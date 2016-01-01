Install ClickHouse on NixOS
ClickHouse is available in the Nixpkgs repository and can be installed using Nix on Linux and macOS.
Install ClickHouse using Nix
You can use Nix to install ClickHouse without permanently adding it to your system:
This will make the
clickhouse binary available in your current shell session.
- The
nixpkgs#clickhousepackage provides the latest stable version.
- The
nixpkgs#clickhouse-ltspackage provides the Long Term Support version.
- Both packages work on Linux and macOS.
Permanent Installation
To install ClickHouse permanently on your system:
For NixOS users, add to your
configuration.nix:
Then rebuild your system:
For non-NixOS users, install using Nix profile:
Start ClickHouse Server
After installation, you can start the ClickHouse server:
By default, the server will start with a basic configuration and listen on
localhost:9000.
For production use on NixOS, you may want to configure ClickHouse as a system service. Refer to the NixOS manual for available configuration options.
Start ClickHouse Client
To connect to the ClickHouse server, open a new terminal and run:
About the Nix Package
The ClickHouse package in Nixpkgs includes:
clickhouse-server- The ClickHouse database server
clickhouse-client- The command-line client for connecting to ClickHouse
clickhouse-local- A tool for running SQL queries on local files
- Other ClickHouse utilities
For more information about the ClickHouse package in Nixpkgs, visit: