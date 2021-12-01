Skip to main content

在 Mac OS X 中编译 ClickHouse

ClickHouse 支持在 Mac OS X 10.12 版本中编译。若您在用更早的操作系统版本，可以尝试在指令中使用 Gentoo Prefixclang sl. 通过适当的更改，它应该可以适用于任何其他的 Linux 发行版。

安装 Homebrew

$ /usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install)"

安装编译器，工具库

$ brew install cmake ninja libtool gettext

拉取 ClickHouse 源码

git clone --recursive [email protected]:ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
# or: git clone --recursive https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git

cd ClickHouse

编译 ClickHouse

$ mkdir build
$ cd build
$ cmake .. -DCMAKE_CXX_COMPILER=`which clang++` -DCMAKE_C_COMPILER=`which clang`
$ ninja
$ cd ..

注意事项

若你想运行 clickhouse-server，请先确保增加系统的最大文件数配置。

!!! 注意 "注意" 可能需要用 sudo

为此，请创建以下文件：

/资源库/LaunchDaemons/limit.maxfiles.plist:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN"
        "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
  <dict>
    <key>Label</key>
    <string>limit.maxfiles</string>
    <key>ProgramArguments</key>
    <array>
      <string>launchctl</string>
      <string>limit</string>
      <string>maxfiles</string>
      <string>524288</string>
      <string>524288</string>
    </array>
    <key>RunAtLoad</key>
    <true/>
    <key>ServiceIPC</key>
    <false/>
  </dict>
</plist>

执行以下命令：

$ sudo chown root:wheel /Library/LaunchDaemons/limit.maxfiles.plist

然后重启。

可以通过 ulimit -n 命令来检查是否生效。

