explain() 方法

explain() 方法会显示 DataStore 查询的执行计划，帮助你理解将执行哪些操作以及会生成哪些 SQL。

基本用法

from chdb import datastore as pd

ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv")

query = (ds
    .filter(ds['amount'] > 1000)
    .groupby('region')
    .agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean']})
    .sort('sum', ascending=False)
)

# View execution plan
query.explain()

语法

explain(verbose=False) -> None

参数：

参数名类型默认值描述
verboseboolFalse显示更多元数据

输出格式

标准输出

================================================================================
Execution Plan (in execution order)
================================================================================

 [1] 📊 Data Source: file('sales.csv', 'csv')

Operations:
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
    ️  Segment 1 [chDB] (from source): Operations 2-5
    ️  Note: SQL operations after Pandas ops use Python() table function

 [2] 🚀 [chDB] WHERE: "amount" > 1000
 [3] 🚀 [chDB] GROUP BY: region
 [4] 🚀 [chDB] AGGREGATE: sum(amount), avg(amount)
 [5] 🚀 [chDB] ORDER BY: sum DESC

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
Final State: 📊 Pending (lazy, not yet executed)
             └─> Will execute when print(), .to_df(), .execute() is called

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
Generated SQL Query:
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum, AVG(amount) AS mean
FROM file('sales.csv', 'csv')
WHERE "amount" > 1000
GROUP BY region
ORDER BY sum DESC

================================================================================

图标说明

图标含义
📊数据源
🚀chDB（SQL）操作
🐼pandas 操作

详细输出

query.explain(verbose=True)

详细模式会为每个操作显示更多细节，包括带有内部行顺序跟踪机制的完整 SQL 查询。

三个执行阶段

EXPLAIN 的输出将操作分为三个阶段：

阶段 1：SQL 查询构建（惰性执行）

将被编译为 SQL 的操作：

  1. Source: file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
  2. Filter: amount > 1000      
  3. GroupBy: region
  4. Aggregate: sum(amount)

阶段 2：执行点

当触发器被触发时：

  5. Execute SQL -> DataFrame
     Trigger: to_df() called

阶段 3：DataFrame 操作

执行完成后的操作：

  6. [pandas] pivot_table(...)
  7. [pandas] apply(custom_func)

理解查询计划

源信息

Source: file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
  • file() - ClickHouse 的 file() 表函数
  • 'CSVWithNames' - 带表头的文件格式

其他数据源类型：

Source: s3('bucket/data.parquet', ...)
Source: mysql('host', 'db', 'table', ...)
Source: __dataframe__  (pandas DataFrame input)

过滤操作

Filter: amount > 1000 AND status = 'active'

显示将应用的 WHERE 子句。

GROUP BY 与聚合

GroupBy: region, category
Aggregate: sum(amount), avg(amount), count(id)

显示 GROUP BY 所使用的列和聚合函数。

排序操作

Sort: sum DESC, region ASC

展示 ORDER BY 子句。

LIMIT 操作

Limit: 10
Offset: 100

显示 LIMIT 和 OFFSET。

引擎信息

启用详细模式时，可以看到将使用的引擎：

Filter: amount > 1000
  - Engine: chdb
  - Pushdown: Yes

Apply: custom_function
  - Engine: pandas
  - Pushdown: No

下推

  • ：操作将在数据源侧（SQL）执行
  • ：操作需要在 pandas 中执行

示例

简单查询

ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25).explain()

================================================================================
Execution Plan (in execution order)
================================================================================

 [1] 📊 Data Source: file('data.csv', 'csv')

Operations:
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
    ️  Segment 1 [chDB] (from source): Operations 2-2

 [2] 🚀 [chDB] WHERE: "age" > 25

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
Generated SQL Query:
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

