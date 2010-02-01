CREATE TABLE trips_mergetree

ENGINE = MergeTree ( pickup_date , pickup_datetime , 8192 )

AS SELECT



trip_id ,

CAST ( vendor_id AS Enum8 ( '1' = 1 , '2' = 2 , 'CMT' = 3 , 'VTS' = 4 , 'DDS' = 5 , 'B02512' = 10 , 'B02598' = 11 , 'B02617' = 12 , 'B02682' = 13 , 'B02764' = 14 ) ) AS vendor_id ,

toDate ( pickup_datetime ) AS pickup_date ,

ifNull ( pickup_datetime , toDateTime ( 0 ) ) AS pickup_datetime ,

toDate ( dropoff_datetime ) AS dropoff_date ,

ifNull ( dropoff_datetime , toDateTime ( 0 ) ) AS dropoff_datetime ,

assumeNotNull ( store_and_fwd_flag ) IN ( 'Y' , '1' , '2' ) AS store_and_fwd_flag ,

assumeNotNull ( rate_code_id ) AS rate_code_id ,

assumeNotNull ( pickup_longitude ) AS pickup_longitude ,

assumeNotNull ( pickup_latitude ) AS pickup_latitude ,

assumeNotNull ( dropoff_longitude ) AS dropoff_longitude ,

assumeNotNull ( dropoff_latitude ) AS dropoff_latitude ,

assumeNotNull ( passenger_count ) AS passenger_count ,

assumeNotNull ( trip_distance ) AS trip_distance ,

assumeNotNull ( fare_amount ) AS fare_amount ,

assumeNotNull ( extra ) AS extra ,

assumeNotNull ( mta_tax ) AS mta_tax ,

assumeNotNull ( tip_amount ) AS tip_amount ,

assumeNotNull ( tolls_amount ) AS tolls_amount ,

assumeNotNull ( ehail_fee ) AS ehail_fee ,

assumeNotNull ( improvement_surcharge ) AS improvement_surcharge ,

assumeNotNull ( total_amount ) AS total_amount ,

CAST ( ( assumeNotNull ( payment_type ) AS pt ) IN ( 'CSH' , 'CASH' , 'Cash' , 'CAS' , 'Cas' , '1' ) ? 'CSH' : ( pt IN ( 'CRD' , 'Credit' , 'Cre' , 'CRE' , 'CREDIT' , '2' ) ? 'CRE' : ( pt IN ( 'NOC' , 'No Charge' , 'No' , '3' ) ? 'NOC' : ( pt IN ( 'DIS' , 'Dispute' , 'Dis' , '4' ) ? 'DIS' : 'UNK' ) ) ) AS Enum8 ( 'CSH' = 1 , 'CRE' = 2 , 'UNK' = 0 , 'NOC' = 3 , 'DIS' = 4 ) ) AS payment_type_ ,

assumeNotNull ( trip_type ) AS trip_type ,

ifNull ( toFixedString ( unhex ( pickup ) , 25 ) , toFixedString ( '' , 25 ) ) AS pickup ,

ifNull ( toFixedString ( unhex ( dropoff ) , 25 ) , toFixedString ( '' , 25 ) ) AS dropoff ,

CAST ( assumeNotNull ( cab_type ) AS Enum8 ( 'yellow' = 1 , 'green' = 2 , 'uber' = 3 ) ) AS cab_type ,



assumeNotNull ( pickup_nyct2010_gid ) AS pickup_nyct2010_gid ,

toFloat32 ( ifNull ( pickup_ctlabel , '0' ) ) AS pickup_ctlabel ,

assumeNotNull ( pickup_borocode ) AS pickup_borocode ,

CAST ( assumeNotNull ( pickup_boroname ) AS Enum8 ( 'Manhattan' = 1 , 'Queens' = 4 , 'Brooklyn' = 3 , '' = 0 , 'Bronx' = 2 , 'Staten Island' = 5 ) ) AS pickup_boroname ,

toFixedString ( ifNull ( pickup_ct2010 , '000000' ) , 6 ) AS pickup_ct2010 ,

toFixedString ( ifNull ( pickup_boroct2010 , '0000000' ) , 7 ) AS pickup_boroct2010 ,

