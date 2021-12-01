HDFS
这个引擎提供了与 Apache Hadoop 生态系统的集成，允许通过 ClickHouse 管理 HDFS 上的数据。这个引擎类似于 文件 和 URL 引擎，但提供了 Hadoop 的特定功能。
用法
ENGINE = HDFS(URI, format)
URI 参数是 HDFS 中整个文件的 URI。
format 参数指定一种可用的文件格式。 执行
SELECT 查询时，格式必须支持输入，以及执行
INSERT 查询时，格式必须支持输出. 你可以在 格式 章节查看可用的格式。
路径部分
URI 可能包含 glob 通配符。 在这种情况下，表将是只读的。
示例:
1. 设置
hdfs_engine_table 表:
CREATE TABLE hdfs_engine_table (name String, value UInt32) ENGINE=HDFS('hdfs://hdfs1:9000/other_storage', 'TSV')
2. 填充文件:
INSERT INTO hdfs_engine_table VALUES ('one', 1), ('two', 2), ('three', 3)
3. 查询数据:
SELECT * FROM hdfs_engine_table LIMIT 2
┌─name─┬─value─┐
│ one │ 1 │
│ two │ 2 │
└──────┴───────┘
实施细节
- 读取和写入可以并行
- 不支持:
ALTER和
SELECT...SAMPLE操作。
- 索引。
- 复制。
路径中的通配符
多个路径组件可以具有 globs。 对于正在处理的文件应该存在并匹配到整个路径模式。 文件列表的确定是在
SELECT 的时候进行（而不是在
CREATE 的时候）。
*— 替代任何数量的任何字符，除了
/以及空字符串。
?— 代替任何单个字符.
{some_string,another_string,yet_another_one}— 替代任何字符串
'some_string', 'another_string', 'yet_another_one'.
{N..M}— 替换 N 到 M 范围内的任何数字，包括两个边界的值.
带
{} 的结构类似于 远程 表函数。
示例
- 假设我们在 HDFS 上有几个 TSV 格式的文件，文件的 URI 如下:
- ‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_1’
- ‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_2’
- ‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_3’
- ‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_1’
- ‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_2’
- ‘hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_3’
- 有几种方法可以创建由所有六个文件组成的表:
CREATE TABLE table_with_range (name String, value UInt32) ENGINE = HDFS('hdfs://hdfs1:9000/{some,another}_dir/some_file_{1..3}', 'TSV')
另一种方式:
CREATE TABLE table_with_question_mark (name String, value UInt32) ENGINE = HDFS('hdfs://hdfs1:9000/{some,another}_dir/some_file_?', 'TSV')
表由两个目录中的所有文件组成（所有文件都应满足query中描述的格式和模式):
CREATE TABLE table_with_asterisk (name String, value UInt32) ENGINE = HDFS('hdfs://hdfs1:9000/{some,another}_dir/*', 'TSV')
!!! warning "警告"
如果文件列表包含带有前导零的数字范围，请单独使用带有大括号的构造或使用
?.
示例
创建具有名为文件的表
file000,
file001, … ,
file999:
CREARE TABLE big_table (name String, value UInt32) ENGINE = HDFS('hdfs://hdfs1:9000/big_dir/file{0..9}{0..9}{0..9}', 'CSV')
配置
与 GraphiteMergeTree 类似，HDFS 引擎支持使用 ClickHouse 配置文件进行扩展配置。有两个配置键可以使用：全局 (
hdfs) 和用户级别 (
hdfs_*)。首先全局配置生效，然后用户级别配置生效 (如果用户级别配置存在) 。
<!-- HDFS 引擎类型的全局配置选项 -->
<hdfs>
<hadoop_kerberos_keytab>/tmp/keytab/clickhouse.keytab</hadoop_kerberos_keytab>
<hadoop_kerberos_principal>[email protected]</hadoop_kerberos_principal>
<hadoop_security_authentication>kerberos</hadoop_security_authentication>
</hdfs>
<!-- 用户 "root" 的指定配置 -->
<hdfs_root>
<hadoop_kerberos_principal>[email protected]</hadoop_kerberos_principal>
</hdfs_root>
可选配置选项及其默认值的列表
libhdfs3 支持的
| 参数 | 默认值 | | rpc_client_connect_tcpnodelay | true | | dfs_client_read_shortcircuit | true | | output_replace-datanode-on-failure | true | | input_notretry-another-node | false | | input_localread_mappedfile | true | | dfs_client_use_legacy_blockreader_local | false | | rpc_client_ping_interval | 10 1000 | | rpc_client_connect_timeout | 600 1000 | | rpc_client_read_timeout | 3600 1000 | | rpc_client_write_timeout | 3600 1000 | | rpc_client_socekt_linger_timeout | -1 | | rpc_client_connect_retry | 10 | | rpc_client_timeout | 3600 1000 | | dfs_default_replica | 3 | | input_connect_timeout | 600 1000 | | input_read_timeout | 3600 1000 | | input_write_timeout | 3600 1000 | | input_localread_default_buffersize | 1 1024 1024 | | dfs_prefetchsize | 10 | | input_read_getblockinfo_retry | 3 | | input_localread_blockinfo_cachesize | 1000 | | input_read_max_retry | 60 | | output_default_chunksize | 512 | | output_default_packetsize | 64 1024 | | output_default_write_retry | 10 | | output_connect_timeout | 600 1000 | | output_read_timeout | 3600 1000 | | output_write_timeout | 3600 1000 | | output_close_timeout | 3600 1000 | | output_packetpool_size | 1024 | | output_heeartbeat_interval | 10 1000 | | dfs_client_failover_max_attempts | 15 | | dfs_client_read_shortcircuit_streams_cache_size | 256 | | dfs_client_socketcache_expiryMsec | 3000 | | dfs_client_socketcache_capacity | 16 | | dfs_default_blocksize | 64 1024 1024 | | dfs_default_uri | "hdfs://localhost:9000" | | hadoop_security_authentication | "simple" | | hadoop_security_kerberos_ticket_cache_path | "" | | dfs_client_log_severity | "INFO" | | dfs_domain_socket_path | "" |
HDFS 配置参考 也许会解释一些参数的含义.
ClickHouse 额外的配置
| 参数 | 默认值 | |hadoop_kerberos_keytab | "" | |hadoop_kerberos_principal | "" | |hadoop_kerberos_kinit_command | kinit |
限制
- hadoop_security_kerberos_ticket_cache_path 只能在全局配置, 不能指定用户
Kerberos 支持
如果 hadoop_security_authentication 参数的值为 'kerberos' ，ClickHouse 将通过 Kerberos 设施进行认证。 这里的 参数和 hadoop_security_kerberos_ticket_cache_path 也许会有帮助. 注意，由于 libhdfs3 的限制，只支持老式的方法。 数据节点的安全通信无法由 SASL 保证 ( HADOOP_SECURE_DN_USER 是这种安全方法的一个可靠指标) 使用 tests/integration/test_storage_kerberized_hdfs/hdfs_configs/bootstrap.sh 脚本作为参考。
如果指定了 hadoop_kerberos_keytab, hadoop_kerberos_principal 或者 hadoop_kerberos_kinit_command ，将会调用 kinit 工具.在此情况下， hadoop_kerberos_keytab 和 hadoop_kerberos_principal 参数是必须配置的. kinit 工具和 krb5 配置文件是必要的.
虚拟列
_path— 文件路径.
_file— 文件名.
