跳到主要内容
跳到主要内容

Hacker News 数据集

在本教程中，您将从 CSV 和 Parquet 格式中向 ClickHouse 表插入 2800 万行 Hacker News 数据，并运行一些简单的查询来探索数据。

CSV

下载 CSV

数据集的 CSV 版本可以从我们的公共 S3 bucket 下载，或者通过运行以下命令来获取：

wget https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/hackernews/hacknernews.csv.gz

这个压缩文件大小为 4.6GB，包含 2800 万行，下载需要大约 5-10 分钟。

采样数据

clickhouse-local 允许用户对本地文件进行快速处理，而无需部署和配置 ClickHouse 服务器。

在将任何数据存储到 ClickHouse 之前，让我们使用 clickhouse-local 对文件进行采样。 从控制台运行：

clickhouse-local

接下来，运行以下命令来探索数据：

SELECT *
FROM file('hacknernews.csv.gz', CSVWithNames)
LIMIT 2
SETTINGS input_format_try_infer_datetimes = 0
FORMAT Vertical

Row 1:
──────
id:          344065
deleted:     0
type:        comment
by:          callmeed
time:        2008-10-26 05:06:58
text:        What kind of reports do you need?<p>ActiveMerchant just connects your app to a gateway for cc approval and processing.<p>Braintree has very nice reports on transactions and it's very easy to refund a payment.<p>Beyond that, you are dealing with Rails after all–it's pretty easy to scaffold out some reports from your subscriber base.
dead:        0
parent:      344038
poll:        0
kids:        []
url:
score:       0
title:
parts:       []
descendants: 0

Row 2:
──────
id:          344066
deleted:     0
type:        story
by:          acangiano
time:        2008-10-26 05:07:59
text:
dead:        0
parent:      0
poll:        0
kids:        [344111,344202,344329,344606]
url:         http://antoniocangiano.com/2008/10/26/what-arc-should-learn-from-ruby/
score:       33
title:       What Arc should learn from Ruby
parts:       []
descendants: 10

此命令中有许多微妙的能力。 file 操作符允许您从本地磁盘读取文件，仅指定格式为 CSVWithNames。 最重要的是，架构将从文件内容中自动推断出。 另外注意 clickhouse-local 如何能够读取压缩文件，并根据扩展名推断 gzip 格式。 Vertical 格式用于更轻松地查看每一列的数据。

使用模式推断加载数据

加载数据最简单且功能最强大的工具是 clickhouse-client：这是一个功能丰富的本地命令行客户端。 要加载数据，您可以再次利用模式推断，依赖 ClickHouse 来确定列的数据类型。

运行以下命令以创建一个表并直接从远程 CSV 文件插入数据，通过 url 函数访问内容。 架构将自动推断：

CREATE TABLE hackernews ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tuple
(
) EMPTY AS SELECT * FROM url('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/hackernews/hacknernews.csv.gz', 'CSVWithNames');

这将创建一个空表，使用从数据推断出的架构。 DESCRIBE TABLE 命令允许我们理解这些分配的类型。

DESCRIBE TABLE hackernews

┌─name────────┬─type─────────────────────┬
│ id          │ Nullable(Float64)        │
│ deleted     │ Nullable(Float64)        │
│ type        │ Nullable(String)         │
│ by          │ Nullable(String)         │
│ time        │ Nullable(String)         │
│ text        │ Nullable(String)         │
│ dead        │ Nullable(Float64)        │
│ parent      │ Nullable(Float64)        │
│ poll        │ Nullable(Float64)        │
│ kids        │ Array(Nullable(Float64)) │
│ url         │ Nullable(String)         │
│ score       │ Nullable(Float64)        │
│ title       │ Nullable(String)         │
│ parts       │ Array(Nullable(Float64)) │
│ descendants │ Nullable(Float64)        │
└─────────────┴──────────────────────────┴

要将数据插入此表中，请使用 INSERT INTO, SELECT 命令。 结合 url 函数，数据将直接从 URL 流式传输：

INSERT INTO hackernews SELECT *
FROM url('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/hackernews/hacknernews.csv.gz', 'CSVWithNames')

您已经成功使用一条命令将 2800 万行插入到 ClickHouse 中！

探索数据

通过运行以下查询，对 Hacker News 故事和特定列进行采样：

SELECT
    id,
    title,
    type,
    by,
    time,
    url,
    score
FROM hackernews
WHERE type = 'story'
LIMIT 3
FORMAT Vertical

