pg_clickhouse 参考文档
简介
[pg_clickhouse] 是一个开源 PostgreSQL 扩展，可让您直接在 PostgreSQL 中运行由 ClickHouse 执行的分析查询，而无需重写任何 SQL。它支持 PostgreSQL 13 及更高版本，以及 ClickHouse v23 及更高版本。
一旦 ClickPipes 开始将数据同步到 ClickHouse， 即可使用 pg_clickhouse 快速便捷地将 [导入 foreign table] 到 PostgreSQL schema 中。随后，您便可针对这些 表运行现有的 PostgreSQL 查询，在保留现有代码库的同时将执行下推到 ClickHouse。
入门
体验 pg_clickhouse 的最简单方式是使用 Docker image，其中包含 标准的 PostgreSQL Docker 镜像，以及 pg_clickhouse 和 re2 扩展：
请参阅[教程]，开始导入 ClickHouse 表并进行 查询下推。
测试用例：TPC-H
此表比较了常规 PostgreSQL 表与连接到 ClickHouse 的 pg_clickhouse 在 TPC-H 查询上的性能。两者均加载了缩放因子为 1 的数据；✔︎ 表示完全下推，短横线表示查询在 1 分钟后取消。所有测试均在一台配备 36 GB 内存的 MacBook Pro M4 Max 上运行。
|查询
|PostgreSQL
|pg_clickhouse
|下推
|[查询 1]
|4693 ms
|268 ms
|✔︎
|[查询 2]
|458 ms
|3446 ms
|[查询 3]
|742 ms
|111 ms
|✔︎
|[查询 4]
|270 ms
|130 ms
|✔︎
|[查询 5]
|337 ms
|1460 ms
|✔︎
|[查询 6]
|764 ms
|53 ms
|✔︎
|[查询 7]
|619 ms
|96 ms
|✔︎
|[查询 8]
|342 ms
|156 ms
|✔︎
|[查询 9]
|3094 ms
|298 ms
|✔︎
|[查询 10]
|581 ms
|197 ms
|✔︎
|[查询 11]
|212 ms
|24 ms
|[查询 12]
|1116 ms
|84 ms
|✔︎
|[查询 13]
|958 ms
|1368 ms
|[查询 14]
|181 ms
|73 ms
|✔︎
|[查询 15]
|1118 ms
|557 ms
|[查询 16]
|497 ms
|1714 ms
|[查询 17]
|1846 ms
|32709 ms
|[查询 18]
|5823 ms
|10649 ms
|[查询 19]
|53 ms
|206 ms
|✔︎
|[查询 20]
|421 ms
|-
|[查询 21]
|1349 ms
|4434 ms
|[查询 22]
|258 ms
|1415 ms
从源码编译
通用 Unix
PostgreSQL 和 curl 的开发包会将
pg_config 和
curl-config 安装到
PATH 中，因此你通常只需运行
make (或
gmake) ，然后执行
make install，再在数据库中执行
CREATE EXTENSION pg_clickhouse。
Debian / Ubuntu / APT
有关如何从 PostgreSQL Apt 软件源获取软件包的详细信息，请参阅 PostgreSQL Apt。
Red Hat / CentOS / Yum
有关如何从 PostgreSQL Yum 仓库拉取的详细信息，请参阅 PostgreSQL Yum。
从 PGXN 安装
满足上述依赖项后，使用 PGXN client (可通过
Homebrew、Apt 以及名为
pgxnclient 的 Yum 软件包安装) 下载、编译
并安装
pg_clickhouse：
编译并安装
要编译并安装 ClickHouse 库和
pg_clickhouse，请运行：
如果宿主机上安装了多个 PostgreSQL 版本，你可能需要指定
对应版本的
pg_config：
如果主机上的
curl-config 不在 path 中，你可以显式指定其路径：
如果你遇到以下错误：
你需要使用 GNU make；它在你的系统上很可能是以
gmake 的名称安装的：
如果你遇到如下错误：
请确保已安装
pg_config，并且它已加入你的 path。如果你是通过
RPM 等包管理系统安装 PostgreSQL 的，请确保
-devel 包也已安装。如有必要，请告知构建过程到何处
查找它：
要在 PostgreSQL 18 或更高版本中将该扩展安装到自定义前缀目录下，请将
prefix 参数传给
install (但不要传给其他
make 目标) ：
接着，确保以下 [
postgresql.conf
参数]中包含该前缀：
测试
安装该扩展后，运行以下命令以执行测试套件
如果遇到以下错误：
你需要使用超级用户来运行测试套件，例如默认的 "postgres" 超级用户：
加载
安装
pg_clickhouse 后，可以使用超级用户连接到数据库，并运行以下命令将其添加到数据库中：
如果你想将
pg_clickhouse 及其所有配套对象安装到
特定的 schema 中，可使用
SCHEMA 子句指定该 schema，如下所示：
依赖项
pg_clickhouse 扩展需要 PostgreSQL 13 或更高版本、libcurl 和
libuuid。构建该扩展还需要 C 和 C++ 编译器、libSSL、GNU
make 以及 CMake。
路线图
我们的首要目标是在添加 DML 功能之前，完成面向分析型工作负载的下推支持。路线图如下：
- 完成对其余 10 个尚未下推的 TPC-H 查询的最优规划
- 测试并修复 ClickBench 查询的下推
- 支持对所有 PostgreSQL 聚合函数的透明下推
- 支持对所有 PostgreSQL 函数的透明下推
- 支持通过 CREATE SERVER 和 GUCs 配置服务器级和会话级的 ClickHouse 设置
- 支持所有 ClickHouse 数据类型
- 支持轻量级 DELETE 和 UPDATE
- 支持通过 COPY 进行批量插入
- 添加一个函数，用于执行任意 ClickHouse 查询，并将其 结果以表的形式返回
- 支持在 UNION 查询均查询远程数据库时对其进行下推
作者
版权
- 版权所有 (c) 2025-2026，ClickHouse
- 部分版权所有 (c) 2023-2025，Ildus Kurbangaliev
- 部分版权所有 (c) 2019-2023，Adjust GmbH
- 部分版权所有 (c) 2012-2019，PostgreSQL Global Development Group
[查询 1] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/1.sql [查询 2] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/2.sql [查询 3] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/3.sql [查询 4] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/4.sql [查询 5] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/5.sql [查询 6] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/6.sql [查询 7] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/7.sql [查询 8] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/8.sql [查询 9] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/9.sql [查询 10] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/10.sql [查询 11] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/11.sql [查询 12] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/12.sql [查询 13] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/13.sql [查询 14] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/14.sql [查询 15] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/15.sql [查询 16] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/16.sql [查询 17] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/17.sql [查询 18] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/18.sql [查询 19] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/19.sql [查询 20] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/20.sql [查询 21] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/21.sql [查询 22] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg_clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/22.sql