SELECT * FROM file('data.csv', 'csv') WHERE "age" > 25

================================================================================

复杂聚合

query = (ds
    .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01')
    .filter(ds['amount'] > 100)
    .select('region', 'category', 'amount')
    .groupby('region', 'category')
    .agg({
        'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count']
    })
    .sort('sum', ascending=False)
    .limit(20)
)
query.explain()

================================================================================
Execution Plan (in execution order)
================================================================================

 [1] 📊 Data Source: file('sales.csv', 'csv')

Operations:
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
    ️  Segment 1 [chDB] (from source): Operations 2-8

 [2] 🚀 [chDB] WHERE: "date" >= '2024-01-01'
 [3] 🚀 [chDB] WHERE: "amount" > 100
 [4] 🚀 [chDB] SELECT: region, category, amount
 [5] 🚀 [chDB] GROUP BY: region, category
 [6] 🚀 [chDB] AGGREGATE: sum(amount), avg(amount), count(amount)
 [7] 🚀 [chDB] ORDER BY: sum DESC
 [8] 🚀 [chDB] LIMIT: 20

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
Generated SQL Query:
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

SELECT region, category, 
       SUM(amount) AS sum, 
       AVG(amount) AS mean, 
       COUNT(amount) AS count
FROM file('sales.csv', 'csv')
WHERE "date" >= '2024-01-01' AND "amount" > 100
GROUP BY region, category
ORDER BY sum DESC
LIMIT 20

================================================================================

混合使用 SQL 和 pandas

当操作无法完全下推到 SQL 时，查询计划会显示多个阶段：

query = (ds
    .filter(ds['age'] > 25)           # SQL
    .groupby('city')                   # SQL
    .agg({'salary': 'mean'})           # SQL
    .apply(lambda x: x * 1.1)          # pandas (triggers segment split)
    .filter(ds['mean'] > 50000)        # SQL (new segment)
)
query.explain()

================================================================================
Execution Plan (in execution order)
================================================================================

 [1] 📊 Data Source: file('data.csv', 'csv')

Operations:
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
    ️  Segment 1 [chDB] (from source): Operations 2-4
    ️  Segment 2 [Pandas] (on DataFrame): Operation 5
    ️  Segment 3 [chDB] (on DataFrame): Operation 6
    ️  Note: SQL operations after Pandas ops use Python() table function

 [2] 🚀 [chDB] WHERE: "age" > 25
 [3] 🚀 [chDB] GROUP BY: city
 [4] 🚀 [chDB] AGGREGATE: avg(salary)
 [5] 🐼 [Pandas] APPLY: lambda
 [6] 🚀 [chDB] WHERE: "mean" > 50000

================================================================================

使用 explain() 调试

验证过滤逻辑

# Verify your filter is correct
query = ds.filter((ds['age'] > 25) & (ds['city'] == 'NYC'))
query.explain()
# Output shows: Filter: age > 25 AND city = 'NYC'

检查列选择

# Check column pruning
query = ds.select('name', 'age').filter(ds['age'] > 25)
query.explain()
# Output shows: SELECT name, age FROM ... WHERE age > 25

理解聚合

# Check aggregation functions
query = ds.groupby('dept').agg({'salary': ['sum', 'mean', 'std']})
query.explain()
# Output shows: SELECT dept, SUM(salary), AVG(salary), stddevPop(salary)

最佳实践

1. 在执行大查询之前先检查

# Always explain first for large data
query = ds.complex_pipeline()
query.explain()  # Check plan

# If plan looks correct
result = query.to_df()  # Execute

2. 使用详细输出（verbose）进行调试

# When something seems wrong
query.explain(verbose=True)
# Shows engine selection and pushdown info

3. 与 to_sql() 的对比

# explain() shows the plan
query.explain()

# to_sql() shows just the SQL
print(query.to_sql())

# Both useful for different purposes

4. 检查下推情况

# Verbose mode shows if operations are pushed down
query.explain(verbose=True)

# If Pushdown: No, operation runs in pandas
# Consider restructuring query for better performance