Row 1:
──────
id:    2596866
title:
type:  story
by:
time:  1306685152
url:
score: 0

Row 2:
──────
id:    2596870
title: WordPress capture users last login date and time
type:  story
by:    wpsnipp
time:  1306685252
url:   http://wpsnipp.com/index.php/date/capture-users-last-login-date-and-time/
score: 1

Row 3:
──────
id:    2596872
title: Recent college graduates get some startup wisdom
type:  story
by:    whenimgone
time:  1306685352
url:   http://articles.chicagotribune.com/2011-05-27/business/sc-cons-0526-started-20110527_1_business-plan-recession-college-graduates
score: 1

虽然模式推断是初始数据探索的一个优秀工具，但它是“最佳努力”的，不能替代为您的数据定义最佳架构的长期方案。

定义架构

显而易见的立即优化是为每个字段定义类型。 除了将时间字段声明为 DateTime 类型外，我们在删除现有数据集后为下方的每个字段定义适当的类型。 在 ClickHouse 中，数据的主键 id 通过 ORDER BY 子句定义。

选择适当的类型和决定在 ORDER BY 子句中包含哪些列将有助于提高查询速度和压缩效果。

运行下面的查询以删除旧架构并创建改进的架构：

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS hackernews;

CREATE TABLE hackernews
(
    `id` UInt32,
    `deleted` UInt8,
    `type` Enum('story' = 1, 'comment' = 2, 'poll' = 3, 'pollopt' = 4, 'job' = 5),
    `by` LowCardinality(String),
    `time` DateTime,
    `text` String,
    `dead` UInt8,
    `parent` UInt32,
    `poll` UInt32,
    `kids` Array(UInt32),
    `url` String,
    `score` Int32,
    `title` String,
    `parts` Array(UInt32),
    `descendants` Int32
)
    ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY id

使用优化后的架构，您现在可以从本地文件系统插入数据。 同样使用 clickhouse-client，通过显式的 INSERT INTO 使用 INFILE 子句插入文件。

INSERT INTO hackernews FROM INFILE '/data/hacknernews.csv.gz' FORMAT CSVWithNames

运行示例查询

以下是一些示例查询，以激励您编写自己的查询。

“ClickHouse” 在 Hacker News 中的传播程度如何？

得分字段提供了故事的流行度指标，而 id 字段和 || 连接操作符可用于生成指向原始帖子的链接。

SELECT
    time,
    score,
    descendants,
    title,
    url,
    'https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=' || toString(id) AS hn_url
FROM hackernews
WHERE (type = 'story') AND (title ILIKE '%ClickHouse%')
ORDER BY score DESC
LIMIT 5 FORMAT Vertical

Row 1:
──────
time:        1632154428
score:       519
descendants: 159
title:       ClickHouse, Inc.
url:         https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/blob/master/website/blog/en/2021/clickhouse-inc.md
hn_url:      https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=28595419

Row 2:
──────
time:        1614699632
score:       383
descendants: 134
title:       ClickHouse as an alternative to Elasticsearch for log storage and analysis
url:         https://pixeljets.com/blog/clickhouse-vs-elasticsearch/
hn_url:      https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=26316401

Row 3:
──────
time:        1465985177
score:       243
descendants: 70
title:       ClickHouse – high-performance open-source distributed column-oriented DBMS
url:         https://clickhouse.yandex/reference_en.html
hn_url:      https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11908254

Row 4:
──────
time:        1578331410
score:       216
descendants: 86
title:       ClickHouse cost-efficiency in action: analyzing 500B rows on an Intel NUC
url:         https://www.altinity.com/blog/2020/1/1/clickhouse-cost-efficiency-in-action-analyzing-500-billion-rows-on-an-intel-nuc
hn_url:      https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=21970952

Row 5:
──────
time:        1622160768
score:       198
descendants: 55
title:       ClickHouse: An open-source column-oriented database management system
url:         https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse
hn_url:      https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=27310247

ClickHouse 的噪声是否随着时间的推移而增加？这里展示了将 time 字段定义为 DateTime 的重要性，因为使用适当的数据类型允许您使用 toYYYYMM() 函数：

SELECT
   toYYYYMM(time) AS monthYear,
   bar(count(), 0, 120, 20)
FROM hackernews
WHERE (type IN ('story', 'comment')) AND ((title ILIKE '%ClickHouse%') OR (text ILIKE '%ClickHouse%'))
GROUP BY monthYear
ORDER BY monthYear ASC

