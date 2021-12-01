安装
系统要求
ClickHouse可以在任何具有x86_64，AArch64或PowerPC64LE CPU架构的Linux，FreeBSD或Mac OS X上运行。
官方预构建的二进制文件通常针对x86_64进行编译，并利用
SSE 4.2指令集，因此，除非另有说明，支持它的CPU使用将成为额外的系统需求。下面是检查当前CPU是否支持SSE 4.2的命令:
$ grep -q sse4_2 /proc/cpuinfo && echo "SSE 4.2 supported" || echo "SSE 4.2 not supported"
要在不支持
SSE 4.2或
AArch64，
PowerPC64LE架构的处理器上运行ClickHouse，您应该通过适当的配置调整从源代码构建ClickHouse。
可用安装包
DEB安装包
建议使用Debian或Ubuntu的官方预编译
deb软件包。运行以下命令来安装包:
sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https ca-certificates dirmngr
sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv 8919F6BD2B48D754
echo "deb https://packages.clickhouse.com/deb stable main" | sudo tee \
/etc/apt/sources.list.d/clickhouse.list
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install -y clickhouse-server clickhouse-client
sudo service clickhouse-server start
clickhouse-client # or "clickhouse-client --password" if you've set up a password.
如果您想使用最新的版本，请用
testing替代
stable(我们只推荐您用于测试环境)。
你也可以从这里手动下载安装包：下载。
安装包列表：
clickhouse-common-static— ClickHouse编译的二进制文件。
clickhouse-server— 创建
clickhouse-server软连接，并安装默认配置服务
clickhouse-client— 创建
clickhouse-client客户端工具软连接，并安装客户端配置文件。
clickhouse-common-static-dbg— 带有调试信息的ClickHouse二进制文件。
RPM安装包
推荐使用CentOS、RedHat和所有其他基于rpm的Linux发行版的官方预编译
rpm包。
首先，您需要添加官方存储库：
sudo yum install -y yum-utils
sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://packages.clickhouse.com/rpm/clickhouse.repo
sudo yum install -y clickhouse-server clickhouse-client
sudo /etc/init.d/clickhouse-server start
clickhouse-client # or "clickhouse-client --password" if you set up a password.
如果您想使用最新的版本，请用
testing替代
stable(我们只推荐您用于测试环境)。
prestable有时也可用。
然后运行命令安装：
sudo yum install clickhouse-server clickhouse-client
你也可以从这里手动下载安装包：下载。
Tgz安装包
如果您的操作系统不支持安装
deb或
rpm包，建议使用官方预编译的
tgz软件包。
所需的版本可以通过
curl或
wget从存储库
https://packages.clickhouse.com/tgz/下载。
下载后解压缩下载资源文件并使用安装脚本进行安装。以下是一个最新稳定版本的安装示例:
LATEST_VERSION=$(curl -s https://packages.clickhouse.com/tgz/stable/ | \
grep -Eo '[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+' | sort -V -r | head -n 1)
export LATEST_VERSION
curl -O "https://packages.clickhouse.com/tgz/stable/clickhouse-common-static-$LATEST_VERSION.tgz"
curl -O "https://packages.clickhouse.com/tgz/stable/clickhouse-common-static-dbg-$LATEST_VERSION.tgz"
curl -O "https://packages.clickhouse.com/tgz/stable/clickhouse-server-$LATEST_VERSION.tgz"
curl -O "https://packages.clickhouse.com/tgz/stable/clickhouse-client-$LATEST_VERSION.tgz"
tar -xzvf "clickhouse-common-static-$LATEST_VERSION.tgz"
sudo "clickhouse-common-static-$LATEST_VERSION/install/doinst.sh"
tar -xzvf "clickhouse-common-static-dbg-$LATEST_VERSION.tgz"
sudo "clickhouse-common-static-dbg-$LATEST_VERSION/install/doinst.sh"
tar -xzvf "clickhouse-server-$LATEST_VERSION.tgz"
sudo "clickhouse-server-$LATEST_VERSION/install/doinst.sh"
sudo /etc/init.d/clickhouse-server start
tar -xzvf "clickhouse-client-$LATEST_VERSION.tgz"
sudo "clickhouse-client-$LATEST_VERSION/install/doinst.sh"
对于生产环境，建议使用最新的
stable版本。你可以在GitHub页面https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/tags找到它，它以后缀`-stable`标志。
Docker安装包
要在Docker中运行ClickHouse，请遵循Docker Hub上的指南。它是官方的
deb安装包。
其他环境安装包
对于非linux操作系统和Arch64 CPU架构，ClickHouse将会以
master分支的最新提交的进行编译提供(它将会有几小时的延迟)。
- macOS —
curl -O 'https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/macos/clickhouse' && chmod a+x ./clickhouse
- FreeBSD —
curl -O 'https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/freebsd/clickhouse' && chmod a+x ./clickhouse
- AArch64 —
curl -O 'https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/aarch64/clickhouse' && chmod a+x ./clickhouse
下载后，您可以使用
clickhouse client连接服务，或者使用
clickhouse local模式处理数据，不过您必须要额外在GitHub下载server和users配置文件。
不建议在生产环境中使用这些构建版本，因为它们没有经过充分的测试，但是您可以自行承担这样做的风险。它们只是ClickHouse功能的一个部分。
使用源码安装
要手动编译ClickHouse, 请遵循Linux或Mac OS X说明。
您可以编译并安装它们，也可以使用不安装包的程序。通过手动构建，您可以禁用
SSE 4.2或
AArch64 cpu。
Client: programs/clickhouse-client
Server: programs/clickhouse-server
您需要创建一个数据和元数据文件夹，并为所需的用户
chown授权。它们的路径可以在服务器配置(
src/programs/server/config.xml)中改变，默认情况下它们是:
/opt/clickhouse/data/default/
/opt/clickhouse/metadata/default/
在Gentoo上，你可以使用
emerge clickhouse从源代码安装ClickHouse。
启动
如果没有
service，可以运行如下命令在后台启动服务：
$ sudo /etc/init.d/clickhouse-server start
日志文件将输出在
/var/log/clickhouse-server/文件夹。
如果服务器没有启动，检查
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml中的配置。
您也可以手动从控制台启动服务器:
$ clickhouse-server --config-file=/etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml
在这种情况下，日志将被打印到控制台，这在开发过程中很方便。
如果配置文件在当前目录中，则不需要指定
——config-file参数。默认情况下，它的路径为
./config.xml。
ClickHouse支持访问限制设置。它们位于
users.xml文件(与
config.xml同级目录)。
默认情况下，允许
default用户从任何地方访问，不需要密码。可查看
user/default/networks。
更多信息，请参见Configuration Files。
启动服务后，您可以使用命令行客户端连接到它:
$ clickhouse-client
默认情况下，使用
default用户并不携带密码连接到
localhost:9000。还可以使用
--host参数连接到指定服务器。
终端必须使用UTF-8编码。 更多信息，请参阅Command-line client。
示例：
$ ./clickhouse-client
ClickHouse client version 0.0.18749.
Connecting to localhost:9000.
Connected to ClickHouse server version 0.0.18749.
:) SELECT 1
SELECT 1
┌─1─┐
│ 1 │
└───┘
1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.003 sec.
:)
恭喜，系统已经工作了!
为了继续进行实验，你可以尝试下载测试数据集或查看教程。