Flink Connector
This is the official Apache Flink Sink Connector supported by ClickHouse. It is built using Flink's AsyncSinkBase and the official ClickHouse java client.
The connector supports Apache Flink's DataStream API. Table API support is planned for a future release.
- Requirements
- Flink version compatibility matrix
- Installation & setup
- Using the DataStream API
- Supported data types
- Supported input formats
- Metrics
- Limitations
- ClickHouse version compatibility and security
- Advanced and recommended usage
- Troubleshooting
- Contributing and support
Requirements
- Java 11+ (for Flink 1.17+) or 17+ (for Flink 2.0+)
- Apache Flink 1.17+
Flink version compatibility matrix
The connector is split into two artifacts to support both Flink 1.17+ and Flink 2.0+. Choose the artifact that matches your desired Flink version:
|Flink Version
|Artifact
|ClickHouse Java Client Version
|Required Java
|latest
|flink-connector-clickhouse-2.0.0
|0.9.5
|Java 17+
|2.0.1
|flink-connector-clickhouse-2.0.0
|0.9.5
|Java 17+
|2.0.0
|flink-connector-clickhouse-2.0.0
|0.9.5
|Java 17+
|1.20.2
|flink-connector-clickhouse-1.17
|0.9.5
|Java 11+
|1.19.3
|flink-connector-clickhouse-1.17
|0.9.5
|Java 11+
|1.18.1
|flink-connector-clickhouse-1.17
|0.9.5
|Java 11+
|1.17.2
|flink-connector-clickhouse-1.17
|0.9.5
|Java 11+
The connector has not been tested against Flink versions earlier than 1.17.2
Installation & setup
Import as a dependency
For Flink 2.0+
- Maven
- Gradle
- SBT
For Flink 1.17+
- Maven
- Gradle
- SBT
Download the binary
The name pattern of the binary JAR is:
where:
flink_versionis one of
2.0.0or
1.17
stable_versionis a stable artifact release version
You can find all available released JAR files in the Maven Central Repository.
Using the DataStream API
Snippet
Let's say you want to insert raw CSV data into ClickHouse:
- Java
More examples and snippets can be found in our tests:
Quick start example
We have created maven-based example for an easy start with the ClickHouse Sink:
For more detailed instructions, see the Example Guide
DataStream API connection options
ClickHouse client options
|Parameters
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
url
|Fully qualified Clickhouse URL
|N/A
|Yes
username
|ClickHouse database username
|N/A
|Yes
password
|ClickHouse database password
|N/A
|Yes
database
|ClickHouse database name
|N/A
|Yes
table
|ClickHouse table name
|N/A
|Yes
options
|Map of Java client configuration options
|Empty map
|No
serverSettings
|Map of ClickHouse server session settings
|Empty map
|No
enableJsonSupportAsString
|ClickHouse server setting to expect a JSON formatted String for the JSON data type
|true
|No
options and
serverSettings should be passed to the client as
Map<String, String>. An empty map for either will use client or server defaults, respectively.
All available Java client options are listed in ClientConfigProperties.java and this documentation page.
All available server session settings are listed in this documentation page.
For example:
- Java
Sink options
The following options come directly from Flink's
AsyncSinkBase:
|Parameters
|Description
|Default Value
|Required
maxBatchSize
|Maximum number of records inserted in a single batch
|N/A
|Yes
maxInFlightRequests
|The maximum number of in flight requests allowed before the sink applies backpressure
|N/A
|Yes
maxBufferedRequests
|The maximum number of records that may be buffered in the sink before backpressure is applied
|N/A
|Yes
maxBatchSizeInBytes
|The maximum size (in bytes) a batch may become. All batches sent will be smaller than or equal to this size
|N/A
|Yes
maxTimeInBufferMS
|The maximum time a record may stay in the sink before being flushed
|N/A
|Yes
maxRecordSizeInBytes
|The maximum record size that the sink will accept, records larger than this will be automatically rejected
|N/A
|Yes
Supported data types
The table below provides a quick reference for converting data types when inserting from Flink into ClickHouse.
