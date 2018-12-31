Crowdsourced air traffic data from The OpenSky Network 2020
The data in this dataset is derived and cleaned from the full OpenSky dataset to illustrate the development of air traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic. It spans all flights seen by the network's more than 2500 members since 1 January 2019. More data will be periodically included in the dataset until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: https://zenodo.org/record/5092942#.YRBCyTpRXYd
Martin Strohmeier, Xavier Olive, Jannis Lübbe, Matthias Schäfer, and Vincent Lenders "Crowdsourced air traffic data from the OpenSky Network 2019–2020" Earth System Science Data 13(2), 2021 https://doi.org/10.5194/essd-13-357-2021
Download the Dataset
Run the command:
wget -O- https://zenodo.org/record/5092942 | grep -oP 'https://zenodo.org/record/5092942/files/flightlist_\d+_\d+\.csv\.gz' | xargs wget
Download will take about 2 minutes with good internet connection. There are 30 files with total size of 4.3 GB.
Create the Table
CREATE TABLE opensky
(
callsign String,
number String,
icao24 String,
registration String,
typecode String,
origin String,
destination String,
firstseen DateTime,
lastseen DateTime,
day DateTime,
latitude_1 Float64,
longitude_1 Float64,
altitude_1 Float64,
latitude_2 Float64,
longitude_2 Float64,
altitude_2 Float64
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (origin, destination, callsign);
Import Data
Upload data into ClickHouse in parallel:
ls -1 flightlist_*.csv.gz | xargs -P100 -I{} bash -c 'gzip -c -d "{}" | clickhouse-client --date_time_input_format best_effort --query "INSERT INTO opensky FORMAT CSVWithNames"'
- Here we pass the list of files (
ls -1 flightlist_*.csv.gz) to
xargsfor parallel processing.
xargs -P100specifies to use up to 100 parallel workers but as we only have 30 files, the number of workers will be only 30.
- For every file,
xargswill run a script with
bash -c. The script has substitution in form of
{}and the
xargscommand will substitute the filename to it (we have asked it for
xargswith
-I{}).
- The script will decompress the file (
gzip -c -d "{}") to standard output (
-cparameter) and the output is redirected to
clickhouse-client.
- We also asked to parse DateTime fields with extended parser (--date_time_input_format best_effort) to recognize ISO-8601 format with timezone offsets.
Finally,
clickhouse-client will do insertion. It will read input data in CSVWithNames format.
Parallel upload takes 24 seconds.
If you don't like parallel upload, here is sequential variant:
for file in flightlist_*.csv.gz; do gzip -c -d "$file" | clickhouse-client --date_time_input_format best_effort --query "INSERT INTO opensky FORMAT CSVWithNames"; done
Validate the Data
Query:
SELECT count() FROM opensky;
Result:
┌──count()─┐
│ 66010819 │
└──────────┘
The size of dataset in ClickHouse is just 2.66 GiB, check it.
Query:
SELECT formatReadableSize(total_bytes) FROM system.tables WHERE name = 'opensky';
Result:
┌─formatReadableSize(total_bytes)─┐
│ 2.66 GiB │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
Run Some Queries
Total distance travelled is 68 billion kilometers.
Query:
SELECT formatReadableQuantity(sum(geoDistance(longitude_1, latitude_1, longitude_2, latitude_2)) / 1000) FROM opensky;
Result:
┌─formatReadableQuantity(divide(sum(geoDistance(longitude_1, latitude_1, longitude_2, latitude_2)), 1000))─┐
│ 68.72 billion │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Average flight distance is around 1000 km.