┌─monthYear─┬─bar(count(), 0, 120, 20)─┐
│    201606 │ ██▎                      │
│    201607 │ ▏                        │
│    201610 │ ▎                        │
│    201612 │ ▏                        │
│    201701 │ ▎                        │
│    201702 │ █                        │
│    201703 │ ▋                        │
│    201704 │ █                        │
│    201705 │ ██                       │
│    201706 │ ▎                        │
│    201707 │ ▎                        │
│    201708 │ ▏                        │
│    201709 │ ▎                        │
│    201710 │ █▌                       │
│    201711 │ █▌                       │
│    201712 │ ▌                        │
│    201801 │ █▌                       │
│    201802 │ ▋                        │
│    201803 │ ███▏                     │
│    201804 │ ██▏                      │
│    201805 │ ▋                        │
│    201806 │ █▏                       │
│    201807 │ █▌                       │
│    201808 │ ▋                        │
│    201809 │ █▌                       │
│    201810 │ ███▌                     │
│    201811 │ ████                     │
│    201812 │ █▌                       │
│    201901 │ ████▋                    │
│    201902 │ ███                      │
│    201903 │ ▋                        │
│    201904 │ █                        │
│    201905 │ ███▋                     │
│    201906 │ █▏                       │
│    201907 │ ██▎                      │
│    201908 │ ██▋                      │
│    201909 │ █▋                       │
│    201910 │ █                        │
│    201911 │ ███                      │
│    201912 │ █▎                       │
│    202001 │ ███████████▋             │
│    202002 │ ██████▌                  │
│    202003 │ ███████████▋             │
│    202004 │ ███████▎                 │
│    202005 │ ██████▏                  │
│    202006 │ ██████▏                  │
│    202007 │ ███████▋                 │
│    202008 │ ███▋                     │
│    202009 │ ████                     │
│    202010 │ ████▌                    │
│    202011 │ █████▏                   │
│    202012 │ ███▋                     │
│    202101 │ ███▏                     │
│    202102 │ █████████                │
│    202103 │ █████████████▋           │
│    202104 │ ███▏                     │
│    202105 │ ████████████▋            │
│    202106 │ ███                      │
│    202107 │ █████▏                   │
│    202108 │ ████▎                    │
│    202109 │ ██████████████████▎      │
│    202110 │ ▏                        │
└───────────┴──────────────────────────┘

看起来“ClickHouse”的受欢迎程度随着时间的推移而增长。

谁是 ClickHouse 相关文章的顶级评论者？

SELECT
   by,
   count() AS comments
FROM hackernews
WHERE (type IN ('story', 'comment')) AND ((title ILIKE '%ClickHouse%') OR (text ILIKE '%ClickHouse%'))
GROUP BY by
ORDER BY comments DESC
LIMIT 5

┌─by──────────┬─comments─┐
│ hodgesrm    │       78 │
│ zX41ZdbW    │       45 │
│ manigandham │       39 │
│ pachico     │       35 │
│ valyala     │       27 │
└─────────────┴──────────┘

哪些评论产生了最多的兴趣？

SELECT
  by,
  sum(score) AS total_score,
  sum(length(kids)) AS total_sub_comments
FROM hackernews
WHERE (type IN ('story', 'comment')) AND ((title ILIKE '%ClickHouse%') OR (text ILIKE '%ClickHouse%'))
GROUP BY by
ORDER BY total_score DESC
LIMIT 5

┌─by───────┬─total_score─┬─total_sub_comments─┐
│ zX41ZdbW │        571  │              50    │
│ jetter   │        386  │              30    │
│ hodgesrm │        312  │              50    │
│ mechmind │        243  │              16    │
│ tosh     │        198  │              12    │
└──────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘

Parquet

ClickHouse 的一个优势是能够处理任意数量的 格式。 CSV 代表了一个相当理想的用例，但并不是数据交换中最有效的格式。

接下来，您将从 Parquet 文件中加载数据，这是一个高效的列式格式。

Parquet 拥有最小的数据类型，ClickHouse 需要遵循这些类型信息，并且这些类型信息编码在格式本身中。 对 Parquet 文件的类型推断必然会导致与 CSV 文件的架构略有不同。

插入数据

运行以下查询以读取相同的 Parquet 格式数据，同样使用 url 函数读取远程数据：

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS hackernews;

CREATE TABLE hackernews
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY id
SETTINGS allow_nullable_key = 1 EMPTY AS
SELECT *
FROM url('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/hackernews/hacknernews.parquet', 'Parquet')

INSERT INTO hackernews SELECT *
FROM url('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/hackernews/hacknernews.parquet', 'Parquet')
Parquet 的 Null 键

