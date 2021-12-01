用于查询处理的外部数据
ClickHouse 允许向服务器发送处理查询所需的数据以及 SELECT 查询。这些数据放在一个临时表中（请参阅 «临时表» 一节），可以在查询中使用（例如，在 IN 操作符中）。
例如，如果您有一个包含重要用户标识符的文本文件，则可以将其与使用此列表过滤的查询一起上传到服务器。
如果需要使用大量外部数据运行多个查询，请不要使用该特性。最好提前把数据上传到数据库。
可以使用命令行客户端（在非交互模式下）或使用 HTTP 接口上传外部数据。
在命令行客户端中，您可以指定格式的参数部分
--external --file=... [--name=...] [--format=...] [--types=...|--structure=...]
对于传输的表的数量，可能有多个这样的部分。
–external – 标记子句的开始。 –file – 带有表存储的文件的路径，或者，它指的是STDIN。 只能从 stdin 中检索单个表。
以下的参数是可选的：–name – 表的名称，如果省略，则采用 _data。 –format – 文件中的数据格式。 如果省略，则使用 TabSeparated。
以下的参数必选一个：–types – 逗号分隔列类型的列表。例如：
UInt64,String。列将被命名为 _1，_2，…
–structure– 表结构的格式
UserID UInt64，
URL String。定义列的名字以及类型。
在 «file» 中指定的文件将由 «format» 中指定的格式解析，使用在 «types» 或 «structure» 中指定的数据类型。该表将被上传到服务器，并在作为名称为 «name»临时表。
示例：
echo -ne "1\n2\n3\n" | clickhouse-client --query="SELECT count() FROM test.visits WHERE TraficSourceID IN _data" --external --file=- --types=Int8
849897
cat /etc/passwd | sed 's/:/\t/g' | clickhouse-client --query="SELECT shell, count() AS c FROM passwd GROUP BY shell ORDER BY c DESC" --external --file=- --name=passwd --structure='login String, unused String, uid UInt16, gid UInt16, comment String, home String, shell String'
/bin/sh 20
/bin/false 5
/bin/bash 4
/usr/sbin/nologin 1
/bin/sync 1
当使用HTTP接口时，外部数据以 multipart/form-data 格式传递。每个表作为一个单独的文件传输。表名取自文件名。«query_string» 传递参数 «name_format»、«name_types»和«name_structure»，其中 «name» 是这些参数对应的表的名称。参数的含义与使用命令行客户端时的含义相同。
示例：
cat /etc/passwd | sed 's/:/\t/g' > passwd.tsv
curl -F '[email protected];' 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT+shell,+count()+AS+c+FROM+passwd+GROUP+BY+shell+ORDER+BY+c+DESC&passwd_structure=login+String,+unused+String,+uid+UInt16,+gid+UInt16,+comment+String,+home+String,+shell+String'
/bin/sh 20
/bin/false 5
/bin/bash 4
/usr/sbin/nologin 1
/bin/sync 1
对于分布式查询，将临时表发送到所有远程服务器。