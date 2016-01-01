BYOC on AWS FAQ
Compute
Can I create multiple services in this single EKS cluster?
Yes. The infrastructure only needs to be provisioned once for every AWS account and region combination.
Which regions do you support for BYOC?
BYOC supports the same set of regions as ClickHouse Cloud.
Will there be some resource overhead? What are the resources needed to run services other than ClickHouse instances?
Besides Clickhouse instances (ClickHouse servers and ClickHouse Keeper), we run services such as
clickhouse-operator,
aws-cluster-autoscaler, Istio etc. and our monitoring stack.
Currently, we have three m5.xlarge nodes (one for each AZ) in a dedicated node group to run those workloads.
Network and security
Can we revoke permissions set up during installation after setup is complete?
This is currently not possible.
Have you considered some future security controls for ClickHouse engineers to access customer infra for troubleshooting?
Yes. Implementing a customer controlled mechanism where customers can approve engineers' access to the cluster is on our roadmap. At the moment, engineers must go through our internal escalation process to gain just-in-time access to the cluster. This is logged and audited by our security team.
What is the size of the VPC IP range created?
By default, we use
10.0.0.0/16 for BYOC VPC. We recommend reserving at least /22 for potential future scaling,
but if you prefer to limit the size, it is possible to use /23 if it is likely that you will be limited
to 30 server pods.
Can I decide maintenance frequency?
Contact support to schedule maintenance windows. Please expect a minimum of a weekly update schedule.
Uptime SLAs
Does ClickHouse offer an uptime SLA for BYOC?
No, since the data plane is hosted in the customer's cloud environment, service availability depends on resources not in ClickHouse's control. Therefore, ClickHouse does not offer a formal uptime SLA for BYOC deployments. If you have additional questions, please contact [email protected].