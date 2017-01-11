Brown University Benchmark

-- Q1.1: What is the CPU/network utilization for each web server since midnight?



SELECT machine_name,

MIN(cpu) AS cpu_min,

MAX(cpu) AS cpu_max,

AVG(cpu) AS cpu_avg,

MIN(net_in) AS net_in_min,

MAX(net_in) AS net_in_max,

AVG(net_in) AS net_in_avg,

MIN(net_out) AS net_out_min,

MAX(net_out) AS net_out_max,

AVG(net_out) AS net_out_avg

FROM (

SELECT machine_name,

COALESCE(cpu_user, 0.0) AS cpu,

COALESCE(bytes_in, 0.0) AS net_in,

COALESCE(bytes_out, 0.0) AS net_out

FROM logs1

WHERE machine_name IN ('anansi','aragog','urd')

AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2017-01-11 00:00:00'

) AS r

GROUP BY machine_name;





-- Q1.2: Which computer lab machines have been offline in the past day?



SELECT machine_name,

log_time

FROM logs1

WHERE (machine_name LIKE 'cslab%' OR

machine_name LIKE 'mslab%')

AND load_one IS NULL

AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2017-01-10 00:00:00'

ORDER BY machine_name,

log_time;





-- Q1.3: What are the hourly average metrics during the past 10 days for a specific workstation?



SELECT dt,

hr,

AVG(load_fifteen) AS load_fifteen_avg,

AVG(load_five) AS load_five_avg,

AVG(load_one) AS load_one_avg,

AVG(mem_free) AS mem_free_avg,

AVG(swap_free) AS swap_free_avg

FROM (

SELECT CAST(log_time AS DATE) AS dt,

EXTRACT(HOUR FROM log_time) AS hr,

load_fifteen,

load_five,

load_one,

mem_free,

swap_free

FROM logs1

WHERE machine_name = 'babbage'

AND load_fifteen IS NOT NULL

AND load_five IS NOT NULL

AND load_one IS NOT NULL

AND mem_free IS NOT NULL

AND swap_free IS NOT NULL

AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2017-01-01 00:00:00'

) AS r

GROUP BY dt,

hr

ORDER BY dt,

hr;





-- Q1.4: Over 1 month, how often was each server blocked on disk I/O?



SELECT machine_name,

COUNT(*) AS spikes

FROM logs1

WHERE machine_group = 'Servers'

AND cpu_wio > 0.99

AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2016-12-01 00:00:00'

AND log_time < TIMESTAMP '2017-01-01 00:00:00'

GROUP BY machine_name

ORDER BY spikes DESC

LIMIT 10;





-- Q1.5: Which externally reachable VMs have run low on memory?



SELECT machine_name,

dt,

MIN(mem_free) AS mem_free_min

FROM (

SELECT machine_name,

CAST(log_time AS DATE) AS dt,

mem_free

FROM logs1

WHERE machine_group = 'DMZ'

AND mem_free IS NOT NULL

) AS r

GROUP BY machine_name,

dt

HAVING MIN(mem_free) < 10000

ORDER BY machine_name,

dt;





-- Q1.6: What is the total hourly network traffic across all file servers?



SELECT dt,

hr,

SUM(net_in) AS net_in_sum,

SUM(net_out) AS net_out_sum,

SUM(net_in) + SUM(net_out) AS both_sum

FROM (

SELECT CAST(log_time AS DATE) AS dt,

EXTRACT(HOUR FROM log_time) AS hr,

COALESCE(bytes_in, 0.0) / 1000000000.0 AS net_in,

COALESCE(bytes_out, 0.0) / 1000000000.0 AS net_out

FROM logs1

WHERE machine_name IN ('allsorts','andes','bigred','blackjack','bonbon',

'cadbury','chiclets','cotton','crows','dove','fireball','hearts','huey',

'lindt','milkduds','milkyway','mnm','necco','nerds','orbit','peeps',

'poprocks','razzles','runts','smarties','smuggler','spree','stride',

'tootsie','trident','wrigley','york')

) AS r

GROUP BY dt,

hr

ORDER BY both_sum DESC

LIMIT 10;





-- Q2.1: Which requests have caused server errors within the past 2 weeks?



SELECT *

FROM logs2

WHERE status_code >= 500

AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2012-12-18 00:00:00'

ORDER BY log_time;





-- Q2.2: During a specific 2-week period, was the user password file leaked?



SELECT *

FROM logs2

WHERE status_code >= 200

AND status_code < 300

AND request LIKE '%/etc/passwd%'

AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2012-05-06 00:00:00'

AND log_time < TIMESTAMP '2012-05-20 00:00:00';





-- Q2.3: What was the average path depth for top-level requests in the past month?



