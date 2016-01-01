DataStore 访问器

DataStore 提供 7 个访问器命名空间，包含 185+ 个用于特定领域操作的方法。
|Accessor
|Methods
|Description
.str
|56
|字符串操作
.dt
|42+
|日期时间操作
.arr
|37
|数组操作（ClickHouse 特定）
.json
|13
|JSON 解析（ClickHouse 特定）
.url
|15
|URL 解析（ClickHouse 特定）
.ip
|9
|IP 地址操作（ClickHouse 特定）
.geo
|14
|地理/距离操作（ClickHouse 特定）
字符串访问器 (
.str)
支持全部 56 个 pandas
.str 方法，以及 ClickHouse 字符串函数。
大小写转换
|Method
|ClickHouse
|描述
upper()
upper()
|转换为大写字母
lower()
lower()
|转换为小写字母
capitalize()
initcap()
|首字母大写
title()
initcap()
|标题大小写
swapcase()
|-
|反转大小写
casefold()
lower()
|大小写折叠
ds['name_upper'] = ds['name'].str.upper()
ds['name_title'] = ds['name'].str.title()
长度和大小
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
len()
length()
|字符串长度（字节）
char_length()
char_length()
|字符长度
ds['name_len'] = ds['name'].str.len()
子串和切片
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
slice(start, stop)
substring()
|提取子串
slice_replace()
|-
|替换切片
left(n)
left()
|最左侧 n 个字符
right(n)
right()
|最右侧 n 个字符
get(i)
|-
|指定索引位置的字符
ds['first_3'] = ds['name'].str.slice(0, 3)
ds['last_4'] = ds['name'].str.right(4)
去除空白
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
strip()
trim()
|去除空白字符
lstrip()
trimLeft()
|去除左侧空白字符
rstrip()
trimRight()
|去除右侧空白字符
ds['trimmed'] = ds['text'].str.strip()
搜索与匹配
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
contains(pat)
position()
|判断是否包含子字符串
startswith(pat)
startsWith()
|判断是否以前缀开头
endswith(pat)
endsWith()
|判断是否以后缀结尾
find(sub)
position()
|查找位置
rfind(sub)
|-
|从右侧开始查找
index(sub)
position()
|查找，否则抛出异常
rindex(sub)
|-
|从右侧查找，否则抛出异常
match(pat)
match()
|正则匹配
fullmatch(pat)
|-
|完整正则匹配
count(pat)
|-
|统计出现次数
# Contains substring
ds['has_john'] = ds['name'].str.contains('John')
# Regex match
ds['valid_email'] = ds['email'].str.match(r'^[\w.-]+@[\w.-]+\.\w+$')
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
replace(pat, repl)
replace()
|替换所有匹配项
replace(pat, repl, regex=True)
replaceRegexpAll()
|使用正则表达式替换
removeprefix(prefix)
|-
|删除前缀
removesuffix(suffix)
|-
|删除后缀
translate(table)
|-
|转换字符
ds['cleaned'] = ds['text'].str.replace('\n', ' ')
ds['digits_only'] = ds['phone'].str.replace(r'\D', '', regex=True)
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
split(sep)
splitByString()
|拆分为数组
rsplit(sep)
|-
|从右侧开始拆分
partition(sep)
|-
|拆分为 3 部分
rpartition(sep)
|-
|从右侧开始拆分为 3 部分
ds['parts'] = ds['path'].str.split('/')
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
pad(width)
leftPad()
|左填充
ljust(width)
rightPad()
|右对齐
rjust(width)
leftPad()
|左对齐
center(width)
|-
|居中
zfill(width)
leftPad(..., '0')
|零填充
ds['padded_id'] = ds['id'].astype(str).str.zfill(6)
字符测试
|Method
|Description
isalpha()
|全为字母
isdigit()
|全为数字
isalnum()
|全为字母或数字
isspace()
|全为空白字符
isupper()
|全为大写字母
islower()
|全为小写字母