Inserting data from Flink into ClickHouse
|Java Type
|ClickHouse Type
|Supported
|Serialization Method
byte/
Byte
Int8
|✅
DataWriter.writeInt8
short/
Short
Int16
|✅
DataWriter.writeInt16
int/
Integer
Int32
|✅
DataWriter.writeInt32
long/
Long
Int64
|✅
DataWriter.writeInt64
BigInteger
Int128
|✅
DataWriter.writeInt128
BigInteger
Int256
|✅
DataWriter.writeInt256
short/
Short
UInt8
|✅
DataWriter.writeUInt8
int/
Integer
UInt8
|✅
DataWriter.writeUInt8
int/
Integer
UInt16
|✅
DataWriter.writeUInt16
long/
Long
UInt32
|✅
DataWriter.writeUInt32
long/
Long
UInt64
|✅
DataWriter.writeUInt64
BigInteger
UInt64
|✅
DataWriter.writeUInt64
BigInteger
UInt128
|✅
DataWriter.writeUInt128
BigInteger
UInt256
|✅
DataWriter.writeUInt256
BigDecimal
Decimal
|✅
DataWriter.writeDecimal
BigDecimal
Decimal32
|✅
DataWriter.writeDecimal
BigDecimal
Decimal64
|✅
DataWriter.writeDecimal
BigDecimal
Decimal128
|✅
DataWriter.writeDecimal
BigDecimal
Decimal256
|✅
DataWriter.writeDecimal
float/
Float
Float
|✅
DataWriter.writeFloat32
double/
Double
Double
|✅
DataWriter.writeFloat64
boolean/
Boolean
Boolean
|✅
DataWriter.writeBoolean
String
String
|✅
DataWriter.writeString
String
FixedString
|✅
DataWriter.writeFixedString
LocalDate
Date
|✅
DataWriter.writeDate
LocalDate
Date32
|✅
DataWriter.writeDate32
LocalDateTime
DateTime
|✅
DataWriter.writeDateTime
ZonedDateTime
DateTime
|✅
DataWriter.writeDateTime
LocalDateTime
DateTime64
|✅
DataWriter.writeDateTime64
ZonedDateTime
DateTime64
|✅
DataWriter.writeDateTime64
int/
Integer
Time
|❌
|N/A
long/
Long
Time64
|❌
|N/A
byte/
Byte
Enum8
|✅
DataWriter.writeInt8
int/
Integer
Enum16
|✅
DataWriter.writeInt16
java.util.UUID
UUID
|✅
DataWriter.writeIntUUID
String
JSON
|✅
DataWriter.writeJSON
Array<Type>
Array<Type>
|✅
DataWriter.writeArray
Map<K,V>
Map<K,V>
|✅
DataWriter.writeMap
Tuple<Type,..>
Tuple<T1,T2,..>
|✅
DataWriter.writeTuple
Object
Variant
|❌
|N/A
Notes:
- A
ZoneIdmust be provided when performing date operations.
- Precision and scale must be provided when performing decimal operations.
- In order for ClickHouse to parse a Java String as JSON, you need to enable
enableJsonSupportAsStringin
ClickHouseClientConfig.
- The connector requires an
ElementConvertorto map elements in the input DataStream to ClickHouse payloads. To this end, the connector provides
ClickHouseConvertorand
POJOConvertor, which you can use to implement this mapping using the
DataWriterserialization methods above.
Supported input formats
You can find the list of available ClickHouse input formats in this documentation page and ClickHouseFormat.java.
To specify the format the connector should use to serialize your DataStream to ClickHouse payloads, use the
setClickHouseFormat function. For example:
By default, the connector will use either RowBinaryWithDefaults or RowBinary if
setSupportDefault in
ClickHouseClientConfig is explicitly set to true or false, respectively.
