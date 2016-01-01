Ask AI agent in Cloud

The “Ask AI” agent is a turn-key experience that allows users to trigger complex analysis tasks on top of the data hosted in their ClickHouse Cloud service. Instead of writing SQL or navigating dashboards, users can describe what they are looking for in natural language. The assistant responds with generated queries, visualizations, or summaries, and can incorporate context like active tabs, saved queries, schema details, and dashboards to improve accuracy. It’s designed to work as an embedded assistant, helping users move quickly from questions to insights, and from prompts to working dashboards or APIs.

The experience also embeds a "Docs AI" sub-agent that can be used to ask specific questions about the ClickHouse documentation straight from the console. Instead of searching through hundreds of pages, users can ask direct questions like "How do I configure materialized views?" or "What's the difference between ReplacingMergeTree and AggregatingMergeTree?" and receive precise answers with relevant code examples and links to source documentation.

See the guides section for more details.