istitle()
|标题形式（首字母大写）
isnumeric()
|数值字符
isdecimal()
|十进制数字字符
ds['is_numeric'] = ds['code'].str.isdigit()
|Method
|Description
repeat(n)
|重复 n 次
reverse()
|反转字符串
wrap(width)
|按宽度换行文本
encode(enc)
|编码
decode(enc)
|解码
normalize(form)
|Unicode 规范化
extract(pat)
|提取正则表达式分组
extractall(pat)
|提取所有匹配项
cat(sep)
|连接所有元素
get_dummies(sep)
|虚拟变量
DateTime 访问器 (
.dt)
包含全部 42 个以上的 pandas
.dt 方法以及 ClickHouse 的日期时间函数。
日期组件
|Property
|ClickHouse
|Description
year
toYear()
|年
month
toMonth()
|月 (1-12)
day
toDayOfMonth()
|日 (1-31)
hour
toHour()
|小时 (0-23)
minute
toMinute()
|分钟 (0-59)
second
toSecond()
|秒 (0-59)
millisecond
toMillisecond()
|毫秒
microsecond
toMicrosecond()
|微秒
quarter
toQuarter()
|季度 (1-4)
dayofweek
toDayOfWeek()
|星期几 (0=周一)
dayofyear
toDayOfYear()
|一年中的第几天
week
toWeek()
|周数
days_in_month
|-
|当月天数
ds['year'] = ds['date'].dt.year
ds['month'] = ds['date'].dt.month
ds['day_of_week'] = ds['date'].dt.dayofweek
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
to_start_of_day()
toStartOfDay()
|一天的起始时间
to_start_of_week()
toStartOfWeek()
|一周的起始时间
to_start_of_month()
toStartOfMonth()
|一个月的起始时间
to_start_of_quarter()
toStartOfQuarter()
|一季度的起始时间
to_start_of_year()
toStartOfYear()
|一年的起始时间
to_start_of_hour()
toStartOfHour()
|一小时的起始时间
to_start_of_minute()
toStartOfMinute()
|一分钟的起始时间
ds['month_start'] = ds['date'].dt.to_start_of_month()
算术运算
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
add_years(n)
addYears()
|增加年份
add_months(n)
addMonths()
|增加月份
add_weeks(n)
addWeeks()
|增加周数
add_days(n)
addDays()
|增加天数
add_hours(n)
addHours()
|增加小时
add_minutes(n)
addMinutes()
|增加分钟
add_seconds(n)
addSeconds()
|增加秒数
subtract_years(n)
subtractYears()
|减少年份
subtract_months(n)
subtractMonths()
|减少月份
subtract_days(n)
subtractDays()
|减少天数
ds['next_month'] = ds['date'].dt.add_months(1)
ds['last_week'] = ds['date'].dt.subtract_weeks(1)
布尔检查
|Method
|Description
is_month_start()
|月初第一天
is_month_end()
|月末最后一天
is_quarter_start()
|季度第一天
is_quarter_end()
|季度最后一天
is_year_start()
|年度第一天
is_year_end()
|年度最后一天
is_leap_year()
|闰年
ds['is_eom'] = ds['date'].dt.is_month_end()
格式化
|方法
|ClickHouse
|描述
strftime(fmt)
formatDateTime()
|格式化为字符串
day_name()
|-
|星期名称
month_name()
|-
|月份名称
ds['date_str'] = ds['date'].dt.strftime('%Y-%m-%d')
ds['day_name'] = ds['date'].dt.day_name()
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
tz_convert(tz)
toTimezone()
|转换时区
tz_localize(tz)
|-
|本地化时区
ds['utc_time'] = ds['timestamp'].dt.tz_convert('UTC')
数组访问器 (
.arr)
ClickHouse 特有的数组操作（37 个方法）。
|属性
|ClickHouse
|说明
length
length()
|数组长度
size
length()
length 的别名
empty
empty()
|是否为空
not_empty
notEmpty()
|是否非空
ds['tag_count'] = ds['tags'].arr.length
ds['has_tags'] = ds['tags'].arr.not_empty
元素访问
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
array_first()
arrayElement(..., 1)
|第一个元素
array_last()
arrayElement(..., -1)
