ClickHouse runs natively on Linux and macOS. On Windows, run these steps inside the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).
Install ClickHouse using the ClickHouse CLI
The ClickHouse CLI (
clickhousectl) helps you install and manage local ClickHouse
versions, launch servers, and run queries.
Install the ClickHouse CLI
A
chctl alias is also created automatically for convenience.
Install ClickHouse
Install the latest stable version of ClickHouse and make it your default:
local use installs the version if it isn't already present, sets it as your
default, and creates a
clickhouse symlink in
~/.local/bin (on your
PATH)
so you can invoke the
clickhouse binary directly. Any later step in these docs
that runs a
clickhouse command then works as-is.
You can also select a specific version:
clickhousectl local use <version> installs a version and makes it your
default, updating the
clickhouse symlink on your
PATH. To download a version
without changing your default or updating the symlink, use
clickhousectl local install <version> instead.
Start clickhouse-server
The server runs in the background. To verify it's running:
Start clickhouse-client
You will see something like this:
You're now ready to start sending SQL commands to ClickHouse!
The Quick Start walks you through the steps for creating tables and inserting data.