CAST ( assumeNotNull ( ifNull ( pickup_cdeligibil , ' ' ) ) AS Enum8 ( ' ' = 0 , 'E' = 1 , 'I' = 2 ) ) AS pickup_cdeligibil ,

toFixedString ( ifNull ( pickup_ntacode , '0000' ) , 4 ) AS pickup_ntacode ,



CAST ( assumeNotNull ( pickup_ntaname ) AS Enum16 ( '' = 0 , 'Airport' = 1 , 'Allerton-Pelham Gardens' = 2 , 'Annadale-Huguenot-Prince\'s Bay-Eltingville' = 3 , 'Arden Heights' = 4 , 'Astoria' = 5 , 'Auburndale' = 6 , 'Baisley Park' = 7 , 'Bath Beach' = 8 , 'Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan' = 9 , 'Bay Ridge' = 10 , 'Bayside-Bayside Hills' = 11 , 'Bedford' = 12 , 'Bedford Park-Fordham North' = 13 , 'Bellerose' = 14 , 'Belmont' = 15 , 'Bensonhurst East' = 16 , 'Bensonhurst West' = 17 , 'Borough Park' = 18 , 'Breezy Point-Belle Harbor-Rockaway Park-Broad Channel' = 19 , 'Briarwood-Jamaica Hills' = 20 , 'Brighton Beach' = 21 , 'Bronxdale' = 22 , 'Brooklyn Heights-Cobble Hill' = 23 , 'Brownsville' = 24 , 'Bushwick North' = 25 , 'Bushwick South' = 26 , 'Cambria Heights' = 27 , 'Canarsie' = 28 , 'Carroll Gardens-Columbia Street-Red Hook' = 29 , 'Central Harlem North-Polo Grounds' = 30 , 'Central Harlem South' = 31 , 'Charleston-Richmond Valley-Tottenville' = 32 , 'Chinatown' = 33 , 'Claremont-Bathgate' = 34 , 'Clinton' = 35 , 'Clinton Hill' = 36 , 'Co-op City' = 37 , 'College Point' = 38 , 'Corona' = 39 , 'Crotona Park East' = 40 , 'Crown Heights North' = 41 , 'Crown Heights South' = 42 , 'Cypress Hills-City Line' = 43 , 'DUMBO-Vinegar Hill-Downtown Brooklyn-Boerum Hill' = 44 , 'Douglas Manor-Douglaston-Little Neck' = 45 , 'Dyker Heights' = 46 , 'East Concourse-Concourse Village' = 47 , 'East Elmhurst' = 48 , 'East Flatbush-Farragut' = 49 , 'East Flushing' = 50 , 'East Harlem North' = 51 , 'East Harlem South' = 52 , 'East New York' = 53 , 'East New York (Pennsylvania Ave)' = 54 , 'East Tremont' = 55 , 'East Village' = 56 , 'East Williamsburg' = 57 , 'Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester' = 58 , 'Elmhurst' = 59 , 'Elmhurst-Maspeth' = 60 , 'Erasmus' = 61 , 'Far Rockaway-Bayswater' = 62 , 'Flatbush' = 63 , 'Flatlands' = 64 , 'Flushing' = 65 , 'Fordham South' = 66 , 'Forest Hills' = 67 , 'Fort Greene' = 68 , 'Fresh Meadows-Utopia' = 69 , 'Ft. Totten-Bay Terrace-Clearview' = 70 , 'Georgetown-Marine Park-Bergen Beach-Mill Basin' = 71 , 'Glen Oaks-Floral Park-New Hyde Park' = 72 , 'Glendale' = 73 , 'Gramercy' = 74 , 'Grasmere-Arrochar-Ft. Wadsworth' = 75 , 'Gravesend' = 76 , 'Great Kills' = 77 , 'Greenpoint' = 78 , 'Grymes Hill-Clifton-Fox Hills' = 79 , 'Hamilton Heights' = 80 , 'Hammels-Arverne-Edgemere' = 81 , 'Highbridge' = 82 , 'Hollis' = 83 , 'Homecrest' = 84 , 'Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square' = 85 , 'Hunters Point-Sunnyside-West Maspeth' = 86 , 'Hunts Point' = 87 , 'Jackson Heights' = 88 , 'Jamaica' = 89 , 'Jamaica Estates-Holliswood' = 90 , 'Kensington-Ocean Parkway' = 91 , 'Kew Gardens' = 92 , 'Kew Gardens Hills' = 93 , 'Kingsbridge Heights' = 94 , 'Laurelton' = 95 , 'Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island' = 96 , 'Lincoln Square' = 97 , 'Lindenwood-Howard Beach' = 98 , 'Longwood' = 99 , 'Lower East Side' = 100 , 'Madison' = 101 , 'Manhattanville' = 