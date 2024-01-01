DataStore 执行模型

理解 DataStore 的惰性求值模型是充分利用它并实现最佳性能的关键。
惰性求值
DataStore 使用 惰性求值——操作不会立刻执行，而是被记录下来，并被编译为经过优化的 SQL 查询。只有在实际需要结果时才会执行。
示例：延迟求值 vs 立即求值
from chdb import datastore as pd
ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv")
# These operations are NOT executed yet
result = (ds
.filter(ds['amount'] > 1000) # Recorded, not executed
.select('region', 'amount') # Recorded, not executed
.groupby('region') # Recorded, not executed
.agg({'amount': 'sum'}) # Recorded, not executed
.sort('sum', ascending=False) # Recorded, not executed
)
# Still no execution - just building the query plan
print(result.to_sql())
# SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum
# FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
# WHERE amount > 1000
# GROUP BY region
# ORDER BY sum DESC
# NOW execution happens
df = result.to_df() # <-- Triggers execution
惰性求值的优势
- 查询优化：多个操作会被编译为一个经过优化的 SQL 查询
- 过滤下推（Filter Pushdown）：在数据源层就应用过滤条件
- 列裁剪（Column Pruning）：只读取所需的列
- 延迟决策：可以在运行时选择执行引擎
- 执行计划检查：在执行前即可查看/调试查询计划
执行触发器
在需要实际值时，会自动触发执行：
自动触发器
|Trigger
|Example
|Description
print() /
repr()
print(ds)
|显示结果
len()
len(ds)
|获取行数
.columns
ds.columns
|获取列名
.dtypes
ds.dtypes
|获取列类型
.shape
ds.shape
|获取维度
.index
ds.index
|获取行索引
.values
ds.values
|获取 NumPy 数组
|Iteration
for row in ds
|逐行迭代
to_df()
ds.to_df()
|转换为 pandas
to_pandas()
ds.to_pandas()
to_df 的别名
to_dict()
ds.to_dict()
|转换为字典
to_numpy()
ds.to_numpy()
|转换为数组
.equals()
ds.equals(other)
|比较 DataStore 对象
示例：
# All these trigger execution
print(ds) # Display
len(ds) # 1000
ds.columns # Index(['name', 'age', 'city'])
ds.shape # (1000, 3)
list(ds) # List of values
ds.to_df() # pandas DataFrame
始终保持惰性的操作
|Operation
|Returns
|Description
filter()
|DataStore
|添加 WHERE 子句
select()
|DataStore
|添加列选择
sort()
|DataStore
|添加 ORDER BY
groupby()
|LazyGroupBy
|为 GROUP BY 做准备
join()
|DataStore
|添加 JOIN
ds['col']
|ColumnExpr
|列引用
ds[['col1', 'col2']]
|DataStore
|列选择
示例：
# These do NOT trigger execution - they stay lazy
result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25) # Returns DataStore
result = ds.select('name', 'age') # Returns DataStore
result = ds['name'] # Returns ColumnExpr
result = ds.groupby('city') # Returns LazyGroupBy
三阶段执行
DataStore 操作采用三阶段执行模型：
阶段 1：SQL 查询构建（惰性）
可以用 SQL 表达的操作会被收集起来：
result = (ds
.filter(ds['status'] == 'active') # WHERE
.select('user_id', 'amount') # SELECT
.groupby('user_id') # GROUP BY
.agg({'amount': 'sum'}) # SUM()
.sort('sum', ascending=False) # ORDER BY
.limit(10) # LIMIT
)
# All compiled into one SQL query
阶段 2：执行时点
当触发条件满足时，会执行累积的 SQL：
# Execution triggered here
df = result.to_df()
# The single optimized SQL query runs now
阶段 3：DataFrame 操作（如果有）
如果你在执行完成后继续链式调用仅使用 pandas 的操作：
# Mixed operations
result = (ds
.filter(ds['amount'] > 100) # Phase 1: SQL
.to_df() # Phase 2: Execute
.pivot_table(...) # Phase 3: pandas
)
查看执行计划
使用
explain() 来查看实际将要执行的操作：
ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv")
query = (ds
.filter(ds['amount'] > 1000)
.groupby('region')
.agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean']})
)
# View execution plan
query.explain()
输出结果：
Pipeline:
