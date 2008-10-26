Hacker News 数据集
在本教程中，您将从 CSV 和 Parquet 格式中向 ClickHouse 表插入 2800 万行 Hacker News 数据，并运行一些简单的查询来探索数据。
CSV
采样数据
clickhouse-local 允许用户对本地文件进行快速处理，而无需部署和配置 ClickHouse 服务器。
在将任何数据存储到 ClickHouse 之前，让我们使用 clickhouse-local 对文件进行采样。 从控制台运行：
clickhouse-local
接下来，运行以下命令来探索数据：
SELECT *
FROM file('hacknernews.csv.gz', CSVWithNames)
LIMIT 2
SETTINGS input_format_try_infer_datetimes = 0
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
id: 344065
deleted: 0
type: comment
by: callmeed
time: 2008-10-26 05:06:58
text: What kind of reports do you need?<p>ActiveMerchant just connects your app to a gateway for cc approval and processing.<p>Braintree has very nice reports on transactions and it's very easy to refund a payment.<p>Beyond that, you are dealing with Rails after all–it's pretty easy to scaffold out some reports from your subscriber base.
dead: 0
parent: 344038
poll: 0
kids: []
url:
score: 0
title:
parts: []
descendants: 0
Row 2:
──────
id: 344066
deleted: 0
type: story
by: acangiano
time: 2008-10-26 05:07:59
text:
dead: 0
parent: 0
poll: 0
kids: [344111,344202,344329,344606]
url: http://antoniocangiano.com/2008/10/26/what-arc-should-learn-from-ruby/
score: 33
title: What Arc should learn from Ruby
parts: []
descendants: 10
此命令中有许多微妙的能力。
file 操作符允许您从本地磁盘读取文件，仅指定格式为
CSVWithNames。
最重要的是，架构将从文件内容中自动推断出。
另外注意
clickhouse-local 如何能够读取压缩文件，并根据扩展名推断 gzip 格式。
Vertical 格式用于更轻松地查看每一列的数据。
使用模式推断加载数据
加载数据最简单且功能最强大的工具是
clickhouse-client：这是一个功能丰富的本地命令行客户端。
要加载数据，您可以再次利用模式推断，依赖 ClickHouse 来确定列的数据类型。
运行以下命令以创建一个表并直接从远程 CSV 文件插入数据，通过
url 函数访问内容。
架构将自动推断：
CREATE TABLE hackernews ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tuple
(
) EMPTY AS SELECT * FROM url('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/hackernews/hacknernews.csv.gz', 'CSVWithNames');
这将创建一个空表，使用从数据推断出的架构。
DESCRIBE TABLE 命令允许我们理解这些分配的类型。
DESCRIBE TABLE hackernews
┌─name────────┬─type─────────────────────┬
│ id │ Nullable(Float64) │
│ deleted │ Nullable(Float64) │
│ type │ Nullable(String) │
│ by │ Nullable(String) │
│ time │ Nullable(String) │
│ text │ Nullable(String) │
│ dead │ Nullable(Float64) │
│ parent │ Nullable(Float64) │
│ poll │ Nullable(Float64) │
│ kids │ Array(Nullable(Float64)) │
│ url │ Nullable(String) │
│ score │ Nullable(Float64) │
│ title │ Nullable(String) │
│ parts │ Array(Nullable(Float64)) │
│ descendants │ Nullable(Float64) │
└─────────────┴──────────────────────────┴
要将数据插入此表中，请使用
INSERT INTO, SELECT 命令。
结合
url 函数，数据将直接从 URL 流式传输：
INSERT INTO hackernews SELECT *
FROM url('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/hackernews/hacknernews.csv.gz', 'CSVWithNames')
您已经成功使用一条命令将 2800 万行插入到 ClickHouse 中！
探索数据
通过运行以下查询，对 Hacker News 故事和特定列进行采样：
SELECT
id,
title,
type,
by,
time,
url,
score
FROM hackernews
WHERE type = 'story'
LIMIT 3
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
id: 2596866
title:
type: story
by:
time: 1306685152
url:
score: 0
Row 2:
──────
id: 2596870
title: WordPress capture users last login date and time
type: story
by: wpsnipp
time: 1306685252
