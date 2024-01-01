跳转到主内容
DataStore 执行模型

理解 DataStore 的惰性求值模型是充分利用它并实现最佳性能的关键。

惰性求值

DataStore 使用 惰性求值——操作不会立刻执行，而是被记录下来，并被编译为经过优化的 SQL 查询。只有在实际需要结果时才会执行。

示例：延迟求值 vs 立即求值

from chdb import datastore as pd

ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv")

# These operations are NOT executed yet
result = (ds
    .filter(ds['amount'] > 1000)    # Recorded, not executed
    .select('region', 'amount')      # Recorded, not executed
    .groupby('region')               # Recorded, not executed
    .agg({'amount': 'sum'})          # Recorded, not executed
    .sort('sum', ascending=False)    # Recorded, not executed
)

# Still no execution - just building the query plan
print(result.to_sql())
# SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum
# FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
# WHERE amount > 1000
# GROUP BY region
# ORDER BY sum DESC

# NOW execution happens
df = result.to_df()  # <-- Triggers execution

惰性求值的优势

  1. 查询优化：多个操作会被编译为一个经过优化的 SQL 查询
  2. 过滤下推（Filter Pushdown）：在数据源层就应用过滤条件
  3. 列裁剪（Column Pruning）：只读取所需的列
  4. 延迟决策：可以在运行时选择执行引擎
  5. 执行计划检查：在执行前即可查看/调试查询计划

执行触发器

在需要实际值时，会自动触发执行：

自动触发器

TriggerExampleDescription
print() / repr()print(ds)显示结果
len()len(ds)获取行数
.columnsds.columns获取列名
.dtypesds.dtypes获取列类型
.shapeds.shape获取维度
.indexds.index获取行索引
.valuesds.values获取 NumPy 数组
Iterationfor row in ds逐行迭代
to_df()ds.to_df()转换为 pandas
to_pandas()ds.to_pandas()to&#95;df 的别名
to_dict()ds.to_dict()转换为字典
to_numpy()ds.to_numpy()转换为数组
.equals()ds.equals(other)比较 DataStore 对象

示例：

# All these trigger execution
print(ds)              # Display
len(ds)                # 1000
ds.columns             # Index(['name', 'age', 'city'])
ds.shape               # (1000, 3)
list(ds)               # List of values
ds.to_df()             # pandas DataFrame

始终保持惰性的操作

OperationReturnsDescription
filter()DataStore添加 WHERE 子句
select()DataStore添加列选择
sort()DataStore添加 ORDER BY
groupby()LazyGroupBy为 GROUP BY 做准备
join()DataStore添加 JOIN
ds['col']ColumnExpr列引用
ds[['col1', 'col2']]DataStore列选择

示例：

# These do NOT trigger execution - they stay lazy
result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25)      # Returns DataStore
result = ds.select('name', 'age')        # Returns DataStore
result = ds['name']                      # Returns ColumnExpr
result = ds.groupby('city')              # Returns LazyGroupBy

三阶段执行

DataStore 操作采用三阶段执行模型：

阶段 1：SQL 查询构建（惰性）

可以用 SQL 表达的操作会被收集起来：

result = (ds
    .filter(ds['status'] == 'active')   # WHERE
    .select('user_id', 'amount')         # SELECT
    .groupby('user_id')                  # GROUP BY
    .agg({'amount': 'sum'})              # SUM()
    .sort('sum', ascending=False)        # ORDER BY
    .limit(10)                           # LIMIT
)
# All compiled into one SQL query

阶段 2：执行时点

当触发条件满足时，会执行累积的 SQL：

# Execution triggered here
df = result.to_df()  
# The single optimized SQL query runs now

阶段 3：DataFrame 操作（如果有）

如果你在执行完成后继续链式调用仅使用 pandas 的操作：

# Mixed operations
result = (ds
    .filter(ds['amount'] > 100)          # Phase 1: SQL
    .to_df()                             # Phase 2: Execute
    .pivot_table(...)                    # Phase 3: pandas
)

查看执行计划

使用 explain() 来查看实际将要执行的操作：

ds = pd.read_csv("sales.csv")

query = (ds
    .filter(ds['amount'] > 1000)
    .groupby('region')
    .agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean']})
)

