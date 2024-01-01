DataStore 查询构建
DataStore 提供 SQL 风格的查询构建方法，这些方法会编译为优化后的 SQL 查询。所有操作在实际需要结果之前都会延迟执行。
查询方法概览
|方法
|对应 SQL
|描述
select(*cols)
SELECT cols
|选择列
filter(cond)
WHERE cond
|过滤行
where(cond)
WHERE cond
filter 的别名
sort(*cols)
ORDER BY cols
|对行排序
orderby(*cols)
ORDER BY cols
sort 的别名
limit(n)
LIMIT n
|限制行数
offset(n)
OFFSET n
|跳过行
distinct()
DISTINCT
|去重
groupby(*cols)
GROUP BY cols
|对行分组
having(cond)
HAVING cond
|过滤分组
join(right, ...)
JOIN
|连接多个 DataStore
union(other)
UNION
|合并结果
选择
select
从 DataStore 中选取特定的列。
select(*fields: Union[str, Expression]) -> DataStore
示例：
from chdb.datastore import DataStore
ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv")
# Select by column names
result = ds.select('name', 'age', 'salary')
# Select all columns
result = ds.select('*')
# Select with expressions
result = ds.select(
'name',
(ds['salary'] * 12).as_('annual_salary'),
ds['age'].as_('employee_age')
)
# Equivalent pandas style
result = ds[['name', 'age', 'salary']]
筛选
filter /
where
根据条件过滤行。两者是等价的写法。
filter(condition) -> DataStore
where(condition) -> DataStore # alias
示例：
ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv")
# Single condition
result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 30)
result = ds.where(ds['salary'] >= 50000)
# Multiple conditions (AND)
result = ds.filter((ds['age'] > 30) & (ds['department'] == 'Engineering'))
# Multiple conditions (OR)
result = ds.filter((ds['city'] == 'NYC') | (ds['city'] == 'LA'))
# NOT condition
result = ds.filter(~(ds['status'] == 'inactive'))
# String conditions
result = ds.filter(ds['name'].str.contains('John'))
result = ds.filter(ds['email'].str.endswith('@company.com'))
# NULL checks
result = ds.filter(ds['manager_id'].notnull())
result = ds.filter(ds['bonus'].isnull())
# IN condition
result = ds.filter(ds['department'].isin(['Engineering', 'Product', 'Design']))
# BETWEEN condition
result = ds.filter(ds['salary'].between(50000, 100000))
# Chained filters (AND)
result = (ds
.filter(ds['age'] > 25)
.filter(ds['salary'] > 50000)
.filter(ds['city'] == 'NYC')
)
Pandas 风格筛选
# Boolean indexing (equivalent to filter)
result = ds[ds['age'] > 30]
result = ds[(ds['age'] > 30) & (ds['salary'] > 50000)]
# Query method
result = ds.query('age > 30 and salary > 50000')
排序
sort /
orderby
根据一个或多个列对行进行排序。
sort(*fields, ascending=True) -> DataStore
orderby(*fields, ascending=True) -> DataStore # alias
示例：
ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv")
# Single column ascending
result = ds.sort('name')
# Single column descending
result = ds.sort('salary', ascending=False)
# Multiple columns
result = ds.sort('department', 'salary')
# Mixed order (use list for ascending parameter)
result = ds.sort('department', 'salary', ascending=[True, False])
# Pandas style
result = ds.sort_values('salary', ascending=False)
result = ds.sort_values(['department', 'salary'], ascending=[True, False])
限制和分页
limit
限制返回的行数上限。
limit(n: int) -> DataStore
offset
跳过前 n 行。
offset(n: int) -> DataStore
示例：
ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv")
# First 10 rows
result = ds.limit(10)
# Skip first 100, take next 50
result = ds.offset(100).limit(50)
# Pandas style
result = ds.head(10)
result = ds.tail(10)
result = ds.iloc[100:150]
去重
distinct
去除重复行。
distinct(subset=None, keep='first') -> DataStore
示例：
ds = DataStore.from_file("events.csv")
# Remove all duplicate rows
result = ds.distinct()
# Remove duplicates based on specific columns
result = ds.distinct(subset=['user_id', 'event_type'])
# Pandas style
result = ds.drop_duplicates()
result = ds.drop_duplicates(subset=['user_id'])
分组
groupby
根据一个或多个列对行进行分组。返回一个
LazyGroupBy 对象。
groupby(*fields, sort=True, as_index=True, dropna=True) -> LazyGroupBy
示例：
ds = DataStore.from_file("sales.csv")
# Group by single column
by_region = ds.groupby('region')
# Group by multiple columns
by_region_product = ds.groupby('region', 'product')
# Aggregation after groupby
result = ds.groupby('region')['amount'].sum()
result = ds.groupby('region').agg({'amount': 'sum', 'quantity': 'mean'})