Query:
SELECT avg(geoDistance(longitude_1, latitude_1, longitude_2, latitude_2)) FROM opensky;
Result:
┌─avg(geoDistance(longitude_1, latitude_1, longitude_2, latitude_2))─┐
│ 1041090.6465708319 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Most busy origin airports and the average distance seen
Query:
SELECT
origin,
count(),
round(avg(geoDistance(longitude_1, latitude_1, longitude_2, latitude_2))) AS distance,
bar(distance, 0, 10000000, 100) AS bar
FROM opensky
WHERE origin != ''
GROUP BY origin
ORDER BY count() DESC
LIMIT 100;
Result:
┌─origin─┬─count()─┬─distance─┬─bar────────────────────────────────────┐
1. │ KORD │ 745007 │ 1546108 │ ███████████████▍ │
2. │ KDFW │ 696702 │ 1358721 │ █████████████▌ │
3. │ KATL │ 667286 │ 1169661 │ ███████████▋ │
4. │ KDEN │ 582709 │ 1287742 │ ████████████▊ │
5. │ KLAX │ 581952 │ 2628393 │ ██████████████████████████▎ │
6. │ KLAS │ 447789 │ 1336967 │ █████████████▎ │
7. │ KPHX │ 428558 │ 1345635 │ █████████████▍ │
8. │ KSEA │ 412592 │ 1757317 │ █████████████████▌ │
9. │ KCLT │ 404612 │ 880355 │ ████████▋ │
10. │ VIDP │ 363074 │ 1445052 │ ██████████████▍ │
11. │ EDDF │ 362643 │ 2263960 │ ██████████████████████▋ │
12. │ KSFO │ 361869 │ 2445732 │ ████████████████████████▍ │
13. │ KJFK │ 349232 │ 2996550 │ █████████████████████████████▊ │
14. │ KMSP │ 346010 │ 1287328 │ ████████████▋ │
15. │ LFPG │ 344748 │ 2206203 │ ██████████████████████ │
16. │ EGLL │ 341370 │ 3216593 │ ████████████████████████████████▏ │
17. │ EHAM │ 340272 │ 2116425 │ █████████████████████▏ │
18. │ KEWR │ 337696 │ 1826545 │ ██████████████████▎ │
19. │ KPHL │ 320762 │ 1291761 │ ████████████▊ │
20. │ OMDB │ 308855 │ 2855706 │ ████████████████████████████▌ │
21. │ UUEE │ 307098 │ 1555122 │ ███████████████▌ │
22. │ KBOS │ 304416 │ 1621675 │ ████████████████▏ │
23. │ LEMD │ 291787 │ 1695097 │ ████████████████▊ │
24. │ YSSY │ 272979 │ 1875298 │ ██████████████████▋ │
25. │ KMIA │ 265121 │ 1923542 │ ███████████████████▏ │
26. │ ZGSZ │ 263497 │ 745086 │ ███████▍ │
27. │ EDDM │ 256691 │ 1361453 │ █████████████▌ │
28. │ WMKK │ 254264 │ 1626688 │ ████████████████▎ │
29. │ CYYZ │ 251192 │ 2175026 │ █████████████████████▋ │
30. │ KLGA │ 248699 │ 1106935 │ ███████████ │
31. │ VHHH │ 248473 │ 3457658 │ ██████████████████████████████████▌ │
32. │ RJTT │ 243477 │ 1272744 │ ████████████▋ │
33. │ KBWI │ 241440 │ 1187060 │ ███████████▋ │
34. │ KIAD │ 239558 │ 1683485 │ ████████████████▋ │
35. │ KIAH │ 234202 │ 1538335 │ ███████████████▍ │
36. │ KFLL │ 223447 │ 1464410 │ ██████████████▋ │
37. │ KDAL │ 212055 │ 1082339 │ ██████████▋ │
38. │ KDCA │ 207883 │ 1013359 │ ██████████▏ │
39. │ LIRF │ 207047 │ 1427965 │ ██████████████▎ │
40. │ PANC │ 206007 │ 2525359 │ █████████████████████████▎ │
41. │ LTFJ │ 205415 │ 860470 │ ████████▌ │
42. │ KDTW │ 204020 │ 1106716 │ ███████████ │
43. │ VABB │ 201679 │ 1300865 │ █████████████ │
44. │ OTHH │ 200797 │ 3759544 │ █████████████████████████████████████▌ │
45. │ KMDW │ 200796 │ 1232551 │ ████████████▎ │
46. │ KSAN │ 198003 │ 1495195 │ ██████████████▊ │
47. │ KPDX │ 197760 │ 1269230 │ ████████████▋ │
48. │ SBGR │ 197624 │ 2041697 │ ████████████████████▍ │
49. │ VOBL │ 189011 │ 1040180 │ ██████████▍ │
50. │ LEBL │ 188956 │ 1283190 │ ████████████▋ │
51. │ YBBN │ 188011 │ 1253405 │ ████████████▌ │
52. │ LSZH │ 187934 │ 1572029 │ ███████████████▋ │
53. │ YMML │ 187643 │ 1870076 │ ██████████████████▋ │
54. │ RCTP │ 184466 │ 2773976 │ ███████████████████████████▋ │
55. │ KSNA │ 180045 │ 778484 │ ███████▋ │
56. │ EGKK │ 176420 │ 1694770 │ ████████████████▊ │
57. │ LOWW │ 176191 │ 1274833 │ ████████████▋ │
58. │ UUDD │ 176099 │ 1368226 │ █████████████▋ │
59. │ RKSI │ 173466 │ 3079026 │ ██████████████████████████████▋ │
60. │ EKCH │ 172128 │ 1229895 │ ████████████▎ │
61. │ KOAK │ 171119 │ 1114447 │ ███████████▏ │
62. │ RPLL │ 170122 │ 1440735 │ ██████████████▍ │
63. │ KRDU │ 167001 │ 830521 │ ████████▎ │
64. │ KAUS │ 164524 │ 1256198 │ ████████████▌ │
