在 Mac OS X 中编译 ClickHouse
ClickHouse 支持在 Mac OS X 10.12 版本中编译。若您在用更早的操作系统版本，可以尝试在指令中使用
Gentoo Prefix 和
clang sl.
通过适当的更改，它应该可以适用于任何其他的 Linux 发行版。
安装 Homebrew
$ /usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install)"
安装编译器，工具库
$ brew install cmake ninja libtool gettext
拉取 ClickHouse 源码
git clone --recursive [email protected]:ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
# or: git clone --recursive https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
cd ClickHouse
编译 ClickHouse
$ mkdir build
$ cd build
$ cmake .. -DCMAKE_CXX_COMPILER=`which clang++` -DCMAKE_C_COMPILER=`which clang`
$ ninja
$ cd ..
注意事项
若你想运行 clickhouse-server，请先确保增加系统的最大文件数配置。
!!! 注意 "注意" 可能需要用 sudo
为此，请创建以下文件：
/资源库/LaunchDaemons/limit.maxfiles.plist:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN"
"http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<key>Label</key>
<string>limit.maxfiles</string>
<key>ProgramArguments</key>
<array>
<string>launchctl</string>
<string>limit</string>
<string>maxfiles</string>
<string>524288</string>
<string>524288</string>
</array>
<key>RunAtLoad</key>
<true/>
<key>ServiceIPC</key>
<false/>
</dict>
</plist>
执行以下命令：
$ sudo chown root:wheel /Library/LaunchDaemons/limit.maxfiles.plist
然后重启。
可以通过
ulimit -n 命令来检查是否生效。