Kafka ClickPipes FAQ

The Kafka Table engine is a ClickHouse core capability that implements a "pull model" where the ClickHouse server itself connects to Kafka, pulls events then writes them locally.

ClickPipes is a separate cloud service that runs independently of the ClickHouse Service, it connects to Kafka (or other data sources) and pushes events to an associated ClickHouse Cloud service. This decoupled architecture allows for superior operational flexibility, clear separation of concerns, scalable ingestion, graceful failure management, extensibility and more.