# View execution plan
query.explain()

输出结果：

Pipeline:
  1. Source: file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
  2. Filter: amount > 1000
  3. GroupBy: region
  4. Aggregate: sum(amount), avg(amount)

Generated SQL:
SELECT region, SUM(amount) AS sum, AVG(amount) AS mean
FROM file('sales.csv', 'CSVWithNames')
WHERE amount > 1000
GROUP BY region

使用 verbose=True 以获取更多详细信息：

query.explain(verbose=True)

有关完整文档，请参见 Debugging: explain()

缓存

DataStore 会缓存执行结果，以防止重复查询。

缓存的工作原理

ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25)

# First access - executes query
print(result.shape)  # Executes and caches

# Second access - uses cache
print(result.columns)  # Uses cached result

# Third access - uses cache
df = result.to_df()  # Uses cached result

缓存失效

当有操作修改 DataStore 时，缓存将会失效：

result = ds.filter(ds['age'] > 25)
print(result.shape)  # Executes, caches

# New operation invalidates cache
result2 = result.filter(result['city'] == 'NYC')
print(result2.shape)  # Re-executes (different query)

手动控制缓存

# Clear cache
ds.clear_cache()

# Disable caching
from chdb.datastore.config import config
config.set_cache_enabled(False)

混合使用 SQL 和 Pandas 操作

DataStore 能够智能处理同时使用 SQL 和 pandas 的操作：

兼容 SQL 的操作

这些操作会被编译为 SQL 查询：

  • filter(), where()
  • select()
  • groupby(), agg()
  • sort(), orderby()
  • limit(), offset()
  • join(), union()
  • distinct()
  • 列级操作（算术运算、比较、字符串方法）

仅 Pandas 操作

这些操作会触发执行并使用 Pandas：

  • 使用自定义函数的 apply()
  • 带复杂聚合的 pivot_table()
  • stack(), unstack()
  • 针对已执行 DataFrame 的操作

混合型管线

# SQL phase
result = (ds
    .filter(ds['amount'] > 100)      # SQL
    .groupby('category')              # SQL
    .agg({'amount': 'sum'})           # SQL
)

# Execution + pandas phase
result = (result
    .to_df()                          # Execute SQL
    .pivot_table(...)                 # pandas operation
)

执行引擎选择

DataStore 支持使用不同的引擎来执行操作：

自动模式（默认）

from chdb.datastore.config import config

config.set_execution_engine('auto')  # Default
# Automatically selects best engine per operation

强制使用 chDB 引擎

config.set_execution_engine('chdb')
# All operations use ClickHouse SQL

强制使用 pandas 引擎

config.set_execution_engine('pandas')
# All operations use pandas

详情请参阅配置：执行引擎

性能影响

良好实践：尽早过滤

# Good: Filter in SQL, then aggregate
result = (ds
    .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01')  # Reduces data early
    .groupby('category')
    .agg({'amount': 'sum'})
)

不佳：过滤过晚

# Bad: Aggregate all, then filter
result = (ds
    .groupby('category')
    .agg({'amount': 'sum'})
    .to_df()
    .query('sum > 1000')  # Pandas filter after aggregation
)

推荐做法：尽早选择列

# Good: Select columns in SQL
result = (ds
    .select('user_id', 'amount', 'date')
    .filter(ds['date'] >= '2024-01-01')
    .groupby('user_id')
    .agg({'amount': 'sum'})
)

更佳做法：把工作交给 SQL

# Good: Complex aggregation in SQL
result = (ds
    .groupby('category')
    .agg({
        'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count'],
        'quantity': 'sum'
    })
    .sort('sum', ascending=False)
    .limit(10)
)
# One SQL query does everything

# Bad: Multiple separate queries
sums = ds.groupby('category')['amount'].sum().to_df()
means = ds.groupby('category')['amount'].mean().to_df()
# Two queries instead of one

最佳实践总结

  1. 在执行前串联操作 - 先构建完整查询，再一次性触发
  2. 尽早过滤 - 在数据源端减少数据量
  3. 只选择需要的列 - 列裁剪有助于提升性能
  4. 使用 explain() 理解执行计划 - 在运行前进行调试
  5. 让 SQL 处理聚合 - ClickHouse 针对这类操作做了优化
  6. 注意执行触发机制 - 避免意外的提前执行
  7. 明智使用缓存 - 理解缓存在何时会失效