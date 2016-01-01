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pg_clickhouse 参考文档

简介

[pg_clickhouse] 是一个开源 PostgreSQL 扩展，可让您直接在 PostgreSQL 中运行由 ClickHouse 执行的分析查询，而无需重写任何 SQL。它支持 PostgreSQL 13 及更高版本，以及 ClickHouse v23 及更高版本。

一旦 ClickPipes 开始将数据同步到 ClickHouse， 即可使用 pg_clickhouse 快速便捷地将 [导入 foreign table] 到 PostgreSQL schema 中。随后，您便可针对这些 表运行现有的 PostgreSQL 查询，在保留现有代码库的同时将执行下推到 ClickHouse。

入门

体验 pg_clickhouse 的最简单方式是使用 Docker image，其中包含 标准的 PostgreSQL Docker 镜像，以及 pg_clickhouse 和 re2 扩展：

docker run --name pg_clickhouse -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=my_pass \
       -d ghcr.io/clickhouse/pg_clickhouse:18
docker exec -it pg_clickhouse psql -U postgres -c 'CREATE EXTENSION pg_clickhouse'

请参阅[教程]，开始导入 ClickHouse 表并进行 查询下推。

测试用例：TPC-H

此表比较了常规 PostgreSQL 表与连接到 ClickHouse 的 pg_clickhouse 在 TPC-H 查询上的性能。两者均加载了缩放因子为 1 的数据；✔︎ 表示完全下推，短横线表示查询在 1 分钟后取消。所有测试均在一台配备 36 GB 内存的 MacBook Pro M4 Max 上运行。

查询PostgreSQLpg_clickhouse下推
[查询 1]4693 ms268 ms✔︎
[查询 2]458 ms3446 ms
[查询 3]742 ms111 ms✔︎
[查询 4]270 ms130 ms✔︎
[查询 5]337 ms1460 ms✔︎
[查询 6]764 ms53 ms✔︎
[查询 7]619 ms96 ms✔︎
[查询 8]342 ms156 ms✔︎
[查询 9]3094 ms298 ms✔︎
[查询 10]581 ms197 ms✔︎
[查询 11]212 ms24 ms
[查询 12]1116 ms84 ms✔︎
[查询 13]958 ms1368 ms
[查询 14]181 ms73 ms✔︎
[查询 15]1118 ms557 ms
[查询 16]497 ms1714 ms
[查询 17]1846 ms32709 ms
[查询 18]5823 ms10649 ms
[查询 19]53 ms206 ms✔︎
[查询 20]421 ms-
[查询 21]1349 ms4434 ms
[查询 22]258 ms1415 ms

从源码编译

通用 Unix

PostgreSQL 和 curl 的开发包会将 pg_configcurl-config 安装到 PATH 中，因此你通常只需运行 make (或 gmake) ，然后执行 make install，再在数据库中执行 CREATE EXTENSION pg_clickhouse

Debian / Ubuntu / APT

有关如何从 PostgreSQL Apt 软件源获取软件包的详细信息，请参阅 PostgreSQL Apt

sudo apt install \
  postgresql-server-18 \
  libcurl4-openssl-dev \
  uuid-dev \
  libssl-dev \
  make \
  cmake \
  g++

Red Hat / CentOS / Yum

sudo yum install \
  postgresql-server \
  libcurl-devel \
  libuuid-devel \
  openssl-libs \
  automake \
  cmake \
  gcc

有关如何从 PostgreSQL Yum 仓库拉取的详细信息，请参阅 PostgreSQL Yum

从 PGXN 安装

满足上述依赖项后，使用 PGXN client (可通过 HomebrewApt 以及名为 pgxnclient 的 Yum 软件包安装) 下载、编译 并安装 pg_clickhouse

