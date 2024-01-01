DataStore I/O 操作
DataStore 支持以多种文件格式和数据源进行数据读写。
读取数据
CSV 文件
read_csv(filepath_or_buffer, sep=',', header='infer', names=None,
usecols=None, dtype=None, nrows=None, skiprows=None,
compression=None, encoding=None, **kwargs)
示例：
from chdb import datastore as pd
# Basic CSV read
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
# With options
ds = pd.read_csv(
"data.csv",
sep=";", # Custom delimiter
header=0, # Header row index
names=['a', 'b', 'c'], # Custom column names
usecols=['a', 'b'], # Only read specific columns
dtype={'a': 'Int64'}, # Specify dtypes
nrows=1000, # Read only first 1000 rows
skiprows=1, # Skip first row
compression='gzip', # Compressed file
encoding='utf-8' # Encoding
)
# From URL
ds = pd.read_csv("https://example.com/data.csv")
Parquet 文件
适用于大规模数据集的列式格式，提供更好的压缩率。
read_parquet(path, columns=None, **kwargs)
示例：
# Basic Parquet read
ds = pd.read_parquet("data.parquet")
# Read specific columns only (efficient - only reads needed data)
ds = pd.read_parquet("data.parquet", columns=['col1', 'col2', 'col3'])
# From S3
ds = pd.read_parquet("s3://bucket/data.parquet")
JSON 文件
read_json(path_or_buf, orient=None, lines=False, **kwargs)
示例：
# Standard JSON
ds = pd.read_json("data.json")
# JSON Lines (newline-delimited)
ds = pd.read_json("data.jsonl", lines=True)
# JSON with specific orientation
ds = pd.read_json("data.json", orient='records')
Excel 文件
read_excel(io, sheet_name=0, header=0, names=None, **kwargs)
示例：
# Read first sheet
ds = pd.read_excel("data.xlsx")
# Read specific sheet
ds = pd.read_excel("data.xlsx", sheet_name="Sheet1")
ds = pd.read_excel("data.xlsx", sheet_name=2) # Third sheet
# Read multiple sheets (returns dict)
sheets = pd.read_excel("data.xlsx", sheet_name=['Sheet1', 'Sheet2'])
SQL 数据库
read_sql(sql, con, **kwargs)
示例：
# Read from SQL query
ds = pd.read_sql("SELECT * FROM users", connection)
ds = pd.read_sql("SELECT * FROM orders WHERE date > '2024-01-01'", connection)
其他格式
# Feather (Arrow)
ds = pd.read_feather("data.feather")
# ORC
ds = pd.read_orc("data.orc")
# Pickle
ds = pd.read_pickle("data.pkl")
# Fixed-width formatted
ds = pd.read_fwf("data.txt", widths=[10, 20, 15])
# HTML tables
ds = pd.read_html("https://example.com/table.html")[0]
写入数据
to_csv
导出为 CSV 格式。
to_csv(path_or_buf=None, sep=',', na_rep='', header=True,
index=True, mode='w', compression=None, **kwargs)
示例：
ds = pd.read_parquet("data.parquet")
# Basic export
ds.to_csv("output.csv")
# With options
ds.to_csv(
"output.csv",
sep=";", # Custom delimiter
index=False, # Don't include index
header=True, # Include header
na_rep='NULL', # Represent NaN as 'NULL'
compression='gzip' # Compress output
)
# To string
csv_string = ds.to_csv()
to_parquet
导出为 Parquet 格式（推荐用于大数据量场景）。
to_parquet(path, engine='pyarrow', compression='snappy', **kwargs)
示例：
# Basic export
ds.to_parquet("output.parquet")
# With compression options
ds.to_parquet("output.parquet", compression='gzip')
ds.to_parquet("output.parquet", compression='zstd')
# Partitioned output
ds.to_parquet(
"output/",
partition_cols=['year', 'month']
)
to_json
导出为 JSON 格式。
to_json(path_or_buf=None, orient='records', lines=False, **kwargs)
示例：
# Standard JSON (array of records)
ds.to_json("output.json", orient='records')
# JSON Lines (one JSON object per line)
ds.to_json("output.jsonl", lines=True)
# Different orientations
ds.to_json("output.json", orient='split') # {columns, data, index}
ds.to_json("output.json", orient='records') # [{col: val}, ...]