|最后一个元素
array_element(n)
arrayElement()
|第 N 个元素
array_slice(off, len)
arraySlice()
|数组切片
ds['first_tag'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_first()
ds['last_tag'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_last()
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
array_sum()
arraySum()
|元素求和
array_avg()
arrayAvg()
|平均值
array_min()
arrayMin()
|最小值
array_max()
arrayMax()
|最大值
array_product()
arrayProduct()
|乘积
array_uniq()
arrayUniq()
|唯一值计数
ds['total'] = ds['values'].arr.array_sum()
ds['average'] = ds['values'].arr.array_avg()
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
array_sort()
arraySort()
|升序排序
array_reverse_sort()
arrayReverseSort()
|降序排序
array_reverse()
arrayReverse()
|反转顺序
array_distinct()
arrayDistinct()
|去重元素
array_compact()
arrayCompact()
|移除连续重复元素
array_flatten()
arrayFlatten()
|展开嵌套数组
ds['sorted_tags'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_sort()
ds['unique_tags'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_distinct()
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
array_push_back(elem)
arrayPushBack()
|追加到末尾
array_push_front(elem)
arrayPushFront()
|追加到开头
array_pop_back()
arrayPopBack()
|删除最后一个元素
array_pop_front()
arrayPopFront()
|删除第一个元素
array_concat(other)
arrayConcat()
|拼接
|方法
|ClickHouse
|说明
has(elem)
has()
|是否包含元素
index_of(elem)
indexOf()
|查找索引
count_equal(elem)
countEqual()
|统计出现次数
ds['has_python'] = ds['skills'].arr.has('Python')
字符串操作
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
array_string_concat(sep)
arrayStringConcat()
|合并为字符串
ds['tags_str'] = ds['tags'].arr.array_string_concat(', ')
JSON 访问器 (
.json)
ClickHouse 特有的 JSON 解析（13 个方法）。
|方法
|ClickHouse
|说明
get_string(path)
JSONExtractString()
|提取字符串
get_int(path)
JSONExtractInt()
|提取整数
get_float(path)
JSONExtractFloat()
|提取浮点数
get_bool(path)
JSONExtractBool()
|提取布尔值
get_raw(path)
JSONExtractRaw()
|提取原始 JSON
get_keys()
JSONExtractKeys()
|获取键
get_type(path)
JSONType()
|获取类型
get_length(path)
JSONLength()
|获取长度
has_key(key)
JSONHas()
|检查键是否存在
is_valid()
isValidJSON()
|校验 JSON 是否有效
to_json_string()
toJSONString()
|转换为 JSON
# Parse JSON columns
ds['user_name'] = ds['json_data'].json.get_string('user.name')
ds['user_age'] = ds['json_data'].json.get_int('user.age')
ds['is_active'] = ds['json_data'].json.get_bool('user.active')
ds['has_email'] = ds['json_data'].json.has_key('user.email')
URL 访问器 (
.url)
ClickHouse 专用的 URL 解析（共 15 个方法）。
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
domain()
domain()
|提取域名
domain_without_www()
domainWithoutWWW()
|去除 www 的域名
top_level_domain()
topLevelDomain()
|顶级域名（TLD）
protocol()
protocol()
|协议（http/https）
path()
path()
|URL 路径
path_full()
pathFull()
|带查询的路径
query_string()
queryString()
|查询字符串
fragment()
fragment()
|URL 片段（#...）
port()
port()
|端口号
extract_url_parameter(name)