Metrics
The connector exposes the following additional metrics on top of Flink's existing metrics:
|Metric
|Description
|Type
|Status
numBytesSend
|Total number of bytes sent to ClickHouse in the request payload. Note: this metric measures the serialized data size sent over the network and might differ from ClickHouse's
written_bytes in
system.query_log, which reflects the actual bytes written to storage after processing
|Counter
|✅
numRecordSend
|Total number of records sent to ClickHouse
|Counter
|✅
numRequestSubmitted
|Total number of requests sent (actual number of flushes performed)
|Counter
|✅
numOfDroppedBatches
|Total number of batches dropped due to non-retryable failures
|Counter
|✅
numOfDroppedRecords
|Total number of records dropped due to non-retryable failures
|Counter
|✅
totalBatchRetries
|Total number of batch retries due to retryable failures
|Counter
|✅
writeLatencyHistogram
|Histogram of successful write latency distribution (ms)
|Histogram
|✅
writeFailureLatencyHistogram
|Histogram of failed write latency distribution (ms)
|Histogram
|✅
triggeredByMaxBatchSizeCounter
|Total number of flushes triggered by reaching
maxBatchSize
|Counter
|✅
triggeredByMaxBatchSizeInBytesCounter
|Total number of flushes triggered by reaching
maxBatchSizeInBytes
|Counter
|✅
triggeredByMaxTimeInBufferMSCounter
|Total number of flushes triggered by reaching
maxTimeInBufferMS
|Counter
|✅
actualRecordsPerBatch
|Histogram of actual batch size distribution
|Histogram
|✅
actualBytesPerBatch
|Histogram of actual bytes per batch distribution
|Histogram
|✅
Limitations
- The sink currently provides an at-least-once delivery guarantee. Work toward exactly-once semantics is being tracked here.
- The sink does not yet support a dead-letter queue (DLQ) for buffering unprocessable records. In the meantime, the connector will attempt to re-insert records that fail and drop them if unsuccessful. This feature is being tracked here.
- The sink does not yet support creation via Flink's Table API or Flink SQL. This feature is being tracked here.
ClickHouse version compatibility and security
- The connector is tested against a range of recent ClickHouse versions, including latest and head, via a daily CI workflow. The tested versions are updated periodically as new ClickHouse releases become active. See here for the versions the connector is tested against daily.
- See the ClickHouse security policy for known security vulnerabilities and how to report a vulnerability.
- We recommend upgrading the connector continuously to not miss security fixes and new improvements.
- If you have an issue with migration, please create a GitHub issue and we will respond!
Advanced and recommended usage
- For optimal performance, ensure your DataStream element type is not a Generic type - see here for Flink's type distinction. Non-generic elements will avoid the serialization overhead incurred by Kryo and improve throughput to ClickHouse.
- We recommend setting
maxBatchSizeto at least 1000 and ideally between 10,000 to 100,000. See this guide on bulk inserts for more information.
- To do OLTP-style deduplication or upsert to ClickHouse, refer to this documentation page. Note: this is not to be confused with batch deduplication that happens on retries, detailed below.
Troubleshooting
CANNOT_READ_ALL_DATA
The following error may occur:
Cause: Most commonly, the CANNOT_READ_ALL_DATA error means that your ClickHouse table schema has diverged from your Flink record schema. This can happen when one or the other is changed in a backwards incompatible way.
Solution: Update the schema in either (or both) your ClickHouse table or connector input data type so they are compatible. If needed, refer to the type mapping for how to resolve Java types to ClickHouse types. Note: if there are still records in flight, you will need to reset Flink state when you restart the connector.
Low throughput
You may experience that the connector's throughput does not scale with the job's parallelism (Flink task count) when writing to ClickHouse.
Cause: ClickHouse's background part merging process may be slowing down inserts. This can happen when the configured batch size is too small, the connector is flushing too frequently, or a combination of the two.
Solution: Monitor the
numRequestSubmitted and
actualRecordsPerBatch metrics to help determine how to tune your batch size (
maxBatchSize) and how frequently to flush. Also, see Advanced and recommended usage for batch sizing recommendations.
I am missing rows in my ClickHouse table
Cause: The batch(es) were dropped either because of a non-retryable failure or they could not be inserted in the configured number of retries (settable via
ClickHouseClientConfig.setNumberOfRetries()). Note: by default, the connector will attempt to re-insert a batch up to 3 times before dropping it.
Solution: Inspect the TaskManager logs and/or stack trace(s) for the root cause.
Contributing and support
If you'd like to contribute to the project or report any issues, we welcome your input! Visit our GitHub repository to open an issue, suggest improvements, or submit a pull request.
Contributions are welcome! Please check the contribution guide in the repository before starting. Thank you for helping improve the ClickHouse Flink connector!