developer-instruction

# Synchronizes submodules' remote URL with .gitmodules



git submodule sync



# Update the registered submodules with initialize not yet initialized



git submodule update --init



# Reset all changes done after HEAD



git submodule foreach git reset --hard



# Clean files from .gitignore



git submodule foreach git clean -xfd



# Repeat last 4 commands for all submodule



git submodule foreach git submodule sync



git submodule foreach git submodule update --init



git submodule foreach git submodule foreach git reset --hard

