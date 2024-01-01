DataStore 查询构建

from chdb.datastore import DataStore # Execute raw SQL result = DataStore().sql(""" SELECT department, COUNT(*) as count, AVG(salary) as avg_salary FROM file('employees.csv', 'CSVWithNames') WHERE status = 'active' GROUP BY department HAVING count > 5 ORDER BY avg_salary DESC LIMIT 10 """) # SQL on existing DataStore ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv") result = ds.sql("SELECT * FROM __table__ WHERE age > 30")