102 , 'Marble Hill-Inwood' = 103 , 'Mariner\'s Harbor-Arlington-Port Ivory-Graniteville' = 104 , 'Maspeth' = 105 , 'Melrose South-Mott Haven North' = 106 , 'Middle Village' = 107 , 'Midtown-Midtown South' = 108 , 'Midwood' = 109 , 'Morningside Heights' = 110 , 'Morrisania-Melrose' = 111 , 'Mott Haven-Port Morris' = 112 , 'Mount Hope' = 113 , 'Murray Hill' = 114 , 'Murray Hill-Kips Bay' = 115 , 'New Brighton-Silver Lake' = 116 , 'New Dorp-Midland Beach' = 117 , 'New Springville-Bloomfield-Travis' = 118 , 'North Corona' = 119 , 'North Riverdale-Fieldston-Riverdale' = 120 , 'North Side-South Side' = 121 , 'Norwood' = 122 , 'Oakland Gardens' = 123 , 'Oakwood-Oakwood Beach' = 124 , 'Ocean Hill' = 125 , 'Ocean Parkway South' = 126 , 'Old Astoria' = 127 , 'Old Town-Dongan Hills-South Beach' = 128 , 'Ozone Park' = 129 , 'Park Slope-Gowanus' = 130 , 'Parkchester' = 131 , 'Pelham Bay-Country Club-City Island' = 132 , 'Pelham Parkway' = 133 , 'Pomonok-Flushing Heights-Hillcrest' = 134 , 'Port Richmond' = 135 , 'Prospect Heights' = 136 , 'Prospect Lefferts Gardens-Wingate' = 137 , 'Queens Village' = 138 , 'Queensboro Hill' = 139 , 'Queensbridge-Ravenswood-Long Island City' = 140 , 'Rego Park' = 141 , 'Richmond Hill' = 142 , 'Ridgewood' = 143 , 'Rikers Island' = 144 , 'Rosedale' = 145 , 'Rossville-Woodrow' = 146 , 'Rugby-Remsen Village' = 147 , 'Schuylerville-Throgs Neck-Edgewater Park' = 148 , 'Seagate-Coney Island' = 149 , 'Sheepshead Bay-Gerritsen Beach-Manhattan Beach' = 150 , 'SoHo-TriBeCa-Civic Center-Little Italy' = 151 , 'Soundview-Bruckner' = 152 , 'Soundview-Castle Hill-Clason Point-Harding Park' = 153 , 'South Jamaica' = 154 , 'South Ozone Park' = 155 , 'Springfield Gardens North' = 156 , 'Springfield Gardens South-Brookville' = 157 , 'Spuyten Duyvil-Kingsbridge' = 158 , 'St. Albans' = 159 , 'Stapleton-Rosebank' = 160 , 'Starrett City' = 161 , 'Steinway' = 162 , 'Stuyvesant Heights' = 163 , 'Stuyvesant Town-Cooper Village' = 164 , 'Sunset Park East' = 165 , 'Sunset Park West' = 166 , 'Todt Hill-Emerson Hill-Heartland Village-Lighthouse Hill' = 167 , 'Turtle Bay-East Midtown' = 168 , 'University Heights-Morris Heights' = 169 , 'Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill' = 170 , 'Upper West Side' = 171 , 'Van Cortlandt Village' = 172 , 'Van Nest-Morris Park-Westchester Square' = 173 , 'Washington Heights North' = 174 , 'Washington Heights South' = 175 , 'West Brighton' = 176 , 'West Concourse' = 177 , 'West Farms-Bronx River' = 178 , 'West New Brighton-New Brighton-St. George' = 179 , 'West Village' = 180 , 'Westchester-Unionport' = 181 , 'Westerleigh' = 182 , 'Whitestone' = 183 , 'Williamsbridge-Olinville' = 184 , 'Williamsburg' = 185 , 'Windsor Terrace' = 186 , 'Woodhaven' = 187 , 'Woodlawn-Wakefield' = 188 , 'Woodside' = 189 , 'Yorkville' = 190 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Bronx' = 191 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Brooklyn' = 192 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Manhattan' = 193 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Queens' = 194 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Staten Island' = 195 ) ) AS pickup_ntaname ,



