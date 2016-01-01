Manage cloud users

This guide is intended for users with the Organization Admin role in ClickHouse Cloud.

Administrators may invite up to three (3) users at a time and assign organization and service level roles at the time of invitation.

To invite users:

Select the organization name in the lower left corner Click Users and roles Select Invite members in the upper left corner Enter the email address of up to 3 new users Select the organization and service roles that will be assigned to the users Click Send invites

Users will receive an email from which they can join the organization. For more information on accepting invitations, see Manage my account.

Enterprise plan feature SAML SSO is available in the Enterprise plan. To upgrade, visit the plans page in the cloud console.

If your organization is configured for SAML SSO follow these steps to add users to your organization.

Add users to your SAML application in your identity provider, the users will not appear in ClickHouse until they have logged in once When the user logs in to ClickHouse Cloud they will automatically be assigned the Member role which may only log in and has no other access Follow the instructions in the Manage user role assignments below to grant permissions

Once you have at least one SAML user in the organization assigned to the Organization Admin role, remove users with other authentication methods from the organization to enforce SAML only authentication for the organization.

Users assigned the Organization Admin role may update permissions for other users at any time.

Access organization settings From the services page, select the name of your organization: Access users and roles Select the Users and roles menu item from the popup menu. Select the user to update Select the menu item at the end of the row for the user that you which to modify access for: Select A tab will display on the right hand side of the page: Update permissions Select the drop-down menu items to adjust console-wide access permissions and which features a user can access from within the ClickHouse console. Refer to Console roles and permissions for a listing of roles and associated permissions. Select the drop-down menu items to adjust the access scope of the service role of the selected user. When selecting Specific services , you can control the role of the user per service. Save your changes Save your changes with the Save changes button at the bottom of the tab:

Remove SAML users SAML users that have been unassigned from the ClickHouse application in your identity provider are not able to log in to ClickHouse Cloud. The account is not removed from the console and will need to be manually removed.

Follow the steps below to remove a user.