url: http://wpsnipp.com/index.php/date/capture-users-last-login-date-and-time/
score: 1
Row 3:
──────
id: 2596872
title: Recent college graduates get some startup wisdom
type: story
by: whenimgone
time: 1306685352
url: http://articles.chicagotribune.com/2011-05-27/business/sc-cons-0526-started-20110527_1_business-plan-recession-college-graduates
score: 1
虽然模式推断是初始数据探索的一个优秀工具，但它是“最佳努力”的，不能替代为您的数据定义最佳架构的长期方案。
定义架构
显而易见的立即优化是为每个字段定义类型。
除了将时间字段声明为
DateTime 类型外，我们在删除现有数据集后为下方的每个字段定义适当的类型。
在 ClickHouse 中，数据的主键 id 通过
ORDER BY 子句定义。
选择适当的类型和决定在
ORDER BY 子句中包含哪些列将有助于提高查询速度和压缩效果。
运行下面的查询以删除旧架构并创建改进的架构：
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS hackernews;
CREATE TABLE hackernews
(
`id` UInt32,
`deleted` UInt8,
`type` Enum('story' = 1, 'comment' = 2, 'poll' = 3, 'pollopt' = 4, 'job' = 5),
`by` LowCardinality(String),
`time` DateTime,
`text` String,
`dead` UInt8,
`parent` UInt32,
`poll` UInt32,
`kids` Array(UInt32),
`url` String,
`score` Int32,
`title` String,
`parts` Array(UInt32),
`descendants` Int32
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY id
使用优化后的架构，您现在可以从本地文件系统插入数据。
同样使用
clickhouse-client，通过显式的
INSERT INTO 使用
INFILE 子句插入文件。
INSERT INTO hackernews FROM INFILE '/data/hacknernews.csv.gz' FORMAT CSVWithNames
运行示例查询
以下是一些示例查询，以激励您编写自己的查询。
“ClickHouse” 在 Hacker News 中的传播程度如何？
得分字段提供了故事的流行度指标，而
id 字段和
||
连接操作符可用于生成指向原始帖子的链接。
SELECT
time,
score,
descendants,
title,
url,
'https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=' || toString(id) AS hn_url
FROM hackernews
WHERE (type = 'story') AND (title ILIKE '%ClickHouse%')
ORDER BY score DESC
LIMIT 5 FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
time: 1632154428
score: 519
descendants: 159
title: ClickHouse, Inc.
url: https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/blob/master/website/blog/en/2021/clickhouse-inc.md
hn_url: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=28595419
Row 2:
──────
time: 1614699632
score: 383
descendants: 134
title: ClickHouse as an alternative to Elasticsearch for log storage and analysis
url: https://pixeljets.com/blog/clickhouse-vs-elasticsearch/
hn_url: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=26316401
Row 3:
──────
time: 1465985177
score: 243
descendants: 70
title: ClickHouse – high-performance open-source distributed column-oriented DBMS
url: https://clickhouse.yandex/reference_en.html
hn_url: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11908254
Row 4:
──────
time: 1578331410
score: 216
descendants: 86
title: ClickHouse cost-efficiency in action: analyzing 500B rows on an Intel NUC
url: https://www.altinity.com/blog/2020/1/1/clickhouse-cost-efficiency-in-action-analyzing-500-billion-rows-on-an-intel-nuc
hn_url: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=21970952
Row 5:
──────
time: 1622160768
score: 198
descendants: 55
title: ClickHouse: An open-source column-oriented database management system
url: https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse
hn_url: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=27310247
ClickHouse 的噪声是否随着时间的推移而增加？这里展示了将
time 字段定义为
DateTime 的重要性，因为使用适当的数据类型允许您使用
toYYYYMM() 函数：
SELECT
toYYYYMM(time) AS monthYear,
