,
local-timestamp-millis,
local_timestamp-micros, and
duration. Avro
record types are converted to Tuple,
array types to Array, and
map to Map (string keys only). In general the conversions listed here are available. We recommend using exact type matching for Avro numeric types, as ClickPipes does not check for overflow or precision loss on type conversion.
Nullable types and Avro unions
Nullable types in Avro are defined by using a Union schema of
(T, null) or
(null, T) where T is the base Avro type. During schema inference, such unions will be mapped to a ClickHouse "Nullable" column. Note that ClickHouse does not support
Nullable(Array),
Nullable(Map), or
Nullable(Tuple) types. Avro null unions for these types will be mapped to non-nullable versions (Avro Record types are mapped to a ClickHouse named Tuple). Avro "nulls" for these types will be inserted as:
- An empty Array for a null Avro array
- An empty Map for a null Avro Map
- A named Tuple with all default/zero values for a null Avro Record
Experimental
Variant type support
Variant type support is automatic if your Cloud service is running ClickHouse 25.3 or later. Otherwise, you will have to submit a support ticket to enable it on your service.
ClickPipes supports the Variant type in the following circumstances:
- Avro Unions. If your Avro schema contains a union with multiple non-null types, ClickPipes will infer the appropriate variant type. Variant types are not otherwise supported for Avro data.
- JSON fields. You can manually specify a Variant type (such as
Variant(String, Int64, DateTime)) for any JSON field in the source data stream. Because of the way ClickPipes determines the correct variant subtype to use, only one integer or datetime type can be used in the Variant definition - for example,
Variant(Int64, UInt32)is not supported.
JSON type support
JSON type support is automatic if your Cloud service is running ClickHouse 25.3 or later. Otherwise, you will have to submit a support ticket to enable it on your service.
ClickPipes support the JSON type in the following circumstances:
- Avro Record types can always be assigned to a JSON column.
- Avro String and Bytes types can be assigned to a JSON column if the column actually holds JSON String objects.
- JSON fields that are always a JSON object can be assigned to a JSON destination column.
Note that you will have to manually change the destination column to the desired JSON type, including any fixed or skipped paths.
Kafka virtual columns
The following virtual columns are supported for Kafka compatible streaming data sources. When creating a new destination table virtual columns can be added by using the
Add Column button.
|Name
|Description
|Recommended Data Type
_key
|Kafka Message Key
String
_timestamp
|Kafka Timestamp (Millisecond precision)
DateTime64(3)
_partition
|Kafka Partition
Int32
_offset
|Kafka Offset
Int64
_topic
|Kafka Topic
String
_header_keys
|Parallel array of keys in the record Headers
Array(String)
_header_values
|Parallel array of headers in the record Headers
Array(String)
_raw_message
|Full Kafka Message
String
Note that the
_raw_message column is only recommended for JSON data.
For use cases where only the JSON string is required (such as using ClickHouse
JsonExtract* functions to
populate a downstream materialized view), it may improve ClickPipes performance to delete all the "non-virtual" columns.