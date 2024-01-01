explain() 方法

================================================================================ Execution Plan (in execution order) ================================================================================ [1] 📊 Data Source: file('sales.csv', 'csv') Operations: ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── ️ Segment 1 [chDB] (from source): Operations 2-5 ️ Note: SQL operations after Pandas ops use Python() table function [2] 🚀 [chDB] WHERE: "amount" > 1000 [3] 🚀 [chDB] GROUP BY: region [4] 🚀 [chDB] AGGREGATE: sum(amount), avg(amount) [5] 🚀 [chDB] ORDER BY: sum DESC ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── Final State: 📊 Pending (lazy, not yet executed) └─> Will execute when print(), .to_df(), .execute() is called ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── Generated SQL Query: ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum, AVG(amount) AS mean FROM file('sales.csv', 'csv') WHERE "amount" > 1000 GROUP BY region ORDER BY sum DESC ================================================================================