# Multiple aggregations
result = ds.groupby('category').agg({
'price': ['min', 'max', 'mean'],
'quantity': 'sum'
})
# Named aggregation
result = ds.groupby('region').agg(
total_amount=('amount', 'sum'),
avg_quantity=('quantity', 'mean'),
order_count=('order_id', 'count')
)
having
用于在聚合之后过滤分组结果。
having(condition: Union[Condition, str]) -> DataStore
示例：
# Filter groups with total > 10000
result = (ds
.groupby('region')
.agg({'amount': 'sum'})
.having(ds['sum'] > 10000)
)
# Using SQL-style having
result = (ds
.select('region', 'SUM(amount) as total')
.groupby('region')
.having('total > 10000')
)
连接
join
对两个 DataStore 执行 join 操作。
join(right, on=None, how='inner', left_on=None, right_on=None) -> DataStore
参数：
|参数
|类型
|默认值
|描述
right
|DataStore
|必填
|要进行连接的右侧 DataStore
on
|str/list
None
|用于连接的列
how
|str
'inner'
|连接类型：'inner'、'left'、'right'、'outer'
left_on
|str/list
None
|左侧用于连接的列
right_on
|str/list
None
|右侧用于连接的列
示例：
employees = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv")
departments = DataStore.from_file("departments.csv")
# Inner join on single column
result = employees.join(departments, on='dept_id')
# Left join
result = employees.join(departments, on='dept_id', how='left')
# Join on different column names
result = employees.join(
departments,
left_on='department_id',
right_on='id',
how='inner'
)
# Pandas style merge
from chdb import datastore as pd
result = pd.merge(employees, departments, on='dept_id')
result = pd.merge(employees, departments, left_on='department_id', right_on='id')
union
合并两个 DataStore 的结果。
union(other, all=False) -> DataStore
示例：
ds1 = DataStore.from_file("sales_2023.csv")
ds2 = DataStore.from_file("sales_2024.csv")
# UNION (removes duplicates)
result = ds1.union(ds2)
# UNION ALL (keeps duplicates)
result = ds1.union(ds2, all=True)
# Pandas style
from chdb import datastore as pd
result = pd.concat([ds1, ds2])
条件表达式
when
用于创建 CASE WHEN 表达式。
when(condition, value) -> CaseWhenBuilder
示例：
ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv")
# Simple case-when
result = ds.select(
'name',
ds.when(ds['salary'] > 100000, 'High')
.when(ds['salary'] > 50000, 'Medium')
.otherwise('Low')
.as_('salary_tier')
)
# With column assignment
ds['salary_tier'] = (
ds.when(ds['salary'] > 100000, 'High')
.when(ds['salary'] > 50000, 'Medium')
.otherwise('Low')
)
原生 SQL
run_sql /
sql
执行原生 SQL 查询。
run_sql(query: str) -> DataStore
sql(query: str) -> DataStore # alias
示例：
from chdb.datastore import DataStore
# Execute raw SQL
result = DataStore().sql("""
SELECT
department,
COUNT(*) as count,
AVG(salary) as avg_salary
FROM file('employees.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
WHERE status = 'active'
GROUP BY department
HAVING count > 5
ORDER BY avg_salary DESC
LIMIT 10
""")
# SQL on existing DataStore
ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv")
result = ds.sql("SELECT * FROM __table__ WHERE age > 30")
to_sql
在不执行的情况下查看生成的 SQL。
to_sql(**kwargs) -> str
示例：
ds = DataStore.from_file("employees.csv")
query = (ds
.filter(ds['age'] > 30)
.groupby('department')
.agg({'salary': 'mean'})
.sort('mean', ascending=False)
)
print(query.to_sql())
# Output:
# SELECT department, AVG(salary) AS mean
# FROM file('employees.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
# WHERE age > 30
# GROUP BY department
# ORDER BY mean DESC
方法链式调用
所有查询方法都支持链式（fluent）调用：
from chdb.datastore import DataStore
ds = DataStore.from_file("sales.csv")
result = (ds
.select('region', 'product', 'amount', 'date')
.filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01')
.filter(ds['amount'] > 100)
.groupby('region', 'product')
.agg({
'amount': ['sum', 'mean'],
'date': 'count'
})
.having(ds['sum'] > 10000)
.sort('sum', ascending=False)
.limit(20)
)
# View SQL
print(result.to_sql())
# Execute
df = result.to_df()
使用别名
as_
为列或子查询指定别名。
as_(alias: str) -> DataStore
示例：
# Column alias
result = ds.select(
ds['name'].as_('employee_name'),
(ds['salary'] * 12).as_('annual_salary')
)
# Subquery alias
subquery = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 30).as_('senior_employees')