65. │ KBNA │ 163242 │ 1022726 │ ██████████▏ │
66. │ KSDF │ 162655 │ 1380867 │ █████████████▋ │
67. │ ENGM │ 160732 │ 910108 │ █████████ │
68. │ LIMC │ 160696 │ 1564620 │ ███████████████▋ │
69. │ KSJC │ 159278 │ 1081125 │ ██████████▋ │
70. │ KSTL │ 157984 │ 1026699 │ ██████████▎ │
71. │ UUWW │ 156811 │ 1261155 │ ████████████▌ │
72. │ KIND │ 153929 │ 987944 │ █████████▊ │
73. │ ESSA │ 153390 │ 1203439 │ ████████████ │
74. │ KMCO │ 153351 │ 1508657 │ ███████████████ │
75. │ KDVT │ 152895 │ 74048 │ ▋ │
76. │ VTBS │ 152645 │ 2255591 │ ██████████████████████▌ │
77. │ CYVR │ 149574 │ 2027413 │ ████████████████████▎ │
78. │ EIDW │ 148723 │ 1503985 │ ███████████████ │
79. │ LFPO │ 143277 │ 1152964 │ ███████████▌ │
80. │ EGSS │ 140830 │ 1348183 │ █████████████▍ │
81. │ KAPA │ 140776 │ 420441 │ ████▏ │
82. │ KHOU │ 138985 │ 1068806 │ ██████████▋ │
83. │ KTPA │ 138033 │ 1338223 │ █████████████▍ │
84. │ KFFZ │ 137333 │ 55397 │ ▌ │
85. │ NZAA │ 136092 │ 1581264 │ ███████████████▋ │
86. │ YPPH │ 133916 │ 1271550 │ ████████████▋ │
87. │ RJBB │ 133522 │ 1805623 │ ██████████████████ │
88. │ EDDL │ 133018 │ 1265919 │ ████████████▋ │
89. │ ULLI │ 130501 │ 1197108 │ ███████████▊ │
90. │ KIWA │ 127195 │ 250876 │ ██▌ │
91. │ KTEB │ 126969 │ 1189414 │ ███████████▊ │
92. │ VOMM │ 125616 │ 1127757 │ ███████████▎ │
93. │ LSGG │ 123998 │ 1049101 │ ██████████▍ │
94. │ LPPT │ 122733 │ 1779187 │ █████████████████▋ │
95. │ WSSS │ 120493 │ 3264122 │ ████████████████████████████████▋ │
96. │ EBBR │ 118539 │ 1579939 │ ███████████████▋ │
97. │ VTBD │ 118107 │ 661627 │ ██████▌ │
98. │ KVNY │ 116326 │ 692960 │ ██████▊ │
99. │ EDDT │ 115122 │ 941740 │ █████████▍ │
100. │ EFHK │ 114860 │ 1629143 │ ████████████████▎ │
└────────┴─────────┴──────────┴────────────────────────────────────────┘
Number of flights from three major Moscow airports, weekly
Query:
SELECT
toMonday(day) AS k,
count() AS c,
bar(c, 0, 10000, 100) AS bar
FROM opensky
WHERE origin IN ('UUEE', 'UUDD', 'UUWW')
GROUP BY k
ORDER BY k ASC;
Result:
┌──────────k─┬────c─┬─bar──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
1. │ 2018-12-31 │ 5248 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
2. │ 2019-01-07 │ 6302 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
3. │ 2019-01-14 │ 5701 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
4. │ 2019-01-21 │ 5638 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
5. │ 2019-01-28 │ 5731 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
6. │ 2019-02-04 │ 5683 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
7. │ 2019-02-11 │ 5759 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▌ │
8. │ 2019-02-18 │ 5736 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
9. │ 2019-02-25 │ 5873 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
10. │ 2019-03-04 │ 5965 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
11. │ 2019-03-11 │ 5900 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
12. │ 2019-03-18 │ 5823 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▏ │
13. │ 2019-03-25 │ 5899 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
14. │ 2019-04-01 │ 6043 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
15. │ 2019-04-08 │ 6098 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
16. │ 2019-04-15 │ 6196 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
17. │ 2019-04-22 │ 6486 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
18. │ 2019-04-29 │ 6682 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
19. │ 2019-05-06 │ 6739 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
20. │ 2019-05-13 │ 6600 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
21. │ 2019-05-20 │ 6575 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
22. │ 2019-05-27 │ 6786 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
23. │ 2019-06-03 │ 6872 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
24. │ 2019-06-10 │ 7045 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
