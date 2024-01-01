DataStore I/O 操作

# To pandas DataFrame df = ds.to_df() df = ds.to_pandas() # To Arrow Table table = ds.to_arrow() # To NumPy array arr = ds.to_numpy() # To dictionary d = ds.to_dict() d = ds.to_dict(orient='records') # List of dicts d = ds.to_dict(orient='list') # Dict of lists # To records (list of tuples) records = ds.to_records() # To string s = ds.to_string() s = ds.to_string(max_rows=100) # To Markdown md = ds.to_markdown() # To HTML html = ds.to_html() # To LaTeX latex = ds.to_latex() # To clipboard ds.to_clipboard() # To pickle ds.to_pickle("output.pkl") # To feather ds.to_feather("output.feather")