SELECT top_level,

AVG(LENGTH(request) - LENGTH(REPLACE(request, '/', ''))) AS depth_avg

FROM (

SELECT SUBSTRING(request FROM 1 FOR len) AS top_level,

request

FROM (

SELECT POSITION(SUBSTRING(request FROM 2), '/') AS len,

request

FROM logs2

WHERE status_code >= 200

AND status_code < 300

AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2012-12-01 00:00:00'

) AS r

WHERE len > 0

) AS s

WHERE top_level IN ('/about','/courses','/degrees','/events',

'/grad','/industry','/news','/people',

'/publications','/research','/teaching','/ugrad')

GROUP BY top_level

ORDER BY top_level;





-- Q2.4: During the last 3 months, which clients have made an excessive number of requests?



SELECT client_ip,

COUNT(*) AS num_requests

FROM logs2

WHERE log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2012-10-01 00:00:00'

GROUP BY client_ip

HAVING COUNT(*) >= 100000

ORDER BY num_requests DESC;





-- Q2.5: What are the daily unique visitors?



SELECT dt,

COUNT(DISTINCT client_ip)

FROM (

SELECT CAST(log_time AS DATE) AS dt,

client_ip

FROM logs2

) AS r

GROUP BY dt

ORDER BY dt;





-- Q2.6: What are the average and maximum data transfer rates (Gbps)?



SELECT AVG(transfer) / 125000000.0 AS transfer_avg,

MAX(transfer) / 125000000.0 AS transfer_max

FROM (

SELECT log_time,

SUM(object_size) AS transfer

FROM logs2

GROUP BY log_time

) AS r;





-- Q3.1: Did the indoor temperature reach freezing over the weekend?



SELECT *

FROM logs3

WHERE event_type = 'temperature'

AND event_value <= 32.0

AND log_time >= '2019-11-29 17:00:00.000';





-- Q3.4: Over the past 6 months, how frequently were each door opened?



SELECT device_name,

device_floor,

COUNT(*) AS ct

FROM logs3

WHERE event_type = 'door_open'

AND log_time >= '2019-06-01 00:00:00.000'

GROUP BY device_name,

device_floor

ORDER BY ct DESC;





-- Q3.5: Where in the building do large temperature variations occur in winter and summer?



WITH temperature AS (

SELECT dt,

device_name,

device_type,

device_floor

FROM (

SELECT dt,

hr,

device_name,

device_type,

device_floor,

AVG(event_value) AS temperature_hourly_avg

FROM (

SELECT CAST(log_time AS DATE) AS dt,

EXTRACT(HOUR FROM log_time) AS hr,

device_name,

device_type,

device_floor,

event_value

FROM logs3

WHERE event_type = 'temperature'

) AS r

GROUP BY dt,

hr,

device_name,

device_type,

device_floor

) AS s

GROUP BY dt,

device_name,

device_type,

device_floor

HAVING MAX(temperature_hourly_avg) - MIN(temperature_hourly_avg) >= 25.0

)

SELECT DISTINCT device_name,

device_type,

device_floor,

'WINTER'

FROM temperature

WHERE dt >= DATE '2018-12-01'

AND dt < DATE '2019-03-01'

UNION

SELECT DISTINCT device_name,

device_type,

device_floor,

'SUMMER'

FROM temperature

WHERE dt >= DATE '2019-06-01'

AND dt < DATE '2019-09-01';





-- Q3.6: For each device category, what are the monthly power consumption metrics?



SELECT yr,

mo,

SUM(coffee_hourly_avg) AS coffee_monthly_sum,

AVG(coffee_hourly_avg) AS coffee_monthly_avg,

SUM(printer_hourly_avg) AS printer_monthly_sum,

AVG(printer_hourly_avg) AS printer_monthly_avg,

SUM(projector_hourly_avg) AS projector_monthly_sum,

AVG(projector_hourly_avg) AS projector_monthly_avg,

SUM(vending_hourly_avg) AS vending_monthly_sum,

AVG(vending_hourly_avg) AS vending_monthly_avg

FROM (

SELECT dt,

yr,

mo,

hr,

AVG(coffee) AS coffee_hourly_avg,

AVG(printer) AS printer_hourly_avg,

AVG(projector) AS projector_hourly_avg,

AVG(vending) AS vending_hourly_avg

FROM (

SELECT CAST(log_time AS DATE) AS dt,

EXTRACT(YEAR FROM log_time) AS yr,

EXTRACT(MONTH FROM log_time) AS mo,

EXTRACT(HOUR FROM log_time) AS hr,

CASE WHEN device_name LIKE 'coffee%' THEN event_value END AS coffee,

CASE WHEN device_name LIKE 'printer%' THEN event_value END AS printer,

CASE WHEN device_name LIKE 'projector%' THEN event_value END AS projector,

CASE WHEN device_name LIKE 'vending%' THEN event_value END AS vending

FROM logs3

WHERE device_type = 'meter'

) AS r

GROUP BY dt,

yr,

mo,

hr

) AS s

GROUP BY yr,

mo

ORDER BY yr,

mo;

