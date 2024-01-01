DataStore 执行模型

from chdb import datastore as pd ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv") # These operations are NOT executed yet result = (ds .filter(ds['amount'] > 1000) # Recorded, not executed .select('region', 'amount') # Recorded, not executed .groupby('region') # Recorded, not executed .agg({'amount': 'sum'}) # Recorded, not executed .sort('sum', ascending=False) # Recorded, not executed ) # Still no execution - just building the query plan print(result.to_sql()) # SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum # FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames') # WHERE amount > 1000 # GROUP BY region # ORDER BY sum DESC # NOW execution happens df = result.to_df() # <-- Triggers execution