1. Source: file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
2. Filter: amount > 1000
3. GroupBy: region
4. Aggregate: sum(amount), avg(amount)
Generated SQL:
SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum, AVG(amount) AS mean
FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
WHERE amount > 1000
GROUP BY region
使用
verbose=True 以获取更多详细信息：
query.explain(verbose=True)
有关完整文档，请参见 Debugging: explain()。
DataStore 会缓存执行结果，以防止重复查询。
缓存的工作原理
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25)
# First access - executes query
print(result.shape) # Executes and caches
# Second access - uses cache
print(result.columns) # Uses cached result
# Third access - uses cache
df = result.to_df() # Uses cached result
缓存失效
当有操作修改 DataStore 时，缓存将会失效：
result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25)
print(result.shape) # Executes, caches
# New operation invalidates cache
result2 = result.filter(result['city'] == 'NYC')
print(result2.shape) # Re-executes (different query)
手动控制缓存
# Clear cache
ds.clear_cache()
# Disable caching
from chdb.datastore.config import config
config.set_cache_enabled(False)
混合使用 SQL 和 Pandas 操作
DataStore 能够智能处理同时使用 SQL 和 pandas 的操作：
兼容 SQL 的操作
这些操作会被编译为 SQL 查询：
-
filter(),
where()
-
select()
-
groupby(),
agg()
-
sort(),
orderby()
-
limit(),
offset()
-
join(),
union()
-
distinct()
- 列级操作（算术运算、比较、字符串方法）
仅 Pandas 操作
这些操作会触发执行并使用 Pandas：
- 使用自定义函数的
apply()
- 带复杂聚合的
pivot_table()
-
stack(),
unstack()
- 针对已执行 DataFrame 的操作
混合型管线
# SQL phase
result = (ds
.filter(ds['amount'] > 100) # SQL
.groupby('category') # SQL
.agg({'amount': 'sum'}) # SQL
)
# Execution + pandas phase
result = (result
.to_df() # Execute SQL
.pivot_table(...) # pandas operation
)
执行引擎选择
DataStore 支持使用不同的引擎来执行操作：
自动模式（默认）
from chdb.datastore.config import config
config.set_execution_engine('auto') # Default
# Automatically selects best engine per operation
强制使用 chDB 引擎
config.set_execution_engine('chdb')
# All operations use ClickHouse SQL
强制使用 pandas 引擎
config.set_execution_engine('pandas')
# All operations use pandas
详情请参阅配置：执行引擎。
性能影响
良好实践：尽早过滤
# Good: Filter in SQL, then aggregate
result = (ds
.filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01') # Reduces data early
.groupby('category')
.agg({'amount': 'sum'})
)
不佳：过滤过晚
# Bad: Aggregate all, then filter
result = (ds
.groupby('category')
.agg({'amount': 'sum'})
.to_df()
.query('sum > 1000') # Pandas filter after aggregation
)
推荐做法：尽早选择列
# Good: Select columns in SQL
result = (ds
.select('user_id', 'amount', 'date')
.filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01')
.groupby('user_id')
.agg({'amount': 'sum'})
)
更佳做法：把工作交给 SQL
# Good: Complex aggregation in SQL
result = (ds
.groupby('category')
.agg({
'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count'],
'quantity': 'sum'
})
.sort('sum', ascending=False)
.limit(10)
)
# One SQL query does everything
# Bad: Multiple separate queries
sums = ds.groupby('category')['amount'].sum().to_df()
means = ds.groupby('category')['amount'].mean().to_df()
# Two queries instead of one
最佳实践总结
- 在执行前串联操作 - 先构建完整查询，再一次性触发
- 尽早过滤 - 在数据源端减少数据量
- 只选择需要的列 - 列裁剪有助于提升性能
- 使用
explain() 理解执行计划 - 在运行前进行调试
- 让 SQL 处理聚合 - ClickHouse 针对这类操作做了优化
- 注意执行触发机制 - 避免意外的提前执行
- 明智使用缓存 - 理解缓存在何时会失效