toUInt16 ( ifNull ( pickup_puma , '0' ) ) AS pickup_puma ,



assumeNotNull ( dropoff_nyct2010_gid ) AS dropoff_nyct2010_gid ,

toFloat32 ( ifNull ( dropoff_ctlabel , '0' ) ) AS dropoff_ctlabel ,

assumeNotNull ( dropoff_borocode ) AS dropoff_borocode ,

CAST ( assumeNotNull ( dropoff_boroname ) AS Enum8 ( 'Manhattan' = 1 , 'Queens' = 4 , 'Brooklyn' = 3 , '' = 0 , 'Bronx' = 2 , 'Staten Island' = 5 ) ) AS dropoff_boroname ,

toFixedString ( ifNull ( dropoff_ct2010 , '000000' ) , 6 ) AS dropoff_ct2010 ,

toFixedString ( ifNull ( dropoff_boroct2010 , '0000000' ) , 7 ) AS dropoff_boroct2010 ,

CAST ( assumeNotNull ( ifNull ( dropoff_cdeligibil , ' ' ) ) AS Enum8 ( ' ' = 0 , 'E' = 1 , 'I' = 2 ) ) AS dropoff_cdeligibil ,

toFixedString ( ifNull ( dropoff_ntacode , '0000' ) , 4 ) AS dropoff_ntacode ,



CAST ( assumeNotNull ( dropoff_ntaname ) AS Enum16 ( '' = 0 , 'Airport' = 1 , 'Allerton-Pelham Gardens' = 2 , 'Annadale-Huguenot-Prince\'s Bay-Eltingville' = 3 , 'Arden Heights' = 4 , 'Astoria' = 5 , 'Auburndale' = 6 , 'Baisley Park' = 7 , 'Bath Beach' = 8 , 'Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan' = 9 , 'Bay Ridge' = 10 , 'Bayside-Bayside Hills' = 11 , 'Bedford' = 12 , 'Bedford Park-Fordham North' = 13 , 'Bellerose' = 14 , 'Belmont' = 15 , 'Bensonhurst East' = 16 , 'Bensonhurst West' = 17 , 'Borough Park' = 18 , 'Breezy Point-Belle Harbor-Rockaway Park-Broad Channel' = 19 , 'Briarwood-Jamaica Hills' = 20 , 'Brighton Beach' = 21 , 'Bronxdale' = 22 , 'Brooklyn Heights-Cobble Hill' = 23 , 'Brownsville' = 24 , 'Bushwick North' = 25 , 'Bushwick South' = 26 , 'Cambria Heights' = 27 , 'Canarsie' = 28 , 'Carroll Gardens-Columbia Street-Red Hook' = 29 , 'Central Harlem North-Polo Grounds' = 30 , 'Central Harlem South' = 31 , 'Charleston-Richmond Valley-Tottenville' = 32 , 'Chinatown' = 33 , 'Claremont-Bathgate' = 34 , 'Clinton' = 35 , 'Clinton Hill' = 36 , 'Co-op City' = 37 , 'College Point' = 38 , 'Corona' = 39 , 'Crotona Park East' = 40 , 'Crown Heights North' = 41 , 'Crown Heights South' = 42 , 'Cypress Hills-City Line' = 43 , 'DUMBO-Vinegar Hill-Downtown Brooklyn-Boerum Hill' = 44 , 'Douglas Manor-Douglaston-Little Neck' = 45 , 'Dyker Heights' = 46 , 'East Concourse-Concourse Village' = 47 , 'East Elmhurst' = 48 , 'East Flatbush-Farragut' = 49 , 'East Flushing' = 50 , 'East Harlem North' = 51 , 