支持的云区域

AWS 区域

  • ap-northeast-1 (东京)
  • ap-south-1 (孟买)
  • ap-southeast-1 (新加坡)
  • ap-southeast-2 (悉尼)
  • eu-central-1 (法兰克福)
  • eu-west-1 (爱尔兰)
  • eu-west-2 (伦敦)
  • me-central-1 (阿联酋)
  • us-east-1 (北弗吉尼亚)
  • us-east-2 (俄亥俄州)
  • us-west-2 (俄勒冈州)

待考虑：

  • ca-central-1 (加拿大)
  • af-south-1 (南非)
  • eu-north-1 (斯德哥尔摩)
  • sa-east-1 (南美洲)
  • ap-northeast-2 (韩国，首尔)

Google Cloud 区域

  • asia-southeast1 (新加坡)
  • europe-west4 (荷兰)
  • us-central1 (爱荷华州)
  • us-east1 (南卡罗来纳州)

待考虑：

  • us-west1 (俄勒冈州)
  • australia-southeast1 (悉尼)
  • asia-northeast1 (东京)
  • europe-west3 (法兰克福)
  • europe-west6 (苏黎世)
  • northamerica-northeast1 (蒙特利尔)

Azure 区域

  • 西美国 3 (亚利桑那州)
  • 东美国 2 (维吉尼亚州)
  • 德国西中部 (法兰克福)

待考虑：

日本东部

备注

需要将服务部署到当前未列出的区域吗？提交请求

私有区域

Enterprise plan feature

私有区域功能 is available in the Enterprise plan. To upgrade, visit the Plans page in the cloud console.

我们为我们的企业套餐服务提供私有区域。请联系我们以提出私有区域请求。

私有区域的主要考虑事项：

  • 服务不会自动扩展。
  • 服务无法停止或闲置。
  • 可以通过支持票证启用手动扩展（包括纵向和横向扩展）。
  • 如果服务需要使用 CMEK 配置，客户必须在服务启动时提供 AWS KMS 密钥。
  • 要启动新的和额外的服务，请通过支持票证提出请求。

可能会有额外的 HIPAA 合规要求（包括签署 BAA）。请注意，HIPAA 目前仅适用于企业套餐服务。

HIPAA 合规区域

Enterprise plan feature

HIPAA is available in the Enterprise plan. Contact support to enable this feature.

客户必须签署商业伙伴协议 (BAA)，并通过销售或支持请求入驻以在 HIPAA 合规区域设置服务。以下区域支持 HIPAA 合规性：

  • AWS us-east-1
  • AWS us-west-2
  • GCP us-central1
  • GCP us-east1

PCI 合规区域

Enterprise plan feature

HIPAA is available in the Enterprise plan. Contact support to enable this feature.

客户必须通过销售或支持请求入驻以在 PCI 合规区域设置服务。以下区域支持 PCI 合规性：

  • AWS us-east-1
  • AWS us-west-2