25. │ 2019-06-17 │ 7045 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
26. │ 2019-06-24 │ 6852 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▌ │
27. │ 2019-07-01 │ 7248 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
28. │ 2019-07-08 │ 7284 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
29. │ 2019-07-15 │ 7142 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
30. │ 2019-07-22 │ 7108 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
31. │ 2019-07-29 │ 7251 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▌ │
32. │ 2019-08-05 │ 7403 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
33. │ 2019-08-12 │ 7457 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▌ │
34. │ 2019-08-19 │ 7502 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
35. │ 2019-08-26 │ 7540 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
36. │ 2019-09-02 │ 7237 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
37. │ 2019-09-09 │ 7328 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
38. │ 2019-09-16 │ 5566 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
39. │ 2019-09-23 │ 7049 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
40. │ 2019-09-30 │ 6880 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
41. │ 2019-10-07 │ 6518 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▏ │
42. │ 2019-10-14 │ 6688 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
43. │ 2019-10-21 │ 6667 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
44. │ 2019-10-28 │ 6303 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
45. │ 2019-11-04 │ 6298 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
46. │ 2019-11-11 │ 6137 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
47. │ 2019-11-18 │ 6051 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▌ │
48. │ 2019-11-25 │ 5820 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▏ │
49. │ 2019-12-02 │ 5942 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
50. │ 2019-12-09 │ 4891 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
51. │ 2019-12-16 │ 5682 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
52. │ 2019-12-23 │ 6111 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
53. │ 2019-12-30 │ 5870 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
54. │ 2020-01-06 │ 5953 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▌ │
55. │ 2020-01-13 │ 5698 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
56. │ 2020-01-20 │ 5339 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
57. │ 2020-01-27 │ 5566 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
58. │ 2020-02-03 │ 5801 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
59. │ 2020-02-10 │ 5692 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
60. │ 2020-02-17 │ 5912 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
61. │ 2020-02-24 │ 6031 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
62. │ 2020-03-02 │ 6105 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
63. │ 2020-03-09 │ 5823 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▏ │
64. │ 2020-03-16 │ 4659 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████▌ │
65. │ 2020-03-23 │ 3720 │ █████████████████████████████████████▏ │
66. │ 2020-03-30 │ 1720 │ █████████████████▏ │
67. │ 2020-04-06 │ 849 │ ████████▍ │
68. │ 2020-04-13 │ 710 │ ███████ │
69. │ 2020-04-20 │ 725 │ ███████▏ │
70. │ 2020-04-27 │ 920 │ █████████▏ │
71. │ 2020-05-04 │ 859 │ ████████▌ │
72. │ 2020-05-11 │ 1047 │ ██████████▍ │
73. │ 2020-05-18 │ 1135 │ ███████████▎ │
74. │ 2020-05-25 │ 1266 │ ████████████▋ │
75. │ 2020-06-01 │ 1793 │ █████████████████▊ │
76. │ 2020-06-08 │ 1979 │ ███████████████████▋ │
77. │ 2020-06-15 │ 2297 │ ██████████████████████▊ │
78. │ 2020-06-22 │ 2788 │ ███████████████████████████▊ │
79. │ 2020-06-29 │ 3389 │ █████████████████████████████████▊ │
80. │ 2020-07-06 │ 3545 │ ███████████████████████████████████▍ │