'East Harlem South' = 52 , 'East New York' = 53 , 'East New York (Pennsylvania Ave)' = 54 , 'East Tremont' = 55 , 'East Village' = 56 , 'East Williamsburg' = 57 , 'Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester' = 58 , 'Elmhurst' = 59 , 'Elmhurst-Maspeth' = 60 , 'Erasmus' = 61 , 'Far Rockaway-Bayswater' = 62 , 'Flatbush' = 63 , 'Flatlands' = 64 , 'Flushing' = 65 , 'Fordham South' = 66 , 'Forest Hills' = 67 , 'Fort Greene' = 68 , 'Fresh Meadows-Utopia' = 69 , 'Ft. Totten-Bay Terrace-Clearview' = 70 , 'Georgetown-Marine Park-Bergen Beach-Mill Basin' = 71 , 'Glen Oaks-Floral Park-New Hyde Park' = 72 , 'Glendale' = 73 , 'Gramercy' = 74 , 'Grasmere-Arrochar-Ft. Wadsworth' = 75 , 'Gravesend' = 76 , 'Great Kills' = 77 , 'Greenpoint' = 78 , 'Grymes Hill-Clifton-Fox Hills' = 79 , 'Hamilton Heights' = 80 , 'Hammels-Arverne-Edgemere' = 81 , 'Highbridge' = 82 , 'Hollis' = 83 , 'Homecrest' = 84 , 'Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square' = 85 , 'Hunters Point-Sunnyside-West Maspeth' = 86 , 'Hunts Point' = 87 , 'Jackson Heights' = 88 , 'Jamaica' = 89 , 'Jamaica Estates-Holliswood' = 90 , 'Kensington-Ocean Parkway' = 91 , 'Kew Gardens' = 92 , 'Kew Gardens Hills' = 93 , 'Kingsbridge Heights' = 94 , 'Laurelton' = 95 , 'Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island' = 96 , 'Lincoln Square' = 97 , 'Lindenwood-Howard Beach' = 98 , 'Longwood' = 99 , 'Lower East Side' = 100 , 'Madison' = 101 , 'Manhattanville' = 102 , 'Marble Hill-Inwood' = 103 , 'Mariner\'s Harbor-Arlington-Port Ivory-Graniteville' = 104 , 'Maspeth' = 105 , 'Melrose South-Mott Haven North' = 106 , 'Middle Village' = 107 , 'Midtown-Midtown South' = 108 , 'Midwood' = 109 , 'Morningside Heights' = 110 , 'Morrisania-Melrose' = 111 , 'Mott Haven-Port Morris' = 112 , 'Mount Hope' = 113 , 'Murray Hill' = 114 , 'Murray Hill-Kips Bay' = 115 , 'New Brighton-Silver Lake' = 116 , 'New Dorp-Midland Beach' = 117 , 'New Springville-Bloomfield-Travis' = 118 , 'North Corona' = 119 , 'North Riverdale-Fieldston-Riverdale' = 120 , 'North Side-South Side' = 121 , 'Norwood' = 122 , 'Oakland Gardens' = 123 , 'Oakwood-Oakwood Beach' = 124 , 'Ocean Hill' = 125 , 'Ocean Parkway South' = 126 , 'Old Astoria' = 127 , 'Old Town-Dongan Hills-South Beach' = 128 , 'Ozone Park' = 129 , 'Park Slope-Gowanus' = 130 , 'Parkchester' = 131 , 'Pelham