bar(count(), 0, 120, 20)
FROM hackernews
WHERE (type IN ('story', 'comment')) AND ((title ILIKE '%ClickHouse%') OR (text ILIKE '%ClickHouse%'))
GROUP BY monthYear
ORDER BY monthYear ASC
┌─monthYear─┬─bar(count(), 0, 120, 20)─┐
│ 201606 │ ██▎ │
│ 201607 │ ▏ │
│ 201610 │ ▎ │
│ 201612 │ ▏ │
│ 201701 │ ▎ │
│ 201702 │ █ │
│ 201703 │ ▋ │
│ 201704 │ █ │
│ 201705 │ ██ │
│ 201706 │ ▎ │
│ 201707 │ ▎ │
│ 201708 │ ▏ │
│ 201709 │ ▎ │
│ 201710 │ █▌ │
│ 201711 │ █▌ │
│ 201712 │ ▌ │
│ 201801 │ █▌ │
│ 201802 │ ▋ │
│ 201803 │ ███▏ │
│ 201804 │ ██▏ │
│ 201805 │ ▋ │
│ 201806 │ █▏ │
│ 201807 │ █▌ │
│ 201808 │ ▋ │
│ 201809 │ █▌ │
│ 201810 │ ███▌ │
│ 201811 │ ████ │
│ 201812 │ █▌ │
│ 201901 │ ████▋ │
│ 201902 │ ███ │
│ 201903 │ ▋ │
│ 201904 │ █ │
│ 201905 │ ███▋ │
│ 201906 │ █▏ │
│ 201907 │ ██▎ │
│ 201908 │ ██▋ │
│ 201909 │ █▋ │
│ 201910 │ █ │
│ 201911 │ ███ │
│ 201912 │ █▎ │
│ 202001 │ ███████████▋ │
│ 202002 │ ██████▌ │
│ 202003 │ ███████████▋ │
│ 202004 │ ███████▎ │
│ 202005 │ ██████▏ │
│ 202006 │ ██████▏ │
│ 202007 │ ███████▋ │
│ 202008 │ ███▋ │
│ 202009 │ ████ │
│ 202010 │ ████▌ │
│ 202011 │ █████▏ │
│ 202012 │ ███▋ │
│ 202101 │ ███▏ │
│ 202102 │ █████████ │
│ 202103 │ █████████████▋ │
│ 202104 │ ███▏ │
│ 202105 │ ████████████▋ │
│ 202106 │ ███ │
│ 202107 │ █████▏ │
│ 202108 │ ████▎ │
│ 202109 │ ██████████████████▎ │
│ 202110 │ ▏ │
└───────────┴──────────────────────────┘
看起来“ClickHouse”的受欢迎程度随着时间的推移而增长。
谁是 ClickHouse 相关文章的顶级评论者？
SELECT
by,
count() AS comments
FROM hackernews
WHERE (type IN ('story', 'comment')) AND ((title ILIKE '%ClickHouse%') OR (text ILIKE '%ClickHouse%'))
GROUP BY by
ORDER BY comments DESC
LIMIT 5
┌─by──────────┬─comments─┐
│ hodgesrm │ 78 │
│ zX41ZdbW │ 45 │
│ manigandham │ 39 │
│ pachico │ 35 │
│ valyala │ 27 │
└─────────────┴──────────┘
哪些评论产生了最多的兴趣？
SELECT
by,
sum(score) AS total_score,
sum(length(kids)) AS total_sub_comments
FROM hackernews
WHERE (type IN ('story', 'comment')) AND ((title ILIKE '%ClickHouse%') OR (text ILIKE '%ClickHouse%'))
GROUP BY by
ORDER BY total_score DESC
LIMIT 5
┌─by───────┬─total_score─┬─total_sub_comments─┐
│ zX41ZdbW │ 571 │ 50 │
│ jetter │ 386 │ 30 │
│ hodgesrm │ 312 │ 50 │
│ mechmind │ 243 │ 16 │
│ tosh │ 198 │ 12 │
└──────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘
Parquet
ClickHouse 的一个优势是能够处理任意数量的 格式。 CSV 代表了一个相当理想的用例，但并不是数据交换中最有效的格式。
接下来，您将从 Parquet 文件中加载数据，这是一个高效的列式格式。
Parquet 拥有最小的数据类型，ClickHouse 需要遵循这些类型信息，并且这些类型信息编码在格式本身中。 对 Parquet 文件的类型推断必然会导致与 CSV 文件的架构略有不同。
插入数据
运行以下查询以读取相同的 Parquet 格式数据，同样使用 url 函数读取远程数据：
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS hackernews;
CREATE TABLE hackernews
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY id
SETTINGS allow_nullable_key = 1 EMPTY AS
SELECT *
FROM url('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/hackernews/hacknernews.parquet', 'Parquet')
INSERT INTO hackernews SELECT *
FROM url('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/hackernews/hacknernews.parquet', 'Parquet')
作为 Parquet 格式的条件，我们必须接受键可能为
NULL，
即使它们不在数据中。
运行以下命令以查看推断的架构：
┌─name────────┬─type───────────────────┬
│ id │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ deleted │ Nullable(UInt8) │