pgxn install pg_clickhouse

编译并安装

要编译并安装 ClickHouse 库和 pg_clickhouse，请运行：

make
sudo make install

如果宿主机上安装了多个 PostgreSQL 版本，你可能需要指定 对应版本的 pg_config

export PG_CONFIG=/usr/lib/postgresql/18/bin/pg_config
make
sudo make install

如果主机上的 curl-config 不在 path 中，你可以显式指定其路径：

export CURL_CONFIG=/opt/homebrew/opt/curl/bin/curl-config
make
sudo make install

如果你遇到以下错误：

"Makefile", line 8: Need an operator

你需要使用 GNU make；它在你的系统上很可能是以 gmake 的名称安装的：

gmake
gmake install
gmake installcheck

如果你遇到如下错误：

make: pg_config: Command not found

请确保已安装 pg_config，并且它已加入你的 path。如果你是通过 RPM 等包管理系统安装 PostgreSQL 的，请确保 -devel 包也已安装。如有必要，请告知构建过程到何处 查找它：

export PG_CONFIG=/path/to/pg_config
make
sudo make install

要在 PostgreSQL 18 或更高版本中将该扩展安装到自定义前缀目录下，请将 prefix 参数传给 install (但不要传给其他 make 目标) ：

sudo make install prefix=/usr/local/extras

接着，确保以下 [postgresql.conf 参数]中包含该前缀：

extension_control_path = '/usr/local/extras/postgresql/share:$system'
dynamic_library_path   = '/usr/local/extras/postgresql/lib:$libdir'

测试

安装该扩展后，运行以下命令以执行测试套件

make installcheck

如果遇到以下错误：

ERROR:  must be owner of database regression

你需要使用超级用户来运行测试套件，例如默认的 "postgres" 超级用户：

make installcheck PGUSER=postgres

加载

安装 pg_clickhouse 后，可以使用超级用户连接到数据库，并运行以下命令将其添加到数据库中：

CREATE EXTENSION pg_clickhouse;

如果你想将 pg_clickhouse 及其所有配套对象安装到 特定的 schema 中，可使用 SCHEMA 子句指定该 schema，如下所示：

CREATE SCHEMA env;
CREATE EXTENSION pg_clickhouse SCHEMA env;

依赖项

pg_clickhouse 扩展需要 PostgreSQL 13 或更高版本、libcurllibuuid。构建该扩展还需要 C 和 C++ 编译器、libSSLGNU make 以及 CMake

路线图

我们的首要目标是在添加 DML 功能之前，完成面向分析型工作负载的下推支持。路线图如下：

  • 完成对其余 10 个尚未下推的 TPC-H 查询的最优规划
  • 测试并修复 ClickBench 查询的下推
  • 支持对所有 PostgreSQL 聚合函数的透明下推
  • 支持对所有 PostgreSQL 函数的透明下推
  • 支持通过 CREATE SERVER 和 GUCs 配置服务器级和会话级的 ClickHouse 设置
  • 支持所有 ClickHouse 数据类型
  • 支持轻量级 DELETE 和 UPDATE
  • 支持通过 COPY 进行批量插入
  • 添加一个函数，用于执行任意 ClickHouse 查询，并将其 结果以表的形式返回
  • 支持在 UNION 查询均查询远程数据库时对其进行下推

作者

  • 版权所有 (c) 2025-2026，ClickHouse
  • 部分版权所有 (c) 2023-2025，Ildus Kurbangaliev
  • 部分版权所有 (c) 2019-2023，Adjust GmbH
  • 部分版权所有 (c) 2012-2019，PostgreSQL Global Development Group

[查询 1] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/1.sql [查询 2] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/2.sql [查询 3] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/3.sql [查询 4] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/4.sql [查询 5] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/5.sql [查询 6] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/6.sql [查询 7] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/7.sql [查询 8] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/8.sql [查询 9] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/9.sql [查询 10] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/10.sql [查询 11] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/11.sql [查询 12] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/12.sql [查询 13] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/13.sql [查询 14] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/14.sql [查询 15] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/15.sql [查询 16] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/16.sql [查询 17] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/17.sql [查询 18] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/18.sql [查询 19] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/19.sql [查询 20] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/20.sql [查询 21] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/21.sql [查询 22] https://github.com/ClickHouse/pg&#95;clickhouse/blob/main/dev/tpch/queries/22.sql