extractURLParameter()
|获取查询参数
extract_url_parameters()
extractURLParameters()
|所有参数
cut_url_parameter(name)
cutURLParameter()
|移除参数
decode_url_component()
decodeURLComponent()
|URL 解码
encode_url_component()
encodeURLComponent()
|URL 编码
# Parse URLs
ds['domain'] = ds['url'].url.domain()
ds['path'] = ds['url'].url.path()
ds['utm_source'] = ds['url'].url.extract_url_parameter('utm_source')
IP 访问器 (
.ip)
ClickHouse 特有的 IP 地址操作（9 个方法）。
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
to_ipv4()
toIPv4()
|转换为 IPv4
to_ipv6()
toIPv6()
|转换为 IPv6
ipv4_num_to_string()
IPv4NumToString()
|数值转字符串
ipv4_string_to_num()
IPv4StringToNum()
|字符串转数值
ipv6_num_to_string()
IPv6NumToString()
|IPv6 数值转字符串
ipv4_to_ipv6()
IPv4ToIPv6()
|转换为 IPv6
is_ipv4_string()
isIPv4String()
|校验 IPv4
is_ipv6_string()
isIPv6String()
|校验 IPv6
ipv4_cidr_to_range(cidr)
IPv4CIDRToRange()
|CIDR 转范围
# IP operations
ds['is_valid_ip'] = ds['ip'].ip.is_ipv4_string()
ds['ip_num'] = ds['ip'].ip.ipv4_string_to_num()
Geo 访问器 (
.geo)
ClickHouse 专用的地理/距离操作（共 14 种方法）。
距离函数
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
great_circle_distance(...)
greatCircleDistance()
|大圆距离
geo_distance(...)
geoDistance()
|WGS-84 距离
l1_distance(v1, v2)
L1Distance()
|曼哈顿距离
l2_distance(v1, v2)
L2Distance()
|欧几里得距离
l2_squared_distance(v1, v2)
L2SquaredDistance()
|欧几里得距离的平方
linf_distance(v1, v2)
LinfDistance()
|切比雪夫距离
cosine_distance(v1, v2)
cosineDistance()
|余弦距离
向量运算
|方法
|ClickHouse
|说明
dot_product(v1, v2)
dotProduct()
|点积
l2_norm(vec)
L2Norm()
|向量范数
l2_normalize(vec)
L2Normalize()
|归一化
H3 函数
|方法
|ClickHouse
|描述
geo_to_h3(lon, lat, res)
geoToH3()
|将地理坐标转换为 H3 索引
h3_to_geo(h3)
h3ToGeo()
|将 H3 索引转换为地理坐标
点操作
|Method
|ClickHouse
|Description
point_in_polygon(pt, poly)
pointInPolygon()
|判断点是否在多边形内
point_in_ellipses(...)
pointInEllipses()
|判断点是否在椭圆内
from chdb.datastore import F
# Calculate distances
ds['distance'] = F.great_circle_distance(
ds['lon1'], ds['lat1'],
ds['lon2'], ds['lat2']
)
# Vector similarity
ds['similarity'] = F.cosine_distance(ds['embedding1'], ds['embedding2'])
使用访问器
惰性求值
大多数访问器方法都是惰性的——它们返回的表达式会在稍后才被计算：
# All these are lazy
ds['name_upper'] = ds['name'].str.upper() # Not executed yet
ds['year'] = ds['date'].dt.year # Not executed yet
ds['domain'] = ds['url'].url.domain() # Not executed yet
# Execution happens when you access results
df = ds.to_df() # Now everything executes
某些
.str 方法必须立即执行，因为它们会改变数据结构：
|Method
|Returns
|Why
partition(sep)
|DataStore (3 列)
|创建多个列
rpartition(sep)
|DataStore (3 列)
|创建多个列
get_dummies(sep)
|DataStore (N 列)
|列数量动态变化
extractall(pat)
|DataStore
|结果为 MultiIndex
cat(sep)
|str
|聚合（N 行 → 1）
链式使用访问器
访问器方法可以链式调用：
ds['clean_name'] = (ds['name']
.str.strip()
.str.lower()
.str.replace(' ', '_')
)
ds['next_month_start'] = (ds['date']
.dt.add_months(1)
.dt.to_start_of_month()
)