作为 Parquet 格式的条件，我们必须接受键可能为 NULL， 即使它们不在数据中。

运行以下命令以查看推断的架构：

┌─name────────┬─type───────────────────┬
│ id          │ Nullable(Int64)        │
│ deleted     │ Nullable(UInt8)        │
│ type        │ Nullable(String)       │
│ time        │ Nullable(Int64)        │
│ text        │ Nullable(String)       │
│ dead        │ Nullable(UInt8)        │
│ parent      │ Nullable(Int64)        │
│ poll        │ Nullable(Int64)        │
│ kids        │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │
│ url         │ Nullable(String)       │
│ score       │ Nullable(Int32)        │
│ title       │ Nullable(String)       │
│ parts       │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │
│ descendants │ Nullable(Int32)        │
└─────────────┴────────────────────────┴

与 CSV 文件一样，您可以手动指定架构，以更好地控制所选择的类型，并直接从 s3 插入数据：

CREATE TABLE hackernews
(
    `id` UInt64,
    `deleted` UInt8,
    `type` String,
    `author` String,
    `timestamp` DateTime,
    `comment` String,
    `dead` UInt8,
    `parent` UInt64,
    `poll` UInt64,
    `children` Array(UInt32),
    `url` String,
    `score` UInt32,
    `title` String,
    `parts` Array(UInt32),
    `descendants` UInt32
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (type, author);

INSERT INTO hackernews
SELECT * FROM s3(
        'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/hackernews/hacknernews.parquet',
        'Parquet',
        'id UInt64,
         deleted UInt8,
         type String,
         by String,
         time DateTime,
         text String,
         dead UInt8,
         parent UInt64,
         poll UInt64,
         kids Array(UInt32),
         url String,
         score UInt32,
         title String,
         parts Array(UInt32),
         descendants UInt32');

添加跳过索引以加速查询

要找出有多少评论提及“ClickHouse”，请运行以下查询：

SELECT count(*)
FROM hackernews
WHERE hasToken(lower(comment), 'ClickHouse');

#highlight-next-line
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.843 sec. Processed 28.74 million rows, 9.75 GB (34.08 million rows/s., 11.57 GB/s.)
┌─count()─┐
│     516 │
└─────────┘

接下来，您将创建一个反向 索引 在“comment” 列上，以加速此查询。 请注意，小写评论将被索引，以独立于大小写查找术语。

运行以下命令以创建索引：

ALTER TABLE hackernews ADD INDEX comment_idx(lower(comment)) TYPE inverted;
ALTER TABLE hackernews MATERIALIZE INDEX comment_idx;

索引的生成会花费一些时间（要检查索引是否已创建，请使用系统表 system.data_skipping_indices）。

一旦索引创建完成，再次运行查询：

SELECT count(*)
FROM hackernews
WHERE hasToken(lower(comment), 'clickhouse');

注意查询现在只需 0.248 秒，而之前没有索引时为 0.843 秒：

#highlight-next-line
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.248 sec. Processed 4.54 million rows, 1.79 GB (18.34 million rows/s., 7.24 GB/s.)
┌─count()─┐
│    1145 │
└─────────┘

可以使用 EXPLAIN 子句了解为什么添加此索引使查询速度提升约 3.4 倍。

EXPLAIN indexes = 1
SELECT count(*)
FROM hackernews
WHERE hasToken(lower(comment), 'clickhouse')

┌─explain─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Expression ((Projection + Before ORDER BY))     │
│   Aggregating                                   │
│     Expression (Before GROUP BY)                │
│       Filter (WHERE)                            │
│         ReadFromMergeTree (default.hackernews)  │
│         Indexes:                                │
│           PrimaryKey                            │
│             Condition: true                     │
│             Parts: 4/4                          │
│             Granules: 3528/3528                 │
│           Skip                                  │
│             Name: comment_idx                   │
│             Description: inverted GRANULARITY 1 │
│             Parts: 4/4                          │
│             Granules: 554/3528                  │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

注意到索引允许跳过大量粒度，以加速查询。

现在还可以高效地搜索一个或多个术语：

SELECT count(*)
FROM hackernews
WHERE multiSearchAny(lower(comment), ['oltp', 'olap']);

┌─count()─┐
│    2177 │
└─────────┘

SELECT count(*)
FROM hackernews
WHERE hasToken(lower(comment), 'avx') AND hasToken(lower(comment), 'sve');

┌─count()─┐
│      22 │
└─────────┘