81. │ 2020-07-13 │ 3569 │ ███████████████████████████████████▋ │
82. │ 2020-07-20 │ 3784 │ █████████████████████████████████████▋ │
83. │ 2020-07-27 │ 3960 │ ███████████████████████████████████████▌ │
84. │ 2020-08-03 │ 4323 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████▏ │
85. │ 2020-08-10 │ 4581 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
86. │ 2020-08-17 │ 4791 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
87. │ 2020-08-24 │ 4928 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
88. │ 2020-08-31 │ 4687 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
89. │ 2020-09-07 │ 4643 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
90. │ 2020-09-14 │ 4594 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
91. │ 2020-09-21 │ 4478 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
92. │ 2020-09-28 │ 4382 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
93. │ 2020-10-05 │ 4261 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████▌ │
94. │ 2020-10-12 │ 4243 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
95. │ 2020-10-19 │ 3941 │ ███████████████████████████████████████▍ │
96. │ 2020-10-26 │ 3616 │ ████████████████████████████████████▏ │
97. │ 2020-11-02 │ 3586 │ ███████████████████████████████████▋ │
98. │ 2020-11-09 │ 3403 │ ██████████████████████████████████ │
99. │ 2020-11-16 │ 3336 │ █████████████████████████████████▎ │
100. │ 2020-11-23 │ 3230 │ ████████████████████████████████▎ │
101. │ 2020-11-30 │ 3183 │ ███████████████████████████████▋ │
102. │ 2020-12-07 │ 3285 │ ████████████████████████████████▋ │
103. │ 2020-12-14 │ 3367 │ █████████████████████████████████▋ │
104. │ 2020-12-21 │ 3748 │ █████████████████████████████████████▍ │
105. │ 2020-12-28 │ 3986 │ ███████████████████████████████████████▋ │
106. │ 2021-01-04 │ 3906 │ ███████████████████████████████████████ │
107. │ 2021-01-11 │ 3425 │ ██████████████████████████████████▎ │
108. │ 2021-01-18 │ 3144 │ ███████████████████████████████▍ │
109. │ 2021-01-25 │ 3115 │ ███████████████████████████████▏ │
110. │ 2021-02-01 │ 3285 │ ████████████████████████████████▋ │
111. │ 2021-02-08 │ 3321 │ █████████████████████████████████▏ │
112. │ 2021-02-15 │ 3475 │ ██████████████████████████████████▋ │
113. │ 2021-02-22 │ 3549 │ ███████████████████████████████████▍ │
114. │ 2021-03-01 │ 3755 │ █████████████████████████████████████▌ │
115. │ 2021-03-08 │ 3080 │ ██████████████████████████████▋ │
116. │ 2021-03-15 │ 3789 │ █████████████████████████████████████▊ │
117. │ 2021-03-22 │ 3804 │ ██████████████████████████████████████ │
118. │ 2021-03-29 │ 4238 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████▍ │
119. │ 2021-04-05 │ 4307 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████ │
120. │ 2021-04-12 │ 4225 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
121. │ 2021-04-19 │ 4391 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
122. │ 2021-04-26 │ 4868 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
123. │ 2021-05-03 │ 4977 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
124. │ 2021-05-10 │ 5164 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
125. │ 2021-05-17 │ 4986 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
126. │ 2021-05-24 │ 5024 │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████▏ │
127. │ 2021-05-31 │ 4824 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████▏ │
128. │ 2021-06-07 │ 5652 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▌ │
129. │ 2021-06-14 │ 5613 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▏ │
130. │ 2021-06-21 │ 6061 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▌ │
131. │ 2021-06-28 │ 2554 │ █████████████████████████▌ │
└────────────┴──────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Online Playground
You can test other queries to this data set using the interactive resource Online Playground. For example, like this. However, please note that you cannot create temporary tables here.