ds.to_json("output.json", orient='columns') # {col: {idx: val}}
# To string
json_string = ds.to_json()
to_excel
导出为 Excel 格式。
to_excel(excel_writer, sheet_name='Sheet1', index=True, **kwargs)
示例：
# Single sheet
ds.to_excel("output.xlsx")
ds.to_excel("output.xlsx", sheet_name="Data", index=False)
# Multiple sheets
with pd.ExcelWriter("output.xlsx") as writer:
ds1.to_excel(writer, sheet_name="Sales")
ds2.to_excel(writer, sheet_name="Inventory")
to_sql
导出到 SQL 数据库或生成 SQL 字符串。
to_sql(name=None, con=None, schema=None, if_exists='fail', **kwargs)
示例：
# Generate SQL query (no execution)
sql = ds.to_sql()
print(sql)
# SELECT ...
# FROM ...
# WHERE ...
# Write to database
ds.to_sql("table_name", connection, if_exists='replace')
其他导出方式
# To pandas DataFrame
df = ds.to_df()
df = ds.to_pandas()
# To Arrow Table
table = ds.to_arrow()
# To NumPy array
arr = ds.to_numpy()
# To dictionary
d = ds.to_dict()
d = ds.to_dict(orient='records') # List of dicts
d = ds.to_dict(orient='list') # Dict of lists
# To records (list of tuples)
records = ds.to_records()
# To string
s = ds.to_string()
s = ds.to_string(max_rows=100)
# To Markdown
md = ds.to_markdown()
# To HTML
html = ds.to_html()
# To LaTeX
latex = ds.to_latex()
# To clipboard
ds.to_clipboard()
# To pickle
ds.to_pickle("output.pkl")
# To feather
ds.to_feather("output.feather")
文件格式对比
|格式
|读取速度
|写入速度
|文件大小
|模式
|最佳用途
|Parquet
|快速
|快速
|小
|是
|大型数据集、分析
|CSV
|中等
|快速
|大
|否
|兼容性、简单数据
|JSON
|较慢
|中等
|大
|部分
|API、嵌套数据
|Excel
|较慢
|较慢
|中等
|部分
|与非技术用户共享
|Feather
|非常快
|非常快
|中等
|是
|进程间通信、pandas
建议
-
用于分析型工作负载： 使用 Parquet
- 列式格式允许仅读取所需列
- 出色的压缩效果
- 保留数据类型
-
用于数据交换： 使用 CSV 或 JSON
- 通用兼容性
- 便于阅读
-
用于与 pandas 的互操作： 使用 Feather 或 Arrow
- 高效的序列化
- 保留数据类型
压缩支持
读取压缩文件
# Auto-detect from extension
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv.gz")
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv.bz2")
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv.xz")
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv.zst")
# Explicit compression
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv", compression='gzip')
写入压缩文件
# CSV with compression
ds.to_csv("output.csv.gz", compression='gzip')
ds.to_csv("output.csv.bz2", compression='bz2')
# Parquet (always compressed)
ds.to_parquet("output.parquet", compression='snappy') # Default
ds.to_parquet("output.parquet", compression='gzip')
ds.to_parquet("output.parquet", compression='zstd') # Best ratio
ds.to_parquet("output.parquet", compression='lz4') # Fastest
压缩选项
|压缩方式
|速度
|压缩比
|适用场景
snappy
|非常快
|低
|Parquet 默认压缩格式
lz4
|非常快
|低
|速度优先
gzip
|中等
|高
|兼容性
zstd
|快
|很高
|综合表现最佳
bz2
|慢
|很高
|最大压缩率
流式 I/O
对于无法全部加载到内存中的超大文件：
分块读取
# Read in chunks
for chunk in pd.read_csv("large.csv", chunksize=100000):
# Process each chunk
process(chunk)
# Using iterator
reader = pd.read_csv("large.csv", iterator=True)
chunk = reader.get_chunk(10000)
使用 ClickHouse Streaming
from chdb.datastore import DataStore
# Stream from file without loading all into memory
ds = DataStore.from_file("huge.parquet")
# Operations are lazy - only computes what's needed
result = ds.filter(ds['amount'] > 1000).head(100)
远程数据源
HTTP/HTTPS
# Read from URL
ds = pd.read_csv("https://example.com/data.csv")
ds = pd.read_parquet("https://example.com/data.parquet")
S3
from chdb.datastore import DataStore
# Anonymous access
ds = DataStore.uri("s3://bucket/data.parquet?nosign=true")
# With credentials
ds = DataStore.from_s3(
"s3://bucket/data.parquet",
access_key_id="KEY",
secret_access_key="SECRET"
)
GCS, Azure, HDFS
有关云存储选项，请参见 Factory 方法。
最佳实践
1. 大文件使用 Parquet 格式
# Convert CSV to Parquet for better performance
ds = pd.read_csv("large.csv")
ds.to_parquet("large.parquet")
# Future reads are much faster
ds = pd.read_parquet("large.parquet")
2. 仅选择所需的列
# Efficient - only reads col1 and col2
ds = pd.read_parquet("data.parquet", columns=['col1', 'col2'])
# Inefficient - reads all columns then filters
ds = pd.read_parquet("data.parquet")[['col1', 'col2']]
3. 启用压缩
# Smaller file size, usually faster due to less I/O
ds.to_parquet("output.parquet", compression='zstd')
4. 批量写入
# Write once, not in a loop
result = process_all_data(ds)
result.to_parquet("output.parquet")
# NOT this (inefficient)
for chunk in chunks:
chunk.to_parquet(f"output_{i}.parquet")