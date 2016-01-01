跳到主要内容
跳到主要内容

Upload files to Cloud

ClickHouse Cloud provides an easy way to import your files and supports the following formats:

Format
CSV
CSVWithNamesAndTypes
CSVWithNames
JSONEachRow
TabSeparated
TabSeparatedWithNames
TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes

Upload a file

From the Cloud homepage, select your service as shown below:

If your service is idle you will need to wake it.

Select Data sources in the left hand tab as shown below:

Next select Upload a file on the right side of the data sources page:

A file dialogue will pop up allowing you to select the file that you wish to use to insert data into a table on your Cloud service.

Configure table

Once the file has uploaded you will be able to configure the table where you want to insert the data to. A preview of the table with the first three rows is shown.

You can now select a destination table. The options are:

  • a new table
  • an existing table

You can specify which database you want to upload the data to, and in the case of a new table, the name of the table that will be created. You will also be able to select the sorting key:

Columns read from the file are shown as Source fields and for each field, you can change:

  • the inferred type
  • the default value
  • whether to make the column Nullable or not
Excluding fields

You can also remove a field if you don't want to include it in the import

You can specify the type of table engine that you want to use:

  • MergeTree
  • ReplacingMergeTree
  • SummingMergeTree
  • Null

You can specify a partitioning key expression and primary key expression.

Click Import to ClickHouse (shown above) to import the data. The data import will be queued as indicated by the queued status badge in the Status column as shown below. You can also click Open as query (shown above) to open the insert query in the SQL console. The query will insert the file which was uploaded to an S3 bucket using the URL table function.

If the job fails you will see a failed status badge under the Status column of the Data upload history tab. You can click View Details for more information on why the upload failed. You may need to modify the table configuration or clean the data based on the error message for the failed insert.