Bay-Country Club-City Island' = 132 , 'Pelham Parkway' = 133 , 'Pomonok-Flushing Heights-Hillcrest' = 134 , 'Port Richmond' = 135 , 'Prospect Heights' = 136 , 'Prospect Lefferts Gardens-Wingate' = 137 , 'Queens Village' = 138 , 'Queensboro Hill' = 139 , 'Queensbridge-Ravenswood-Long Island City' = 140 , 'Rego Park' = 141 , 'Richmond Hill' = 142 , 'Ridgewood' = 143 , 'Rikers Island' = 144 , 'Rosedale' = 145 , 'Rossville-Woodrow' = 146 , 'Rugby-Remsen Village' = 147 , 'Schuylerville-Throgs Neck-Edgewater Park' = 148 , 'Seagate-Coney Island' = 149 , 'Sheepshead Bay-Gerritsen Beach-Manhattan Beach' = 150 , 'SoHo-TriBeCa-Civic Center-Little Italy' = 151 , 'Soundview-Bruckner' = 152 , 'Soundview-Castle Hill-Clason Point-Harding Park' = 153 , 'South Jamaica' = 154 , 'South Ozone Park' = 155 , 'Springfield Gardens North' = 156 , 'Springfield Gardens South-Brookville' = 157 , 'Spuyten Duyvil-Kingsbridge' = 158 , 'St. Albans' = 159 , 'Stapleton-Rosebank' = 160 , 'Starrett City' = 161 , 'Steinway' = 162 , 'Stuyvesant Heights' = 163 , 'Stuyvesant Town-Cooper Village' = 164 , 'Sunset Park East' = 165 , 'Sunset Park West' = 166 , 'Todt Hill-Emerson Hill-Heartland Village-Lighthouse Hill' = 167 , 'Turtle Bay-East Midtown' = 168 , 'University Heights-Morris Heights' = 169 , 'Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill' = 170 , 'Upper West Side' = 171 , 'Van Cortlandt Village' = 172 , 'Van Nest-Morris Park-Westchester Square' = 173 , 'Washington Heights North' = 174 , 'Washington Heights South' = 175 , 'West Brighton' = 176 , 'West Concourse' = 177 , 'West Farms-Bronx River' = 178 , 'West New Brighton-New Brighton-St. George' = 179 , 'West Village' = 180 , 'Westchester-Unionport' = 181 , 'Westerleigh' = 182 , 'Whitestone' = 183 , 'Williamsbridge-Olinville' = 184 , 'Williamsburg' = 185 , 'Windsor Terrace' = 186 , 'Woodhaven' = 187 , 'Woodlawn-Wakefield' = 188 , 'Woodside' = 189 , 'Yorkville' = 190 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Bronx' = 191 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Brooklyn' = 192 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Manhattan' = 193 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Queens' = 194 , 'park-cemetery-etc-Staten Island' = 195 ) ) AS dropoff_ntaname ,



toUInt16 ( ifNull ( dropoff_puma , '0' ) ) AS dropoff_puma



FROM trips