│ type │ Nullable(String) │
│ time │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ text │ Nullable(String) │
│ dead │ Nullable(UInt8) │
│ parent │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ poll │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ kids │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │
│ url │ Nullable(String) │
│ score │ Nullable(Int32) │
│ title │ Nullable(String) │
│ parts │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │
│ descendants │ Nullable(Int32) │
└─────────────┴────────────────────────┴
与 CSV 文件一样，您可以手动指定架构，以更好地控制所选择的类型，并直接从 s3 插入数据：
CREATE TABLE hackernews
(
`id` UInt64,
`deleted` UInt8,
`type` String,
`author` String,
`timestamp` DateTime,
`comment` String,
`dead` UInt8,
`parent` UInt64,
`poll` UInt64,
`children` Array(UInt32),
`url` String,
`score` UInt32,
`title` String,
`parts` Array(UInt32),
`descendants` UInt32
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (type, author);
INSERT INTO hackernews
SELECT * FROM s3(
'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/hackernews/hacknernews.parquet',
'Parquet',
'id UInt64,
deleted UInt8,
type String,
by String,
time DateTime,
text String,
dead UInt8,
parent UInt64,
poll UInt64,
kids Array(UInt32),
url String,
score UInt32,
title String,
parts Array(UInt32),
descendants UInt32');
添加跳过索引以加速查询
要找出有多少评论提及“ClickHouse”，请运行以下查询：
SELECT count(*)
FROM hackernews
WHERE hasToken(lower(comment), 'ClickHouse');
#highlight-next-line
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.843 sec. Processed 28.74 million rows, 9.75 GB (34.08 million rows/s., 11.57 GB/s.)
┌─count()─┐
│ 516 │
└─────────┘
接下来，您将创建一个反向 索引 在“comment” 列上，以加速此查询。 请注意，小写评论将被索引，以独立于大小写查找术语。
运行以下命令以创建索引：
ALTER TABLE hackernews ADD INDEX comment_idx(lower(comment)) TYPE inverted;
ALTER TABLE hackernews MATERIALIZE INDEX comment_idx;
索引的生成会花费一些时间（要检查索引是否已创建，请使用系统表
system.data_skipping_indices）。
一旦索引创建完成，再次运行查询：
SELECT count(*)
FROM hackernews
WHERE hasToken(lower(comment), 'clickhouse');
注意查询现在只需 0.248 秒，而之前没有索引时为 0.843 秒：
#highlight-next-line
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.248 sec. Processed 4.54 million rows, 1.79 GB (18.34 million rows/s., 7.24 GB/s.)
┌─count()─┐
│ 1145 │
└─────────┘
可以使用
EXPLAIN 子句了解为什么添加此索引使查询速度提升约 3.4 倍。
EXPLAIN indexes = 1
SELECT count(*)
FROM hackernews
WHERE hasToken(lower(comment), 'clickhouse')
┌─explain─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Expression ((Projection + Before ORDER BY)) │
│ Aggregating │
│ Expression (Before GROUP BY) │
│ Filter (WHERE) │
│ ReadFromMergeTree (default.hackernews) │
│ Indexes: │
│ PrimaryKey │
│ Condition: true │
│ Parts: 4/4 │
│ Granules: 3528/3528 │
│ Skip │
│ Name: comment_idx │
│ Description: inverted GRANULARITY 1 │
│ Parts: 4/4 │
│ Granules: 554/3528 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
注意到索引允许跳过大量粒度，以加速查询。
现在还可以高效地搜索一个或多个术语：
SELECT count(*)
FROM hackernews
WHERE multiSearchAny(lower(comment), ['oltp', 'olap']);
┌─count()─┐
│ 2177 │
└─────────┘
SELECT count(*)
FROM hackernews
WHERE hasToken(lower(comment), 'avx') AND hasToken(lower(comment), 'sve');
┌─count()─┐
│ 22 │
└─────────┘