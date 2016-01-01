Quick start

介绍Quick startQuick startCloud quick startrecommendedGet started with ClickHouse Cloud in minutes. We'll walk you through creating a ClickHouse service, connecting to ClickHouse and adding data to your service via CDC, SQL console, local client or file upload. Get startedOSS quick startGet started with OSS ClickHouse in minutes. You'll learn how to install ClickHouse server and client locally, create a table and insert some example data into it, and explore the many ways you can get your own data into ClickHouse. Get startedNot sure which to choose? Click here to learn about the differences between Cloud and OSS ClickHouse