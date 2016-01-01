On this page

New York Public Library "What's on the Menu?" Dataset

The dataset is created by the New York Public Library. It contains historical data on the menus of hotels, restaurants and cafes with the dishes along with their prices.

Source: http://menus.nypl.org/data The data is in public domain.

The data is from library's archive and it may be incomplete and difficult for statistical analysis. Nevertheless it is also very yummy. The size is just 1.3 million records about dishes in the menus — it's a very small data volume for ClickHouse, but it's still a good example.

Run the command:

wget https://s3.amazonaws.com/menusdata.nypl.org/gzips/2021_08_01_07_01_17_data.tgz



Replace the link to the up to date link from http://menus.nypl.org/data if needed. Download size is about 35 MB.

tar xvf 2021_08_01_07_01_17_data.tgz



Uncompressed size is about 150 MB.

The data is normalized consisted of four tables:

We use Decimal data type to store prices.

CREATE TABLE dish

(

id UInt32 ,

name String ,

description String ,

menus_appeared UInt32 ,

times_appeared Int32 ,

first_appeared UInt16 ,

last_appeared UInt16 ,

lowest_price Decimal64 ( 3 ) ,

highest_price Decimal64 ( 3 )

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id ;



CREATE TABLE menu

(

id UInt32 ,

name String ,

sponsor String ,

event String ,

venue String ,

place String ,

physical_description String ,

occasion String ,

notes String ,

call_number String ,

keywords String ,

language String ,

date String ,

location String ,

location_type String ,

currency String ,

currency_symbol String ,

status String ,

page_count UInt16 ,

dish_count UInt16

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id ;



CREATE TABLE menu_page

(

id UInt32 ,

menu_id UInt32 ,

page_number UInt16 ,

image_id String ,

full_height UInt16 ,

full_width UInt16 ,

uuid UUID

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id ;



CREATE TABLE menu_item

(

id UInt32 ,

menu_page_id UInt32 ,

price Decimal64 ( 3 ) ,

high_price Decimal64 ( 3 ) ,

dish_id UInt32 ,

created_at DateTime ,

updated_at DateTime ,

xpos Float64 ,

ypos Float64

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id ;



Upload data into ClickHouse, run:

clickhouse-client --format_csv_allow_single_quotes 0 --input_format_null_as_default 0 --query "INSERT INTO dish FORMAT CSVWithNames" < Dish.csv

clickhouse-client --format_csv_allow_single_quotes 0 --input_format_null_as_default 0 --query "INSERT INTO menu FORMAT CSVWithNames" < Menu.csv

clickhouse-client --format_csv_allow_single_quotes 0 --input_format_null_as_default 0 --query "INSERT INTO menu_page FORMAT CSVWithNames" < MenuPage.csv

clickhouse-client --format_csv_allow_single_quotes 0 --input_format_null_as_default 0 --date_time_input_format best_effort --query "INSERT INTO menu_item FORMAT CSVWithNames" < MenuItem.csv



We use CSVWithNames format as the data is represented by CSV with header.

We disable format_csv_allow_single_quotes as only double quotes are used for data fields and single quotes can be inside the values and should not confuse the CSV parser.

We disable input_format_null_as_default as our data does not have NULL. Otherwise ClickHouse will try to parse \N sequences and can be confused with \ in data.

The setting date_time_input_format best_effort allows to parse DateTime fields in wide variety of formats. For example, ISO-8601 without seconds like '2000-01-01 01:02' will be recognized. Without this setting only fixed DateTime format is allowed.

Data is presented in multiple tables in normalized form. It means you have to perform JOIN if you want to query, e.g. dish names from menu items. For typical analytical tasks it is way more efficient to deal with pre-JOINed data to avoid doing JOIN every time. It is called "denormalized" data.

We will create a table menu_item_denorm where will contain all the data JOINed together:

CREATE TABLE menu_item_denorm

ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY ( dish_name , created_at )

AS SELECT

price ,

high_price ,

created_at ,

updated_at ,

xpos ,

ypos ,

dish . id AS dish_id ,

dish . name AS dish_name ,

dish . description AS dish_description ,

dish . menus_appeared AS dish_menus_appeared ,

dish . times_appeared AS dish_times_appeared ,

dish . first_appeared AS dish_first_appeared ,

dish . last_appeared AS dish_last_appeared ,

dish . lowest_price AS dish_lowest_price ,

dish . highest_price AS dish_highest_price ,

menu . id AS menu_id ,

menu . name AS menu_name ,

menu . sponsor AS menu_sponsor ,

menu . event AS menu_event ,

menu . venue AS menu_venue ,

menu . place AS menu_place ,

menu . physical_description AS menu_physical_description ,

menu . occasion AS menu_occasion ,

menu . notes AS menu_notes ,

menu . call_number AS menu_call_number ,

menu . keywords AS menu_keywords ,

menu . language AS menu_language ,

menu . date AS menu_date ,

menu . location AS menu_location ,

menu . location_type AS menu_location_type ,

menu . currency AS menu_currency ,

menu . currency_symbol AS menu_currency_symbol ,

menu . status AS menu_status ,

menu . page_count AS menu_page_count ,

menu . dish_count AS menu_dish_count

FROM menu_item

JOIN dish ON menu_item . dish_id = dish . id

JOIN menu_page ON menu_item . menu_page_id = menu_page . id

JOIN menu ON menu_page . menu_id = menu . id ;



Query:

SELECT count ( ) FROM menu_item_denorm ;



Result:

┌─count()─┐

│ 1329175 │

└─────────┘



Query:

SELECT

round ( toUInt32OrZero ( extract ( menu_date , '^\\d{4}' ) ) , - 1 ) AS d ,

count ( ) ,

round ( avg ( price ) , 2 ) ,

bar ( avg ( price ) , 0 , 100 , 100 )

FROM menu_item_denorm

WHERE ( menu_currency = 'Dollars' ) AND ( d > 0 ) AND ( d < 2022 )

GROUP BY d

ORDER BY d ASC ;



Result:

┌────d─┬─count()─┬─round(avg(price), 2)─┬─bar(avg(price), 0, 100, 100)─┐

│ 1850 │ 618 │ 1.5 │ █▍ │

│ 1860 │ 1634 │ 1.29 │ █▎ │

│ 1870 │ 2215 │ 1.36 │ █▎ │

│ 1880 │ 3909 │ 1.01 │ █ │

│ 1890 │ 8837 │ 1.4 │ █▍ │

│ 1900 │ 176292 │ 0.68 │ ▋ │

│ 1910 │ 212196 │ 0.88 │ ▊ │

│ 1920 │ 179590 │ 0.74 │ ▋ │

│ 1930 │ 73707 │ 0.6 │ ▌ │

│ 1940 │ 58795 │ 0.57 │ ▌ │

│ 1950 │ 41407 │ 0.95 │ ▊ │

│ 1960 │ 51179 │ 1.32 │ █▎ │

│ 1970 │ 12914 │ 1.86 │ █▋ │

│ 1980 │ 7268 │ 4.35 │ ████▎ │

│ 1990 │ 11055 │ 6.03 │ ██████ │

│ 2000 │ 2467 │ 11.85 │ ███████████▋ │

│ 2010 │ 597 │ 25.66 │ █████████████████████████▋ │

└──────┴─────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘



Take it with a grain of salt.

Query:

SELECT

round ( toUInt32OrZero ( extract ( menu_date , '^\\d{4}' ) ) , - 1 ) AS d ,

count ( ) ,

round ( avg ( price ) , 2 ) ,

bar ( avg ( price ) , 0 , 50 , 100 )

FROM menu_item_denorm

WHERE ( menu_currency = 'Dollars' ) AND ( d > 0 ) AND ( d < 2022 ) AND ( dish_name ILIKE '%burger%' )

GROUP BY d

ORDER BY d ASC ;



Result:

┌────d─┬─count()─┬─round(avg(price), 2)─┬─bar(avg(price), 0, 50, 100)───────────┐

│ 1880 │ 2 │ 0.42 │ ▋ │

│ 1890 │ 7 │ 0.85 │ █▋ │

│ 1900 │ 399 │ 0.49 │ ▊ │

│ 1910 │ 589 │ 0.68 │ █▎ │

│ 1920 │ 280 │ 0.56 │ █ │

│ 1930 │ 74 │ 0.42 │ ▋ │

│ 1940 │ 119 │ 0.59 │ █▏ │

│ 1950 │ 134 │ 1.09 │ ██▏ │

│ 1960 │ 272 │ 0.92 │ █▋ │

│ 1970 │ 108 │ 1.18 │ ██▎ │

│ 1980 │ 88 │ 2.82 │ █████▋ │

│ 1990 │ 184 │ 3.68 │ ███████▎ │

│ 2000 │ 21 │ 7.14 │ ██████████████▎ │

│ 2010 │ 6 │ 18.42 │ ████████████████████████████████████▋ │

└──────┴─────────┴──────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────┘



Query:

SELECT

round ( toUInt32OrZero ( extract ( menu_date , '^\\d{4}' ) ) , - 1 ) AS d ,

count ( ) ,

round ( avg ( price ) , 2 ) ,

bar ( avg ( price ) , 0 , 50 , 100 )

FROM menu_item_denorm

WHERE ( menu_currency IN ( 'Dollars' , '' ) ) AND ( d > 0 ) AND ( d < 2022 ) AND ( dish_name ILIKE '%vodka%' )

GROUP BY d

ORDER BY d ASC ;



Result:

┌────d─┬─count()─┬─round(avg(price), 2)─┬─bar(avg(price), 0, 50, 100)─┐

│ 1910 │ 2 │ 0 │ │

│ 1920 │ 1 │ 0.3 │ ▌ │

│ 1940 │ 21 │ 0.42 │ ▋ │

│ 1950 │ 14 │ 0.59 │ █▏ │

│ 1960 │ 113 │ 2.17 │ ████▎ │

│ 1970 │ 37 │ 0.68 │ █▎ │

│ 1980 │ 19 │ 2.55 │ █████ │

│ 1990 │ 86 │ 3.6 │ ███████▏ │

│ 2000 │ 2 │ 3.98 │ ███████▊ │

└──────┴─────────┴──────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘



To get vodka we have to write ILIKE '%vodka%' and this definitely makes a statement.

Let's print caviar prices. Also let's print a name of any dish with caviar.

Query:

SELECT

round ( toUInt32OrZero ( extract ( menu_date , '^\\d{4}' ) ) , - 1 ) AS d ,

count ( ) ,

round ( avg ( price ) , 2 ) ,

bar ( avg ( price ) , 0 , 50 , 100 ) ,

any ( dish_name )

FROM menu_item_denorm

WHERE ( menu_currency IN ( 'Dollars' , '' ) ) AND ( d > 0 ) AND ( d < 2022 ) AND ( dish_name ILIKE '%caviar%' )

GROUP BY d

ORDER BY d ASC ;



Result:

┌────d─┬─count()─┬─round(avg(price), 2)─┬─bar(avg(price), 0, 50, 100)──────┬─any(dish_name)──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 1090 │ 1 │ 0 │ │ Caviar │

│ 1880 │ 3 │ 0 │ │ Caviar │

│ 1890 │ 39 │ 0.59 │ █▏ │ Butter and caviar │

│ 1900 │ 1014 │ 0.34 │ ▋ │ Anchovy Caviar on Toast │

│ 1910 │ 1588 │ 1.35 │ ██▋ │ 1/1 Brötchen Caviar │

│ 1920 │ 927 │ 1.37 │ ██▋ │ ASTRAKAN CAVIAR │

│ 1930 │ 289 │ 1.91 │ ███▋ │ Astrachan caviar │

│ 1940 │ 201 │ 0.83 │ █▋ │ (SPECIAL) Domestic Caviar Sandwich │

│ 1950 │ 81 │ 2.27 │ ████▌ │ Beluga Caviar │

│ 1960 │ 126 │ 2.21 │ ████▍ │ Beluga Caviar │

│ 1970 │ 105 │ 0.95 │ █▊ │ BELUGA MALOSSOL CAVIAR AMERICAN DRESSING │

│ 1980 │ 12 │ 7.22 │ ██████████████▍ │ Authentic Iranian Beluga Caviar the world's finest black caviar presented in ice garni and a sampling of chilled 100° Russian vodka │

│ 1990 │ 74 │ 14.42 │ ████████████████████████████▋ │ Avocado Salad, Fresh cut avocado with caviare │

│ 2000 │ 3 │ 7.82 │ ███████████████▋ │ Aufgeschlagenes Kartoffelsueppchen mit Forellencaviar │

│ 2010 │ 6 │ 15.58 │ ███████████████████████████████▏ │ "OYSTERS AND PEARLS" "Sabayon" of Pearl Tapioca with Island Creek Oysters and Russian Sevruga Caviar │

└──────┴─────────┴──────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



At least they have caviar with vodka. Very nice.

The data is uploaded to ClickHouse Playground, example.